The Asus ROG Ally, an excellent Steam Deck alternative, is an excellent handheld gaming console. It packs powerful hardware and can play the most demanding games despite its compact size. The handheld has a large display, fast charging, and everything you need to play on the go.

Speaking of on-the-go, due to the device's portable nature, it'll likely see some handling and transport. So, a case is a wise idea to protect against shock, general wear and tear, and even rain. See the list below to find one that suits your needs.

Spigen Rugged Armor for ROG Ally Best overall $20 $22 Save $2 The Spigen Rugged Armor case is made of flexible TPU material that keeps the ROG Ally safe from shock and drops. It has a textured matte grip for an extra comfortable to hold, sleek carbon fiber detailing, and an adjustable wrist strap for extra security. It also has precise cutouts and is one of the best slim cases for the handheld. $20 at Amazon

Tomtoc Carrying Case for ROG Ally Premium pick The Tomtoc Carrying Case is lightweight and slim and comes in multiple colors. This simple and protective hard-shell case will keep the ROG Ally safe from general wear and tear and provide additional storage for your SD cards and other accessories. The case also comes with a 12-month worry-free warranty for peace of mind. $33 at Amazon

Encased Accessories Kit for ROG Ally Best value Buying all the accessories for the ROG Ally could cost you quite a bit, and the Ecased Accessories Kit solves that problem. The kit bundles all the essentials for less, providing a hard-shell bag, a slim case with a built-in kickstand, and even a tempered glass screen protector. It comes in a single color, and it's great for those who want a simple, high-quality kit for less. $30 at Amazon

Asus Travel Case for ROG Ally If you're looking for a first-party accessory and an excellent travel case, consider Asus' selection. The case features a Republic of Gamer branded zipper and a holographic logo for a little style. But as far as functionality goes, there's a water-repellent external coating, useful accessory pockets, and a stand mode to prop up your device while gaming or watching content. $40 at Best Buy

JSAUX Modcase for ROG Ally The JSAUX Modcase has a sturdy case and a detachable front shell for added display protection. But the benefits don't end there; a metal bracket and strap add security while carrying the ROG Ally from room to room and even outside. This perfectly fitting case also has a built-in stand and SD card storage and is available in two colors. $30 at Amazon

Ivoler Carrying Case for ROG Ally Carrying cases come in many styles, and the Ivoler is fairly substantial compared to some of the other offerings on this list. The hard-shell design will keep the ROG Ally safe from impacts and its larger footprint will store even more accessories, such as SD cards, chargers, credit cards, power banks, and even your favorite earbuds. This selection provides excellent protection and plenty of storage. What's not to love? $20 at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Pro for ROG Ally The Spigen Thin Fit Pro, as the name implies, is slim. The case is ideal for those seeking a light, compact design with virtually no bulk. Despite its slight dimensions, there's still a built-in kickstand for a seamless hands-free experience. While the ROG Ally case won't add a lot of protection in case of a fall, it'll safeguard the display and the main components from damage. $28 at Amazon

Skull & Co Gripcase for ROG Ally If you need a case that protects and elevates your gaming experience, the Skull & Co Gripcase might be a product worth considering. It adds textured grips to increase friction for a better gaming experience and a stand that'll help it sit firmly on a tabletop. It's soft, has an improved shoulder design, and is precisely tailored to the ROG Ally's dimensions. $20 at Amazon

Best cases to protect your ROG Ally

Cases play an important, protective role for our gadgets, like the ROG Ally. To keep this handheld gaming device safe, the Spigen Rugged Armor is the best option. The case is made from a shock-absorbing material that protects the device from drops, scuffs, and other accidental damage. It has sleek carbon fiber detailing and an adjustable wrist strap for an even more comfortable hold for long gaming sessions.

If all you need is a carrying case that has a precise fit and that keeps the essentials on hand, the Tomtoc carrying case is worth considering. It’s made of premium materials, features a lightweight, slim design, and has some onboard storage for SD cards and more. The case even comes with a 12-month worry-free warranty.

Buying multiple accessories can be costly; those seeking an excellent all-in-one accessory bundle will love the Encased accessories kit for the ROG Ally. The kit comes with a hard-shell carry case, a standard slim case with a kickstand, and a tempered glass screen protector. It costs less than many other cases and bags on this list, providing excellent value for your hard-earned cash.