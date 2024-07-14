The Asus ROG Ally has emerged as one of the best gaming handhelds on the market. While it’s not perfect, it shows a lot of promise. It also packs powerful hardware to deliver an excellent gaming experience. Moreover, the 7-inch full-HD display with a variable refresh rate is one of the handheld’s highlights.

Despite the inclusion of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with a Gorilla Glass DXC coating, the screen of the Asus ROG Ally is not impervious to damage. Therefore, it's crucial to safeguard it with a reliable screen protector. Here are our top recommendations to help you get started.

Best overall Jsaux Screen Protector for ROG Ally $7 $10 Save $3 With a reasonable price and an included alignment frame, the Jsaux Screen Protector for the Asus ROG Ally stands out. It not only offers excellent protection against everyday accidents, but also prevents fingerprint smudges and provides edge-to-edge coverage. The inclusion of two screen protectors and the choice between glossy and matte variants make it a versatile and cost-effective option. $10 at Amazon $7 at JSaux

Premium pick Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for ROG Ally Spigen’s GlasTR EZ FIT lineup of screen protectors is known for seamless installation, and the ROG Ally version is no different. It takes less than a minute to install, and you don’t have to worry about alignment or bubbles; there's no impact on the touch sensitivity or the display clarity. Spigen also includes an oleophobic layer on the screen protector to repel fingerprint smudges, keeping the display looking pristine. $19 at Amazon $40 at Spigen

Best value Orzero Glass Screen Pro+ for ROG Ally Orzero Glass Screen Pro+ may be one of the most affordable screen guards for the ROG Ally, but that doesn’t mean it lacks protection. It offers the same solid scratch, dent, and impact resistance as other tempered glass films. The only thing it’s missing is an alignment tool, but at least you get two screen protectors in each pack. So if you mess up the first time, you can always try using the spare. $6 at Amazon

amFilm OneTouch for ROG Ally Like the Spigen offering, the amFilm OneTouch is one of the easiest-to-install screen protectors on the market. It comes with the company’s auto-alignment tool, making the installation process a breeze. It’s also excellent at keeping the display safe and has an oleophobic coating to resist smudges. Plus, it provides complete coverage of the screen, leaving nothing to be dented or scratched. $17 at Amazon $17 at TechMatte

Dbrand Screen Protector for ROG Ally $13 $25 Save $12 Dbrand may have started out as a company that makes skins for various devices, but it has quickly established itself as a trusted brand for cases and screen protectors. If you want a no-nonsense screen guard for the ROG Ally, it’s hard to go wrong here. It’s a high-quality tempered glass protector with an oleophobic coating that also comes with alignment handles to help in the installation. $13 at dbrand

Ivoler Tempered Glass Protector for ROG Ally Ivoler is another brand offering matte and glossy screen protectors for the Asus ROG Ally. Made from high-quality tempered glass, the company’s protectors have an alignment frame for smooth installation and a precision cut to match the handheld’s screen perfectly. They also feature an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating to stop fingerprints and sweat smudges from piling up. $10 at Amazon

MagGlass Tempered Screen Guard for ROG Ally MagGlass from popular case maker Encased has three versions of its tempered glass screen protector for the Asus ROG Ally. One version is the standard glossy screen protector, while another includes a blue light filter, and the third has a matte finish to reduce glare. All three variants cost the same, have the same protection capabilities against dents, bumps, and scratches, and include an oleophobic coating. $15 at Amazon $25 at Encased

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film for ROG Ally If you aren’t a fan of tempered glass and prefer TPU films, ArmorSuit offers its MilitaryShield Clear Film for the ROG Ally. Although not as protective as glass, it can protect the display from scratches, scrapes, and dents. More importantly, being a TPU film, it has self-healing properties, meaning it can recover from minor blemishes. The ArmorSuit offering uses a wet install, which gives you plenty of time to align the screen protector properly for a perfect install. $12 at Amazon

Avakot Screen Protector for ROG Ally The Avakot Screen Protector is another inexpensive tempered glass film for the ROG Ally. Its three-pack costs less than $6, making it an excellent value. Despite its affordable pricing, the Avakot glass protector offers good protection against everyday accidents and features an oleophobic coating. Sadly, it lacks an alignment tool, but you get two spares to try again in case of an installation mishap. $6 at Amazon

Top screen protectors for ROG Ally

The ROG Ally is a significant investment, and as such, you’ll want to keep it in good condition for as long as possible. While a case certainly helps, adding a screen protector will give you complete peace of mind. Fortunately, the gaming handheld has no dearth of high-quality screen guard options.

The Jsaux Screen Protector is one of our favorites because of its aggressive price tag, bundled alignment frame, and excellent protection capabilities. You can also choose between matte and glossy versions.

Spigen makes installation even easier with its GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector, which requires barely any effort. It’s slightly more expensive than other options, but it’s money well spent, especially if you often struggle with screen protectors. The amFilm OneTouch is similar to the Spigen offering, but costs a bit less.

You can save even more money by going with the Orzero offering. It has solid protection against dents, scrapes, and scratches, but lacks an alignment tool.

Finally, if you prefer a TPU film, ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield Clear Film is a fantastic choice. It has self-healing abilities and uses a wet installation to avoid alignment problems.