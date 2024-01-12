When it comes to the best gaming phones, the ASUS ROG phones series has been offering incredible performance for a few years now, and the newly announced ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro continue that trend. Offering an incredible display that can refresh at 165Hz, to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, giving you all the power, it will undoubtedly be the best way to play your favorite mobile games in 2024 and beyond.

If you're chomping at the bit to get your hands on the ASUS ROG Phone 8 or ROG Phone 8 Pro, you'll likely want to take advantage of any deal you can find. Here's what you need to know about preordering the device, including potential launch dates, prices, and more.

When can you pre-order the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series?

While we know the phone will be available in Europe and the UK starting in February, there is no official US launch date yet. However, it's not all bad news, as a launch does appear to be happening sooner rather than later.

ASUS will let you sign up to be notified when the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series will be available for preorder in the States. It's as simple as going to the site and clicking the notify button.

Asus ROG Phone 8 The Asus ROG Phone 8 series features a new IP68-certified design that is 15% thinner than its predecessor. The phone's sleek design doesn't compromise on its gaming performance, making it easier to carry around. You can't order it quite yet in the U.S., but you can get notified when it's available to order by following the link below! See at ASUS

Pre-order deals for ASUS ROG Phone 8 series

Without any deals, we do have some pricing information on the ASUS ROG Phone 8 and the two Pro versions of the device as well. The base model of this phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it costs $1,100. If you need more memory and storage, you can opt for the Phone 8 Pro, which has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,200. The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition is the most advanced version of this phone, and it comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1,500.

Unfortunately, we don't know of any specific pre-order deals right now, but considering that the phone isn't actually available for order yet, it's par for the course.

Taking an educated guess based on previous experience, some trade-in deals will hopefully be available via your favorite carriers, and hopefully at retailers like Best Buy. Amazon doesn't typically offer trade-in deals, but it might end up bundling the ROG Phone 8 with something cool, so keep an eye out for that.