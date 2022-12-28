If you're more of a gamer on the go rather than scrolling through Tik Tok for hours, you'll likely be considering, or have already picked up, the excellent ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. This smartphone is the king of Android mobile gaming.

It may have all the horsepower under the hood, but like a prized vehicle, you'll want to protect your device with extra padding on the sides. We've rounded up the best ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro cases (some also work with the normal ROG Phone 6) right here, so you can safely play your favorite Android games on the move without fear.

Editors choice 1. Guizzcg ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Case 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This value-centric case from Guizzcg supports the ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, making it a versatile choice for ASUS phone fans. The main cover is made of premium TPU and acrylic that'll work to protect the case against knocks and scratches. Raising the profile of the phone by 8mm, this case protects the camera array and main screen, and there are precise cutouts for access to all ports, speakers, cameras, buttons, and even the rear "Dare to play" slogan. Thanks to the anti-slip design of this case, you should be able to play hard with peace of mind. Read More Buy This Product Guizzcg ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Case Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Fanbiya Armor Case for ASUS ROG Phone 6 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Armor Case from Fanbiya certainly looks the part and that's because its primary focus is not only to look good but to keep your ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro in one piece. It's rugged enough to be awarded MIL STD 810G-516.7 military protection certification. Raised edges with a shockproof material, as well as integrated camera, ports, and included screen protection, ensure you're going to be shielded from almost every angle of potential attack. It's even compatible with ASUS Air Triggers. And if all that wasn't enough, Fanbiya went the extra mile by including an ASUS ROG logo kickstand. Read More Buy This Product Fanbiya Armor Case for ASUS ROG Phone 6 Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Foluu ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro case 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Foluu is actually on our list twice for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. There aren't too many cases for this handheld, but that doesn't mean this lighter protective solution from Foluu isn't worth your time and money. Making good use of TPU, your phone will be protected from all sides, but this case doesn't include screen protection to help keep the dimensions and weight to a minimum. The cutouts for the camera and rear panel on the phone allow you to keep using and enjoying the aesthetic of the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which is probably one of the reasons you originally purchased the device. Read More Buy This Product Foluu ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro case Shop at Amazon

4. DAYJOY Bumper Frame for ASUS ROG Phone 6 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're not a fan of bulkier protective cases, this DAYJAY aluminum bumper case may be just what you require for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. It's not a full case, so you'll only be protecting the sides of the device, but it's lightweight and durable aluminum. Even though it's made of metal, the company cut out holes for a precise fit without any access obstructions. There shouldn't be any issue relating to signal blocking either, making this an ideal pick for a lightweight application. Read More Buy This Product DAYJOY Bumper Frame for ASUS ROG Phone 6 Shop at Amazon

5. Elubugod Leather Case for ASUS ROG Phone 6 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This is probably the most unique case in our round-up for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. It's made of PU leather and, as such, won't offer as much protection as some of our other recommendations. But it has plenty of style points. An added bonus is the flip cover that protects the screen when the phone isn't in use. Inside is where you'll find some compartments for storing bank cards and cash, allowing you to ditch the wallet/purse. Read More Buy This Product Elubugod Leather Case for ASUS ROG Phone 6 Shop at Amazon

6. Foluu case for ASUS ROG Phone 6 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Not everyone enjoys using a screen protector or bulky case to protect their phone. This is where Foluu's reinforced translucent case for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 (and Pro) comes into play. It's light, flexible, and fits snuggly to the handset. Even though this case wraps around the phone, you'll still have unimpeded access to the buttons. And although no screen protector is included, the case offers some protection if falling flat. It's a solid, basic, and affordable phone case. Read More Buy This Product Foluu case for ASUS ROG Phone 6 Shop at Amazon

The best cases protect your phone and look good doing it

ASUS makes some of the best mobile devices for gaming, which makes sense since the company is all about gamers with its ROG sub-brand. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones for gaming, and these cases will ensure it remains in tip-top condition. If you want one of the better value cases, we recommend the bumper case from Guizzcg with its striking design to match the aesthetic of the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

For a little more protection, the Fanbiya Armor Case comes into action with its rugged design and MIL STD 810G-516.7 military protection certification. DAYJOY's Dual Color Metal Bumper Frame is a little more lightweight than our two top picks and comes in various colors. Then we have the fully transparent option from Osophter for a truly minimalist look — particularly helpful if you like the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro's design and want to show it off in public.

Elubugod's ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro leather case is more tailored (pun intended) for those who want something stylish. It comes in several colors, just like the DAYJOY case, and it'll even hold some cash and cards so you can ditch the wallet/purse.