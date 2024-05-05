The Asus ROG Phone 8 is a fantastic gaming phone with specifications rivaling the best Android phones. It features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a massive 5,500mAh battery, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The phone also has a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. While Asus has included Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect the display from minor scratches, it’s not a foolproof solution.

Rest assured, several third-party manufacturers have released tempered glass and TPU screen protectors to keep the display pristine. Here are the top picks to get you started. As ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro are identical in design and display, the following recommendations will work for both phones.

Viesup Screen Protector for ROG Phone 8 Best overall While Viesup may not be a household name, they consistently produce high-quality screen protectors, so their ROG Phone 8 offering is a solid choice. This tempered glass film offers superior scratch resistance and protects against bumps, dents, and drops. The inclusion of two screen protectors in each pack ensures you're prepared for any installation mishaps, further reinforcing the product's reliability. $10 at Amazon

Puccy Film for ROG Phone 8 Premium pick The Puccy Film for the ROG Phone 8 is an excellent alternative to tempered glass protectors. It’s made from TPU material, which is unlikely to interfere with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Another benefit of choosing a TPU film is its self-healing nature. So, if the film sustains minor scratches or blemishes, they will disappear over time, keeping your screen protector looking new longer. $13 at Amazon

Suttkue Tempered Glass Film for ROG Phone 8 Best value $8 $13 Save $5 Suttkue's offering is a testament to value for money. With two tempered glass films and a clear case included, you'll receive complete protection for your ROG Phone 8 at a reasonable price. The glass film provides adequate protection without compromising display clarity or touch response, ensuring your satisfaction. It's also easy to install. $8 at Amazon

Zeking Privacy Screen Protector for ROG Phone 8 Zeking's privacy screen protector is perfect for keeping your phone screen away from prying eyes. It’s made from tempered glass, and limits display visibility to stop others from peeking. And you can still see everything when you are directly in front of the screen. In addition to the anti-spy screen protector, Zeking supplies lens protectors to keep the rear camera setup scratch-free. $10 at Amazon

Pusiikeer Tempered Glass for ROG Phone 8 The Pusiikeer Tempered Glass protects the ROG Phone 8 or 8 Pro display from bumps, dents, scratches, and other abrasions. It also features an oleophobic coating to keep the fingerprint smudges away. Plus, you get tools in the box for effortless installation. Pusiikeer's reasonable pricing is another positive. $9 at Amazon

Aiselan Screen Protector for ROG Phone 8 The Aiselan Screen Protector for the ROG Phone 8 is everything you want in a high-quality tempered glass protector. It provides superior protection against scrapes, scratches, and other blemishes. It’ll also be your first line of defense during an impact, taking on the brunt of the shock. And it does all this without interfering with the touch response or display clarity. $11 at Amazon

Top Asus ROG Phone 8 screen protectors

The Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro have a fantastic display that produces vibrant colors and deep blacks. It can also get pretty bright, with a peak brightness of 2500 nits. However, like any other smartphone display, it’s susceptible to blemishes from everyday mishaps. You can avoid this by applying a good-quality screen protector.

The Viesup Screen Protector is an excellent option with its tempered glass construction. It’s built well and can keep the display free from scratches and other abrasions. It’s also coated with an oleophobic material to prevent fingerprint smudges. On the other hand, the Puccy Film is a fantastic alternative if you prefer TPU film or are worried about a glass protector interfering with the in-display fingerprint sensor. It has self-healing properties to recover from minor blemishes and provides reasonable protection against dents and scratches.

Value-conscious buyers will appreciate Suttkue’s tempered glass and clear case combo, which is aggressively priced and will provide 360-degree protection to your phone. Lastly, you can consider Zeking’s anti-spy film to keep the snooping eyes away.