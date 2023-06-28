Arlo’s extensive lineup of smart security cameras , like the Arlo Pro 4 , is easy to use, simple to install, and a quick way to add some extra peace of mind to your property. But when it comes time to mount one of these awesome surveillance devices, is there a solid brand (or two) you can trust to keep your Arlo hardware off the ground? Fortunately, companies like Arlo and others have been developing safe and reliable Arlo camera mounts for quite some time, and we aim to give you the lowdown on all the best options you can buy right now.

Sold in white and black finishes, this Holicfun 2-in-1 Wall Mount is compatible with many different Arlo cameras, as well as Arlo’s small lineup of solar panels. Once mounted, you’ll be able to both rotate (up to 360 degrees) and tilt (up to 180 degrees) both the camera and solar panel to pick up the best viewing angle and sun-grabbing spot. We also love the Holicfun’s tough ABS design and stainless steel thread-points.

If you don’t want to mess with mounting hardware, this Jtachiong Stand Mount is compatible with the Arlo Pro, Pro 2, Pro 3, Ultra, Arlo HD, and Arlo Go, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. With an adjustable height of 31.5 inches to 68.8 inches, the telescopic arm can also be rotated up to 360 degrees. Aesthetically, the Jtachiong may not be a match for every home, but it’s a solid Arlo accessory nonetheless.

Gooseneck mounts may not be practical for all Arlo camera owners, but if you’re looking for an easy-to-use accessory that you can just clamp to the side of your desk or an infant’s crib, this indoor-only OkeMeeo product works with the Arlo Pro 4, Pro 3, Pro 2, and Essential series. The gooseneck portion of the mount is 5.9 inches long, is simple to adjust, and strong enough to keep your Arlo in place once attached.

If you want to hang your camera on tree branches and other odd surfaces, you should consider the Uogw Flexible Twist Mount. Made with a silicone-wrapped aluminum alloy that bends to whatever shape you need, you’ll be able to use the mount both indoors and outdoors, and the 17-inch length gives you plenty of twistable slack to play with for your Arlo, Arlo Pro, Pro 2, Ultra, Go, and a few other camera and lighting brands, too.

Designed to be clamped to your gutters, this weather-rated Wasserstein mount rotates up to 360 degrees and tilts up to 180 degrees. We also like that you don’t have to drill any holes to install the mount. Once you’ve threaded your Arlo Pro, Pro 2, Pro 3, Pro 4, Ultra 2, Ultra, or Arlo HD, simply hang the mount over your gutter and fasten the two rear-facing security bolts to lock the plate in place. It’s that easy!

It may not look like much, but this Arlo-certified multi-angle mount is the perfect indoor accessory for your Arlo, Arlo Pro, and Arlo Pro 2 cameras. Whether you’re placing it on a flat tabletop or mounting it to your ceiling, the strong magnetic grip will keep your Arlo secured, allowing you to freely position the camera for the best viewing angle.

When it comes to top-notch defense for your Arlo Pro or Arlo Pro 2, the Holaca Security Outdoor Mount has you covered. We’re big fans of the silicone housing that wraps around the body of the camera to protect it from water and debris, and once the anti-theft chain is attached, we pity the malcontent who attempts to dislodge your Arlo from this tank of a mount. Oh, and did we mention that the mounts come in a pack of three?

While the Arlo Anti-Theft Mount isn’t compatible with all Arlo cameras and doesn’t have the greatest range of motion, the tamper-free design is still a premium calling card for those rocking an Arlo Ultra 2, Ultra, Pro 4, or Pro 3 series. Rated for indoor and outdoor use, once you mount the back plate and attach your camera, you’ll use the included security key to lock the camera and mount in place. It’s a porch pirate’s worst nightmare.

With its rust-proof aluminum body, full 360-degree rotation, and 90-degree tilt, the Wasserstein Indoor/Outdoor Security Mount is a bargain you don’t want to miss. Sold as a two-pack in both black and white finishes, the mounts can accommodate any Arlo camera, along with a few other popular brands. And seeing as it’s rated for indoor and outdoor usage, once your camera is threaded and appropriately angled, you can set and forget it.

Available in black or white finishes, this Arlo mount features a rounded indentation at its center. Once you’ve secured the mounting plate to your wall or ceiling, all you have to do is place your Arlo camera on the mounting plate, choose your angle, and behold the power of magnetization. Compatible with the Arlo Pro 5S 2K, Pro 4, Pro 3, Ultra 2, and Ultra series, the Arlo Magnetic Wall Mount can also be used both indoors and outdoors.

The best Arlo camera mounts are built to last

Hand-picking the best Arlo camera mounts isn't an easy task, as hundreds of manufacturers are making these types of products. But your friends at Android Police are discerning, and we require nothing but the best for our readers. When vetting the best Arlo camera mounts, they should be priced fairly, user-friendly, simple to install, and equipped to handle whatever indoor or outdoor obstacles could get in the way of a crystal-clear view of your home or business.

The Arlo Magnetic Wall Mount is our top pick, and as an Arlo exclusive, the mount is super-easy to install on a wall or ceiling and delivers powerful magnetization between your Arlo camera and the mount itself — no need to worry about your Pro 2 taking a tumble from a tall height. There's also the incredible Wasserstein Indoor/Outdoor Security Mount. This is an exemplary case of not letting price deter one from a purchase. Not only are you getting two mounts for the price of one, but the Wasserstein two-pack is both indoor and outdoor-rated and can be used for multiple Arlo products. And let's not forget the Arlo Anti-Theft Mount, another Arlo exclusive with a brand-specific key that firmly locks the camera and mounting plate. Do your worst, porch pirates!

The best Arlo camera mounts may not be loaded with bells and whistles, but tough shielding, a key for extra security, and more than one mount for more than one camera go a long way toward earning our chosen products the laurels they deserve. And if you're looking for the best modern home security, there are plenty of great smart home security systems you can check out.