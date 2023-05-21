Asus makes a lot of great Chromebooks, and the sheer number of options can make navigating its storefront a confusing experience. We've taken out most of the guesswork for you by rounding up this collection of Asus Chromebooks that are modern, that don't have an AUE date soon approaching, and that can fill many different roles. Whether you're a casual user who wants something on the cheap or a power user who wants only the best, there's an Asus Chromebook for you. Let's jump in starting with the best Asus Chromebook for most people before getting into a bunch of other laptops worth a look.

Our favorite Asus Chromebooks in 2023

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601 Best overall Best mix of design and performance The Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601 is a 16-inch convertible with FHD+ touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, many ports, and a lot of high-end features. This is where to look first if you want the best Asus Chromebook. Pros 12th Gen Intel Core performance

FHD webcam with privacy shutter

Quad-speaker setup

Durable convertible design

Huge 16-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution Cons No Thunderbolt

16-inch size might be too big for some $649 at Best Buy

The Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601 is a 16-inch convertible laptop that can do just about anything. If you're looking for the best Asus Chromebook for most people, this is it. The 16-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio with a boosted 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, giving you plenty of room to work with. And because of the convertible design that lets you fold the screen around 360-degrees, the screen is touch-enabled for added versatility. It's a big tablet, but it's a tablet nonetheless. Above the display is a crisp FHD webcam with privacy shutter.

Inside is a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U putting up strong performance in ChromeOS. It's joined by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD that's much faster than eMMC storage. You'll be able to tackle productivity work with ease, and browsing, streaming, and light gaming (especially on the 16-inch screen) will also be a non-issue. Asus claims the battery will go for about 10 hours on a charge, but that number will likely come down a bit if you're pushing the system.

The laptop has a plastic base but uses an aluminum alloy for the lid for extra stability. Asus put it through MIL-STD 810H testing to ensure it can withstand use and abuse, and overall the device is quite thin. Connectivity options are generous. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 cover the wireless side of things, and for ports there's dual USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), one USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Asus has included four harman/kardon-certified speakers for bumping sound, and the keyboard is comfortable with its 1.4mm of key travel. It's even spill resistant.

Asus Chromebook CX1 Best value 15.6-inch FHD display included The Asus Chromebook CX1 is a great 15.6-inch option for those looking to spend less. It has an FHD display, a durable build with MIL-STD 810H certification, and a relatively low asking price. The performance hardware will handle lighter work, and you should be able to get double-digit battery life if you're not pushing the system. Pros 15.6-inch FHD display

Durable chassis, comfy keyboard

Decent battery life

Generally quite affordable Cons No touch functionality

Not as powerful as other options $326 at Amazon

Our top pick, the Flip CX5601, is a fantastic Chromebook, but it's also relatively expensive and has a lot of high-end features that not everyone wants to pay for. Those who want a large screen without a high price should check out the 15-inch Chromebook CX1. Its plastic chassis has undergone MIL-STD 810H testing to prove its durability, its keyboard (with numpad) has 1.4mm key travel for a comfy typing experience, and it has a fair selection of ports. These include two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Performance is centered around an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This laptop isn't going to be the end-all performer, but it will certainly handle productivity work, browsing, streaming, and more. Keep it from handling too many tasks at once and you won't have an issue. A lot of budget Chromebooks skimp on the display resolution, but not here. The 15.6-inch screen boasts a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution with narrow-ish bezels, and the anti-glare finish helps work in bright areas.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for, but you love the price, be sure to check out our best cheap Chromebook picks for every budget.

Source: Acer Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Premium pick A mix of gaming and pro features The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip doesn't come cheap, but gamers and pro users who want a ton of performance potential in a sleek convertible Chromebook will love what's on offer. The 14-inch touch display is also accompanied by a built-in stylus for easy inking anytime. Pros 14-inch touch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate

RGB keyboard and stylized chassis design

12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and real SSD

Garaged stylus Cons No Thunderbolt

Not on the Steam beta list for ChromeOS $770 at Amazon $770 at B&H

The Vibe CX34 Flip is one of the most expensive Chromebooks that Asus makes, but its gaming intentions and overall versatile design make it appealing to power users who don't want the more common low-end Chromebook performance. Like the CX55 Flip, this is a convertible laptop with stylized design (in this case with a Pearl White finish), highlighted WASD keys, and an RGB backlight that you can customize on the go. Port selection is generous with its dual USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack. I just wish there was Thunderbolt 4.

The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, with up to an i7-1235U with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. You'll more commonly see the Core i5-1235U model for sale, and it will still power a great gaming experience. The CPU is accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for quick transfers and load times.

A 14-inch touch display with 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution for the 16:10 aspect ratio looks great, and the fact that you can rotate it around 360-degrees for tablet mode covers all types of games. There's even a built-in stylus that you can pull out at any time to start inking. Wi-Fi 6E is also on board for a reliable internet connection when streaming games.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 Best 2-in-1 A tablet that thinks it's a notebook The Detachable CM3 from Asus is a great option for those who prefer a tablet-first design that can also be used as a notebook. It has a gorgeous 10.5-inch display and a garaged stylus for inking, and it's super compact for easy traveling. Pros Gorgeous 10.5-inch touch display

Garaged stylus for quality inking

2MP and 8MP cameras

Sleek design Cons Performance hardware on the light side

Keyboard might be too cramped for large hands $370 at Amazon $370 at Best Buy

Convertible laptops give you the ability to rotate the screen around for different modes (including tablet), but a 2-in-1 goes one step further by allowing you to completely detach the keyboard and touchpad. That makes the Detachable CM3 a tablet first and a notebook second. The back of the tablet even has a stand that can fold out to prop it up, giving you a better typing experience in notebook mode. The aluminum chassis with matte black finish looks fantastic, and it measures just 7.9mm thin.

The 10.5-inch touch display has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, full sRGB color gamut coverage, and more than 300 nits of brightness. Inside the body is a USI stylus that you can pull out at anytime; when it's garaged it charges for the next use. Performance hardware includes an MT8183 CPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This is certainly on the lighter side, but it will still be good for productivity work, browsing, homework, and streaming. If you enjoy taking photos with your tablet, the Detachable CM3 has a front-facing 2MP camera and a rear-facing 8MP camera that can deliver clear shots.

Source: ASUS Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip Best gaming For local or cloud gaming fun $549 $699 Save $150 Want a great Chromebook that's build from the start for gaming? The Vibe CX55 Flip from Asus delivers strong performance, an FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a quality keyboard. Its convertible design also lets you easily handle touch-centric games in tablet mode. Pros 144Hz refresh rate for the 15.6-inch FHD display

Sleek convertible design

Up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU

Speedy M.2 PCIe SSD and lots of RAM available Cons No Thunderbolt 4

Screen could be brighter

Keys have no customizable RGB lighting $549 at Best Buy

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is one of our top options out of all the best Chromebooks for gaming. It's not exactly affordable, but gamers checking out the specs will know why. The Vibe CX55 Flip has up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of speedy SSD storage. If you're going to be mostly gaming locally with Steam (i.e. not streaming from the cloud), be sure to pick up a Core i5 or Core i7 option for the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

This is a convertible laptop with a touchscreen that can rotate around 360 degrees for tablet mode, allowing you to enjoy games best handled by touch and tap. It's sized at 15.6 inches, and it has an FHD resolution to boot. Asus has even cranked the refresh rate up to 144Hz for a super smooth look while gaming. The keyboard has some gamer style, with highlighted WASD keys and anti-ghosting properties. It's also a great keyboard for productivity work, as the 1.4mm key travel remains comfortable for long hours of typing. There's no customizable RGB lighting, but there is a normal backlight.

Wi-Fi 6 is on board to make up for the lack of Ethernet port, but if you're streaming games you might want to invest in a quality USB-C hub for a more reliable wired internet connection.

Source: Acer Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Best 14-inch Plenty of performance levels to work with The Chromebook Flip CX5 from Asus is a 14-inch convertible available with up to a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. It has the right hardware to suit power users, and it has the versatility of a convertible (including built-in USI stylus for inking anywhere). Pros Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports

Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 models available

Plenty of memory and storage

14-inch FHD touch display and garaged stylus Cons Can get very expensive $802 at Amazon (Core i3) $1,100 at Amazon (Core i5) $1,250 at Amazon (Core i7)

Asus often lists a bunch of different hardware available for its laptops, but actually finding those models for sale can be difficult. That's not the case with the 14-inch Chromebook Flip CX5. You can find models with an 11th Gen Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 processor depending on your needs, and there are also multiple SSD sizes (up to 512GB) as well as up to 16GB of RAM to work with. The high-end models get quite expensive, but power users who want a lot of performance will be happy.

This is a beautiful convertible laptop with a slim chassis and MIL-STD 810H durability certification to prove it can put up well with daily abuse. It offers dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can always connect to the best Chromebook docks, but the native port selection should be enough for many people.

The 14-inch touchscreen has an FHD resolution with up to 300 nits brightness, and it covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The convertible design allows it to rotate around 360 degrees, which is best when used with the built-in USI stylus. Rounding things out are harman/kardon-certified speakers with included smart amp tech, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 720p camera with privacy shutter.

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook CX1 17 Best 17-inch Huge screen for easy productivity Pros Huge 17.3-inch FHD display

Keyboard has 1.5mm key travel and numpad

Durable, sleek design

Long battery life

Affordable pricing Cons Might be underpowered for some

Might be too large for younger users $389 at Best Buy $299 at Amazon

Chromebooks are generally compact devices with an emphasis on portability, but what about users who want a huge built-in screen for maximum productivity potential? The 17.3-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 is what you're looking for. Its huge non-touch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD+ resolution) with anti-glare finish and up to 250 nits of brightness.

Performance hardware is rather lightweight, but the Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage will still be able to handle productivity work, streaming, and web browsing without much difficulty. Just don't expect it to do too many things at once. The keyboard, which has a full numpad, brings 1.5mm key travel for a fatigue-free typing experience, and the huge touchpad makes for easy pointing.

A relatively huge 67Wh battery will run for up to 17 hours according to Asus, and even if that number comes down a bit you should still expect more than a workday of power without having to charge. Ports include dual USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 Best convertible Versatile 12-inch Chromebook The Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is a compact 12-inch convertible that should be perfect for casual or younger users who don't want a huge or expensive laptop. It delivers a great inking experience, and its 3:2 aspect ratio is perfect for use as a tablet. Pros 3:2 aspect ratio is ideal for a tablet

Compact and sleek convertible design

Capable of inking with USI compatibility

Solid battery life Cons Screen has an HD resolution

Not enough performance for some users $325 at Amazon

This compact 12-inch convertible Chromebook is great for younger users with small hands, as it's not nearly as bulky as many other options. The 12-inch display has a 1366x912 (HD+) resolution, and the 3:2 aspect ratio is ideal for use in tablet mode. Yes, you can rotate the screen around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes, further upping its versatility. The screen can even handle USI pens; you can pick up the Asus version (sold separately), or you can check out our picks for the best USI stylus pens for Chromebooks.

Performance hardware includes a MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. You can expand storage with the microSD card reader, but you will most likely be relying a lot on the cloud. Battery life is excellent thanks to the lightweight CPU, making it great for students of travelers who can't always be around an AC outlet. This is one of our picks for the best Chromebooks for students, which also has plenty of other options not made by Asus.

Getting the best Asus Chromebook for you

The roster of Asus Chromebooks continues to grow, and we're keen on always highlighting the best options you can buy. We've been careful to ensure that none of these Chromebooks have an AUE date that's quickly approaching (which means you can keep using your laptop safely for years to come), and we've selected options with a wide range of uses. If you're a gamer you'll likely want to check out the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip or Vibe CX34 Flip, while others who just want an affordable Chromebook should be happy with something like the Asus Chromebook CX1 or the Chromebook Flip CM3.

Our top pick, however, is the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601. It has Intel's 12th Gen CPUs for excellent performance and efficiency, joined up 8GB of RAM and a speedy 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD. This Chromebook will handle just about anything you throw its way, and Asus claims the battery should last for up to 10 hours (though that number will decrease in real-world usage).

Its convertible design is slim, durable, and versatile, allowing you to use the laptop as a tablet or as a notebook. And with a 16-inch FHD+ touch display, you're going to love what you see each time you open the lid. It has a generous selection of ports (though it lacks Thunderbolt 4), the keyboard is comfortable with 1.4mm key travel, and quad speakers provide high-quality audio.

If you decide to pick up a new Chromebook, be sure to check out some of the best Chromebook accessories as well as the best Chromebook monitors to complement your new laptop.