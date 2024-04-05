This list includes the best standard, matte, and tempered glass screen protectors to help you decide. All the options will provide a perfect fit, so you can keep your ROG Phone 8 Pro in pristine condition.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is one of the best gaming smartphones on the market. It sports a massive 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. While the display is protected by the premium Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it is still prone to scratches, dings, and cracks, so considering a separate screen protector is important for screen maintenance.

The VIESUP tempered glass screen protector is a great alternative for less, providing two screen protectors for the price of one. The protector doesn't affect the display's sensitivity and safeguards the panel from cracks, dust, and dents. It's perfect for everyday use and helps prevent damage. Wet and dry wipes are also included to make installation easier.

The Guizzcg protective film comes with a screen protector and a transparent case. The case is stylish and clear with elevated bezels, protecting your display from wear and tear. As for the film, it has various benefits, such as easy installation, perfect fit, compatibility with the case, and enough strength to prevent impact damage.

Tempered glass reigns supreme protection-wise, and Beukei's three-pack offers three opportunities to keep the ROG Phone 8 Pro's display in tip-top shape. So, if you're clumsy or hard on your devices, this set could be a good solution. Each glass protector offers 9H hardness to absorb contact, preventing impact-related scratches and cracks without sacrificing touch sensitivity.

Like the Anbzsign protector, the MOOISVS tempered glass screen protector makes privacy a priority, keeping screen happenings only visible to you. Aside from a top-tier buffer, this ROG Phone 8 Pro protector is made to withstand impacts, offering 9H hardness to keep the display shielded. It's also easy to install and even comes with a lifetime warranty.

Like many of the best screen protectors, the Anbzsign privacy screen protector has a durable tempered glass construction boasting 9H hardness. So, it'll prevent scratches and cracks from contact and impacts. But unlike most screen protectors, it has privacy built-in, preventing bystanders from seeing the ROG Phone 8 Pro's screen and your gaming session. Installation is simple, and there are two protectors in the box, just in case a backup is needed.

If you're after a tempered glass solution, Suttkue's selection might be the best value item around. It's highly durable, offering a 9H hardness level to maintain the ROG Phone 8 Pro's screen. Aside from a reliable construction, the protector is easy to install, leaving no pesky bubbles and fingerprints behind. It's also sure to fit perfectly and is compatible with third-party cases.

The BoxWave Film protector has a hardness rating of 9H and an anti-glare shield that protects your screen from everyday wear and tear; this will come in handy if you plan on extended gaming time. The protector might not be cheap, but it has the toughness you need, despite its compact, slim design. So, you'll virtually add no extra bulk to the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The AtFolix screen protector is a durable film that'll manage your ROG Phone 8 Pro's screen. Though slim and lightweight, it does a good job of preventing scratches and scuffs. The protector is also crystal-clear, so the display can be viewed without trouble. This selection is ideal if you're not a fan of tempered glass, but still want additional protection.

Top screen protectors for your ROG Phone 8 Pro

Choosing the right screen protector for the ROG Phone 8 Pro might not be a simple task, but there are several great options on this list. If you’re looking for a great film protector, the AtFolix screen protector is a great selection. It’s crystal-clear, offers easy installation without bubbles and fingerprints, and it’s affordable, too.

For those with a bigger budget seeking a harder that doesn't add much extra bulk to the already large ROG Phone 8 Pro, the BoxWave screen protector is an excellent alternative. It has a higher hardness rating while retaining its slim and compact profile, offering a precise fit and easy installation.

Tempered glass is also a solid option, and Suttkue's selection offers glass protection on a budget. The protector has a 9H hardness level and is easy to install. It provides a clear and crisp appearance, prevents micro scratches and scuffs, and safeguards from impact.