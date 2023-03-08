Talking about gaming phones without a nod to the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro is impossible. The device is loaded with impressive, eye-catching features, including a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2448x1080 pixels and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. This display is indeed one to behold, producing vivid colors and deep blacks. Given the quality of the screen, it's no surprise that repairing and replacing it can be quite expensive.

That's why investing in a high-quality screen protector — and a sturdy ROG Phone 6 Pro case — is crucial to safeguarding your phone's display from everyday wear and tear. But considering the disingenuous nature of some marketers in the screen-protector industry, it can be pretty difficult to differentiate a good protector from a terrible one until you've purchased and tried it yourself. That's where we come in, saving you all the time and hassle by compiling a list of the best screen protectors for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. So, read on and select the one that suits you best!

Ibywind Screen Protector for ROG Phone 6 Pro Editor's Choice Ibywind's tempered glass protector is bubble-free and easy to install, thanks to a perfect alignment tool, a cleaning cloth, and a dust remover. It is 0.33mm thick, has a 9H hardness rating, and has a 2.5D arc edge without rainbow and white borders. The surface is smooth, anti-fingerprint, scratch-proof, transparent, and does not reduce screen sensitivity. $12 at Amazon

Alien Surface Screen Protector for ROG Phone 6 Pro Premium Pick Alien Surface's protective film, also used in helicopter propellors and NASA space components, is transparent, self-healing, and can conceal pre-existing scratches on your phone screen. It comes with an installation kit and can be purchased in various forms depending on whether you want to use it alone, with a case, or with the Alien Surface full-body protective film. $27 at Alien Surface

Supershieldz Screen Protector for ROG Phone 6 Pro Best Value Looking for a cheap yet high-quality screen protector? Supershieldz has you covered with its tempered glass screen protector that offers maximum scratch protection, maintains a strong touch experience, and 99.99% HD clarity. In addition, it features oleophobic and hydrophobic coating and a 2.5D rounded-edge design. It also comes in three pieces, in case you mess up the first two. $8 at Amazon

Suttkue Ultimate Screen Protector for ROG Phone 6 Pro The Suttkue Ultimate Screen Protector is made of tempered glass and offers 99% light transmittance, preserving your display's brightness level and image quality. With 9H hardness, it protects against scratches and cracks. It has a dust, fingerprint, and bubble-free finish and comes in two pieces. $11 at Amazon

Mr. Shield Screen Protector for ROG Phone 6 Pro Crafted from Japan's Hardnest Glass, Mr. Shield's tempered glass screen protector offers superior scratch resistance, a smooth feel, and a highly responsive touch. Thanks to its silicone adhesive, the protector seamlessly attaches to your screen without obscuring your crystal-clear display. It is also made such that it is easy to apply and remove. $7 at Amazon

Aiselan Screen Protector for ROG Phone 6 Pro This protector is a tempered glass screen full-screen protector with no cutouts. It is relatively thin, so it does not increase the bulkiness of your phone too much. Its 9H-strong glass provides scratch resistance and shatterproof protection against high-impact drops. Its edges are 2.5D rounded for comfortable use. It also comes with the necessary items for installation. $9 at Amazon

Safeguard your ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro with these first-rate screen protectors

If you're a proud owner of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, you know how stunning its display is. With an HDR10+ resolution of 1080x2448 pixels and a refresh rate of 165Hz, this baby transports you to another world. Plus, it's fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which should be tough. However, the JerryRigEverything Durability test has shown that this gaming beast is not infallible. So, it's wise to invest in a high-quality screen protector to extend the life of your device.

We recommend checking out the Ibywind, Alien Surface, or Supershieldz options. We particularly endorse the Ibywind screen protector for the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. It offers maximum protection, complements phone cases, and does not impede usage, especially during gaming. Additionally, this protector comes with a convenient installation tool.

If you desire unparalleled protection against scratches and scuffs, the Alien Surface screen protector is perfect. Although it may be pricier than other options, its superior protection has been tested and proven on space objects launched by NASA and helicopter propellers of the US military.

Lastly, Supershieldz – a brand that's totally killing it in the affordable, high-quality phone accessories game. Their ROG Phone 6 Pro screen protector is a steal, providing top-notch protection without breaking the bank. And, as if that wasn’t enough, you'll get three protectors in one package! So, even if you have a mishap when applying it or your phone takes a tumble, you'll have a backup ready to go.

When picking a screen protector for your ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, make sure it won't mess with your gaming mojo by reducing touch sensitivity. Of course, every glass protector will impact it a bit, but don't worry - the top-notch options keep it to a minimum, so you'll hardly notice it. Just choose the one that suits your daily phone use and budget, and you'll be good to go!