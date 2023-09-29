Arlo makes some of the best battery-powered Wi-Fi security cameras, offering a wide array of options to match your security needs. It doesn't matter whether you want to closely monitor your home (indoors and outdoors), keep an eye out for package thieves, or view who's at the door, Arlo has you covered with its easy-to-install smart cameras. Best of all, Arlo cameras are ever-evolving, meaning you can always upgrade your home’s security system as needed. And since these security cameras don’t come cheap, pairing them with the best Arlo camera mounts is a great way to safeguard your investment.

The best Arlo security camera picks

Source: Arlo Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera Best overall Offers dual-band Wi-Fi network support The Arlo Pro 5S is not so different from the earlier Pro 4 when it comes to video quality but offers minor upgrades such as a dual-band connectivity system and convenient low-power mode for longer battery life (up to eight months). It is also one of the most secure smart cameras you can add to your security system, thanks to Arlo’s SecureLink connectivity. Pros Delivers crisp footage in 2K

Long battery life

Good color night vision Cons Lacks Apple HomeKit integration support

Premium features require a subscription $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The Arlo Pro 5S is, without a doubt, one of the best smart security cameras you can buy today. It offers a long list of cool features, but the dual-band Wi-Fi support system is the one that stands out. With this feature in place, you can connect the Pro 5S to 5GHz or 2.4GHz networks for buffer-free performance. To make it even more convenient, the camera automatically picks the strongest connection, so you won’t have to worry about manually migrating from one frequency to another.

Similar to most models in Arlo’s Pro series, the 5S will provide sharp 2K HDR footage, allowing for easy face and object identification in activity zones. However, the Pro 5S differs from other cameras in this series in that it features low-power mode, which, according to Arlo, can improve battery life by an impressive 30%. To elaborate, a good number of Arlo security cameras, including the Pro 5S can hold charge for up to six months, meaning if you use the low-power mode, you get an additional two months of battery life, bringing the total to eight months. This is more than what most wireless security cameras offer.

But don’t expect the camera to record long videos in low power mode, as it only activates when the motion sensor detects movement. Also, the Pro 5S utilizes Arlo’s SecureLink connectivity technology, allowing for better data encryption over networks. But that is not all, the camera provides 12x zoom, has a built-in siren, amazing color night vision, and a bright spotlight to deter unwelcome guests. On the downside, this security camera does not work with HomeKit, making it not so convenient for Apple enthusiasts.

Source: Arlo Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Premium pick Delivers stunning 4K footage The Arlo Ultra 2 is more expensive compared to most security cameras in its class, but for a good reason, of course. With 4K (3,840-by-2,160) resolution, a reliable battery that can last up to six months, a 180-degree viewing angle, and great zoom capabilities, the Ultra 2 will give you a clear view of target areas in all lighting conditions. Pros Supports Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Alexa integration

Wide viewing angle for more coverage

Two-way audio system Cons Reliant on a hub

Quite expensive $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

If you are looking to go all out and don’t mind splashing the dough on a high-end security camera, the Arlo Ultra 2 may just be the perfect product for you. It has a 180-degree viewing angle, compared to the 5S’s 160 degrees. This means it allows you to monitor a wider area while eliminating blind spots. The camera provides remarkable 4K daytime footage, while the spotlight works together with the integrated motion sensor to ensure you get quality images in low-light conditions.

Better yet, the lens has autocorrecting capabilities, which reduces the fisheye effect for undistorted footage. Subscribing to Arlo’s premium features gives the Ultra 2 the power to differentiate between animals, vehicles, packages, and people. Amazing right? And like most smart security cameras from Arlo, the rechargeable battery on this unit can last up to six months, so the camera will continue monitoring your property even when you are away on a long trip.

The two-way audio system enables you to communicate with those within range in real time — the intercom way. As such, you can warn intruders or scare off animals without leaving the safety of your house. And the fact that the microphone can cancel unwanted noise means you will get clear audio when talking to the person on the other side. All factors considered, the Arlo Ultra 2 may be costly to purchase, but it is worth it.

Source: Arlo Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Best value Works without a SmartHub The Arlo Pro 4 is a feature-rich security camera with stunning color night vision, 2K (HDR) resolution, a spotlight, six months of battery life, two-way audio, and a siren. It can connect to Wi-Fi routers directly, saving you the cost of buying a hub. Pros Ideal for indoor and outdoor use

Straightforward design for easy installation

High-quality footage Cons Limited features without a subscription

Only works with 2.4GHz routers $200 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

The Arlo Pro 4 shares several similarities with the Pro 5S, and you are about to find out just how much the two models are alike. For starters, the Pro 4 does not require a hub to connect to Wi-Fi networks, making it one of the most cost-efficient smart cameras in Arlo’s collection. It offers great value for money and is also durably built for long-lasting service. This camera can withstand the elements, so you can install it outdoors without worry.

Although the field of view is not as wide as that of the Arlo Ultra 2, the Pro 4 can cover a fairly large area with its 160-degree lens. It detects and zooms in on subjects to give you a better view. This way, you can easily recognize faces, read number plates, and identify animals in the activity zone. You will receive wireless alerts on your device when the sensor picks up movement, giving you peace of mind when you are not home.

Swapping batteries on the Arlo Pro 4 is very easy — simply slide out the front panel, and you are good to go. You won’t have to do this regularly because the battery can hold juice for about six months on a single charge. To top it all off, the magnetic mount makes installation a cinch and allows for quick camera adjustments.

Source: Arlo Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Best camera with floodlight Cuts through darkness The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera boasts bright LEDs, two-way talk, full-color night vision, a rechargeable battery that offers up to six months of usage, 2K resolution, a loud siren, and a 160-degree viewing angle. It pairs seamlessly with Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Pros Bright floodlight for proper illumination

Built-in motion detector

Supports assistant integration Cons Charging port is poorly placed

Subscription is needed for cloud storage $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Illuminate! The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is specially designed for outdoor use and can easily shed light on the darkest driveway, porch, backyard, or any other area around your home. Its design is somewhat different from other Arlo cameras — instead of the regular spotlight that is typical of most Arlo outdoor security cameras, the brand has taken a slightly new approach by placing a floodlight around the lens module.

The floodlight is a great addition to the camera since you won’t have to buy one separately (if you really need a floodlight). Additionally, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera has an elongated body compared to the standard Arlo Pro 3. Arlo did this so that they could fit a larger battery in the camera to meet the floodlight's power needs. Still, the battery only lasts six months because the LEDs require more wattage to light up compared to a standard spotlight.

A siren is nestled in the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera; it can be triggered manually in case you need to ward off potential burglars or stubborn raccoons. Using the Arlo app, you can also program the siren to trigger automatically. Another of this security camera's benefits is that it does not require a SmartHub like most models with a similar design. If the spotlight on the Arlo Pro 3 is not bright enough for you, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera can be an excellent alternative.

Source: Arlo Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Best for small areas For those on a budget The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera may not deliver 2K or 4K footage, but it has all the smart features found in Arlo’s high-end models. It comes with a free trial version of Arlo Secure and can work without relying on a hub. This camera has a 1080p HD lens and can go for six months without being charged. Pros Integrated spotlight for seeing in the dark

Two-way audio

Wire-free setup Cons Battery life could be better

1080p HD footage doesn't come close to 4K or 2K $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Not everyone needs an expensive security camera, and that is why the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera made it to this list. It is reliable and functional and can be a great choice for those looking to add an extra layer of security around their home without breaking the bank. The camera delivers clear 1080p daytime footage and also has night vision for when the sun goes down. It displays images in full color, so you’ll be able to distinguish features of objects in view.

The 130-degree viewing angle is rather narrow compared to the first four picks. However, this does not mean that the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is less efficient. It can still cover small to medium-sized areas effectively without leaving blind spots. To get the best results, ensure that you mount the camera strategically above the area that you intend to monitor. The 2.4GHz radio on this camera will provide a stable connection, allowing for smooth data transfer between the router and your phone.

You will receive push notifications when the camera detects movement, so you will always be in the know if something is amiss on your property. This camera easily integrates with Alexa, IFTTT, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Additionally, it comes with a 4,650mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers six months of usage. However, if you are looking to get longer battery life, the Arlo Essential XL is a better option due to its 18,600mAh battery. This is four times what the Essential Spotlight Camera offers.

Source: Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Best indoor camera Monitors from the inside Arlo’s Essential Indoor camera has a lot to offer for the price. It connects directly to Wi-Fi routers, has a fairly wide viewing angle, captures videos in clear 1080p HD, and is easy to set up. Pros Good HD footage

Privacy shutter

Space-saving design Cons Footage quality is not that great compared to 2K and 4K models

Lacks Apple HomeKit support $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera offers enough proof that the company excels at making reliable outdoor and indoor home security cameras. This model is a favorite among most due to its user-friendly design and ease of installation. It’s almost similar to the Essential Spotlight, but the main difference is that it is wired. As a result, you will never have to worry about batteries.

Since the camera has a ball-and-socket joint, you can position it at different angles according to your needs. There is a privacy shutter, which disables the built-in mic and also covers the 1080p lens when needed. This feature can prove helpful when you have visitors (most people get uncomfortable when they know they are being recorded). And like all cameras in Arlo’s Essential series, it sports a two-way talk system that delivers quality sound.

The camera is stylish and doesn’t take up a lot of space, so you can place it just about anywhere in your house. One thing to note about the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is that you can’t pair it with Apple HomeKit, so you should consider another option if rely on this platform. On the bright side, the camera works with Google Assistant and Alexa. This camera is ideal for those looking to keep an eye on their kids, pets, and specific areas within the house. It can also pass as a nanny cam. Versatility at its best!

Source: Arlo Arlo Go 2 Best for cellular connectivity Supports LTE and Wi-Fi connections The Arlo Go 2 works with Wi-Fi and LTE networks, making it one of Arlo's most versatile home security cameras. It features 1080p resolution, all-weather casing, night vision, two-way audio, built-in GPS, and more. The battery life may vary depending on whether you are using LTE (about three months) or Wi-Fi (up to eight months). Pros Supports microSD cards

Wi-Fi and LTE-compatible

Color night vision Cons Cannot work with Apple HomeKit

Subscription is required to use cloud storage and other premium features $250 at Amazon $250 at Arlo

The Arlo Go 2 is unlike any security camera in this guide because it offers support for LTE networks, meaning you can use it even when there is no Wi-Fi. This unique feature makes it the best option for monitoring properties in remote areas. You can even take it with you on your next camping trip. The 4G LTE radio on the Arlo Go 2 offers a reliable connection for instant data storage and transfer.

This security camera is similar to the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera in terms of footage quality. You will get 1080p of clear HD footage and good color night vision. The Arlo Go 2 can work with major platforms such as Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Google Assistant. Unfortunately, like the Essential Indoor Camera, the Go 2 can’t link to Apple’s HomeKit. The presence of a microSD slot means you can store the camera footage locally for your convenience. This will save you from paying for Arlo’s cloud storage service.

The Arlo Go 2 smart camera features a large-capacity battery that can last eight months on Wi-Fi and approximately three months on LTE (battery life over cellular connections varies significantly depending on your service provider's signal strength). Like the Ultra 2 and Arlo Pro cameras, the Go 2 has a spotlight, which turns on when the sensor is activated. That way, the camera will always capture sharp footage that you can work with. With the built-in GPS in place, you can always track and locate the Go 2 from your phone.

Source: Arlo Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Best wireless video doorbell View your doorway in style $100 $150 Save $50 The Arlo Essential video doorbell has an impressive 180-degree viewing angle, delivers 1080p HDR footage, requires no wiring, and features a siren to scare off unwanted guests. Its rechargeable battery can hold a charge for about six months, but this may vary depending on how often the camera is activated. Pros Foresight recording

Hub-free operation

Can play prerecorded messages Cons Most of the features require a subscription

Charging the battery takes a while $200 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Conveniently check who is at the door using the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell — a high-performance home security camera with a wide-angle viewing lens that will provide you with head-to-toe coverage of subjects. The lens is 1080p HDR and delivers quality video in different lighting conditions. Arlo offers a free three-month trial period for its Secure plan when you buy the camera, but you must pay a subscription fee once the plan expires.

This is probably one of this video doorbell's main drawbacks because many cool features, such as cloud storage, object identification, and smart alerts don’t come free. Arlo made the Essential video doorbell a bit thick to accommodate a large battery that can offer long service per charge. Expect the battery to last six months with average use.

You can also hardwire the camera and use the battery as a backup power source. Most people prefer using the camera in battery mode because it allows for easy setup. And the camera's siren can be triggered from Arlo’s support app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices. If you are tired of asking “Who’s there?” every time you hear a knock at your door, maybe it’s time you gave the Arlo Essential video doorbell a try (only if you are okay with paying for the Arlo Secure plan).

The best Arlo security cameras for your home

Adding Arlo smart cameras to your security system is one of the best ways you can safeguard your property. Plus, the brand offers a slew of high-performance cameras that can be placed at different locations in or around your house. As you may have noticed, from the list above, each Arlo camera has something unique that it offers. That said, some cameras are more specialized for certain tasks, so ensure that you pick the most viable option for your needs.

The top pick — the Arlo Pro 5S, features a dual-band Wi-Fi radio, which is great since this allows it to communicate with devices through 5GHz or 2.4GHz network frequencies. The camera is also reasonably priced, considering it's one of Arlo's latest offerings. Even though the 5S offers commendable features, it still has nothing on the Arlo Ultra 2, which outshines all the security cameras in this guide with its impressive 4K HDR footage.

If you don’t mind the steep price tag, the Ultra 2 can be a great buy, while the Arlo Pro 4 can be a good alternative to the Pro 5S (that is if you don’t fancy the new low power mode, SecureLink connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi system). Whatever you choose, be sure to check if the security camera you select heavily relies on Arlo’s subscription service to avoid going off budget.