If you've decided to pick one up then a case should be any buyer's next stop. Protecting that new gaming hub from drops or dings will keep it performing at its best, no matter what life might throw at it.

The ROG Phone 8 is the newest gaming phone from Asus. While it isn’t likely to enjoy the same universal appeal that Samsung, Apple, or Google phones receive, the ROG Phone 8 will win over anyone looking for dedicated gaming hardware that can keep up with regular flagship phones too. With a sleeker profile, enhanced ingress protection, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with enhanced cooling systems designed to ramp up performance even more, the phone sets the bar high for mobile gamers.

Foluu's Slim Fit Case has a polycarbonate build that offers a soft TPU bumper for great grip and solid drop protection. The case extends around the ROG Phone 8 for ample impact defense and won't smudge from fingerprints. It's a slim design with a full protective layer that's perfect for on-the-go users.

The Generic PU Leather case takes a different tack when it comes to the hardcore gaming ROG Phone 8 phone. It provides quality protection and offers a flip cover to help protect the screen when it's not in use. The case opens up to create a stand and can even carry a few cards or cash to provide added versatility.

Gamers know the value of heat management; a high-intensity gaming session is often marked by a device that continues to produce more and more heat. With the ROG Phone 8's heat-dissipating case, this issue may just become a thing of the past. The case incorporates vents throughout the exterior, and it's built with a shockproof bumper and aluminum alloy to provide ample protection.

The Foluu Borderless Case utilizes a reduced side construction with hardened bumpers extending around each of the four edges. The result is a sleek design that offers quality protection while remaining unobtrusive as you traverse the device's screen with your fingers. The case comes in transparent and frosted options for a little extra variety.

The DevilCase Guardian Standard is a third-party phone built in concert with the manufacturer's sensibilities. The exterior is transparent, allowing for a clear view of the personalized lighting display, and the edges boast reinforced bumpers. The exterior even has an anti-slip coating that also offers scratch resistance and won't cloud with fingerprints.

The ROG Phone 8 is a work of art, and it deserves a fantastic case that provides quality protection and solid style. Asus makes its own case for the device, meaning that it'll provide the perfect fit and unimpeded access. The case's clear exterior even helps the phone's personality shine through.

Fantastic protective ROG Phone 8 cases

Because the newest gaming device from Asus only just hit the market, options for ROG 8 Phone cases remain extremely limited. Even so, there have emerged some clear favorites among the still-limited pack.

The best case overall has to be Asus’s own clear case. The ROG Phone 8's exterior will be put on display, showcasing the phone’s gamer aesthetic. As a first-party case, it’s built to perfectly fit the device for a seamless finish that won’t ever get in your way. For a more premium option, the DevilCase Guardian Standard is the ideal choice. It is a fantastic outer shell that will continuously protect your phone. This option is also ROG-authorized, so the hardened shell is built with perfect integration in mind.

Those seeking a cost-effective solution to protect their new arrival will surely be interested in the Foluu Borderless case. The sleek edges make for a slim and stylish fit, and the price tag rivals that of any case-making brand. For a similar price, Asus users can opt for a Heat Dissipation Case that further improves the ROG Phone's gameplay and responsiveness. Eliminating additional heat will preserve performance and battery life, keeping the ROG Phone 8 running at its best for longer.