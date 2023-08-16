The Asus ROG 7 and its enhanced sibling, the ROG 7 Ultimate, are hands down the best gaming smartphones you can buy. They're powerful, with big, beautiful screens, and they include several gaming-specific features like capacitive Air Triggers and RGB lighting. Because the two phones target a very specific demographic, there aren't a lot of places to buy them here in the US. None of the major networks carry the ROG phones, nor do major retailers like Best Buy. But not to worry, we've dug around through the depths of the internet in order to bring you the best places to buy the Asus ROG 7 and ROG 7 Ultimate.

Best Asus ROG 7 deals

ASUS The best place to buy both the ROG 7 and ROG 7 Ultimate right now is Asus' own online store. They don't offer discounts near as often as other retailers and third-party dealers, but you get free shipping and hassle-free returns. ROG 7 - $1000 at Asus ROG 7 Ultimate - $1400 at Asus