Arguably the best Windows gaming handheld on the market, the Asus ROG Ally X packs several helpful upgrades over the original ROG Ally, giving it the extra headroom many gamers hoped for. However, it’s also more expensive, representing a significant investment. So, with no carrying case or cover included in the box, you will need one to keep it safe while storing it or traveling.

Fortunately, there's a decent selection of cases from third-party manufacturers. Here are our top picks.

Best overall Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for ROG Ally X This rugged travel case from Spigen is an excellent way to keep the ROG Ally X safe during your commute or travels. It features a Velcro strap to keep the handheld in place and protect the display from scratches. There is also a secret compartment to house a Bluetooth tracker if you’re afraid of misplacing it. Moreover, Spigen has included a zipped mesh pocket for the power supply and other small accessories. $50 at Amazon $55 at Spigen

Premium pick Waterfield Magnetic Case for ROG Ally X The Waterfield Magnetic Case is a premium soft-shell case that can add a layer of protection to your ROG Ally X. It also comes with a padded interior that not only reduces the force of an impact, but also ensures that your handheld doesn’t get scratched. Plus, you get the choice of genuine leather, nylon, or canvas for the exterior material. While leather looks most elegant, nylon is the most durable. Lastly, instead of a zipper, it uses a magnetic closure. $89 at Waterfield

Best value Fintie Protective Cover for ROG Ally X If you want an affordable carrying case for your ROG Ally X, the Fintie Protective Cover is a great option. Its hard shell keeps the handheld safe from everyday mishaps, and the velvet interior keeps the scratches away. You also get a mesh pocket for accessories and holders for microSD cards. In other highlights, the case is water-resistant and has a carrying handle. $20 at Amazon

Dbrand Project Killswitch for ROG Ally X The Dbrand Project Killswitch is a widely-loved protection pack for gaming handhelds. Its ROG Ally X version is available in Essential and Travel kits. The Essential kit includes a back cover with a built-in kickstand featuring microSD card storage and a skin of your choice. The back cover is thin, but rugged, with a textured body for enhanced grip. The Travel kit adds a hard travel cover that offers 360-degree coverage of the handheld. $60 at dbrand

Syntech Hard Carrying Case for ROG Ally X This Syntech case is versatile and features a proper compartment for the power brick and other small accessories instead of a flimsy mesh pocket. It’s also well-made and has a hard shell to protect the ROG Ally X. The company has also included soft lining to cushion impacts and offer scratch protection. Additionally, you get a comfortable handle and a mesh pocket for microSD cards and thumb drives. $32 at Amazon

Ivoler Carrying Case for ROG Ally X The Ivoler Carrying Case has a similar design to that of the Syntech Hard Carrying Case, but the former is much more affordable. It has plenty of storage and a dedicated hard slot to house your power brick and other accessories. You also get pockets for ID, bank, and microSD cards. In terms of protection, the hard shell and the soft interior safeguard the ROG Ally X effectively. Plus, the included handle is helpful. $20 at Amazon

Miimall Carrying Case for ROG Ally X This no-frills hard case from Miimall is excellent for protecting your ROG Ally X while storing the handheld and its accessories in one place. Besides the tough exterior, the case has a soft lining to stop any abrasion on the Ally X shell. It also features a mesh pocket, storage for microSD cards, and a carry handle. Lastly, the PU leather on the exterior looks elegant. $20 at Amazon

Hounyoln Hard Case for ROG Ally X There is plenty to like about the Hounyoln Hard Case for the ROG Ally X. While its tough exterior is excellent for protection, its spacious interior allows you to store all your Ally X accessories without trouble. It also includes a liner to keep the display safe from scratches and for storing microSD cards. Other features include water resistance and a carry handle. $28 at Amazon

Ninki Grip Case for ROG Ally X The Ninki Grip Case is a lightweight TPU back cover for the ROG Ally X. It improves the grip of the handheld while protecting it from bumps, dents, and impacts. Another highlight of the Ninki offering is the built-in kickstand that you can use for hands-free gaming. The case also has precise cutouts and doesn’t block any air intakes or exhausts. $19 at Amazon

Top cases to keep the ROG Ally X safe

The ROG Ally X is a fantastic gaming handheld that offers excellent performance, but it’s also a plastic console that isn’t impervious to damage, making a case a wise investment. With that said, our top case recommendation is Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro. As the name suggests, it’s rugged, meaning you can expect top-notch protection. It also offers a decent amount of space for accessories.

If you don’t necessarily need a lot of protection and would prefer something that looks more elegant, there is the Waterfield Magnetic Case. It’s available in three different exterior materials, including genuine leather, and the case ditches zippers in favor of a magnetic closure.

For those on a budget, you can save a bit of money with the reasonably priced Fintie Protective Cover. It’s well-built and includes storage for accessories.

Finally, Dbrand’s Project Killswitch is another notable case. It wraps around the Ally X like a smartphone case and keeps it safe from everyday mishaps, and features a built-in kickstand. You can even get a travel cover for additional protection, though it'll cost you extra.