Arcade games encompass many genres, from sidescrolling shooters to epic racing games. However, discovering the best Android games that offer all the arcade action you require is a pain since the Play Store is allergic to game discovery. This is why we here at Android Police have compiled a hand-picked selection of our favorite Arcade games to help everyone find the titles that are indeed worth playing. So if you've been on the hunt for some excellent mobile games that call back to the simpler times of arcades, you've come to the right place. Let's dig in!

Horizon Chase

Those who grew up on racers like Sega's OutRun series will certainly appreciate Horizon Chase. This racer wears its inspiration on its sleeve, and it's better for it, as it's one of the best racers on Android, especially if you dig classic arcade racing games. Sure, the graphics are a throwback, but they look good enough so that the game is accessible to all devices. This accessibility pairs well with the monetization, as anyone can play for free, though there are extra courses and cars you can purchase outright in the in-game store. All in all, if you dig games like Cruis'n USA and OutRun, you'll definitely get a kick out of Horizon Chase.

Kombinera

Atari may be a name in gaming that's fallen to the wayside over the last few decades, but it would appear the company is finally righting the ship by producing new games, and Kombinera is certainly a return to form for Atari. It's a puzzle game where you'll combine balls in a certain order so that you can traverse each stage and reach its end, moving on to the next stage. It's a slick, fairly intuitive design, and it looks great in action, leaning heavily on classic arcade gaming design.

Downwell

This game has made a name for itself, pretty much defining the vertical platformer genre. The goal, of course, is to progress lower and lower in a well, and of course, you'll die a bunch, making for a game where you can quickly perform a few runs to see if you beat your previous record. It's a simple setup that works wonderfully for short, bite-sized gaming sessions during your downtime, and thanks to the slick black, white, and red graphics, there's plenty of style to enjoy as you delve into the depths of a well.

Bullet Hell Monday Finale

There are plenty of shmups on the Play Store, though Bullet Hell Monday Finale is easily one of the flashiest out there, and the gameplay is just as hectic as you'd expect from a game called Bullet Hell Monday. Dodging bullets while shooting enemies is your goal, and it's a challenging one, thanks to all the bullets flying on the screen. Plus, if you're sick of the typical level-based content found in shooters, this is a game that offers quite a few goals, and it's by completing these goals that you'll reach boss fights and ultimately progress. This keeps the game interesting and exciting, as you never know what the next challenge will be.

Geometry Dash

This mobile game dates back to 2013, and the gameplay still holds up. The premise is simple, simply jump over obstacles to reach the goal. Easy enough, right? Incorrect. This is an incredibly challenging game, to the point it can be infuriating, but that's honestly part of the game's charm. It isn't easy for anyone, which is why completing a stage after memorizing it through repeated play feels so good. This is precisely how old-school arcade games used to play to tease out quarters from the players, and Geometry Dash nails this type of gameplay seamlessly.

Crazy Taxi Classic

For a roundup all about arcade games, I just had to include Sega's Crazy Taxi. Not only was this a fantastic game in the arcades, but it was also an incredible title on the Sega Dreamcast. More or less, you'll fill the role of a taxi driver racing their rides across town, all under a time limit, which means you'll have to literally drive like a wildman. Thankfully the silly setup offers a good bit of humor on top of solid racing mechanics, which is why Crazy Taxi is still a popular game despite the fact it's 23 years old.

Blue's Journey

SNK was a big name when I was a kid hanging out in arcades, thanks to games like Metal Slug and Samurai Shodown. But my favorite arcades were the units that offered multiple games in one, allowing me to choose what I wanted to play, and often I'd pick the unknown titles (well, unknown to me). One such title was Blue's Journey, a sidescrolling action game that offers branching paths. The graphics are adorable, and the gameplay offers a mix of Mega-Man and Sonic for some slick sidescrolling gameplay. Best of all, controller support is in the mix, but you'll have to toggle it on through a controller icon on the home screen.

R-Type

R-Type is one of those games that will likely be on any arcade games roundup. Not only is this one of the most recognizable sidescrolling shooters ever made, but the Android port easily offers an enjoyable experience, with controller support available and quality touch controls that work well with the simple navigation. The game has seen many ports, and the Game Boy version is easily one of my favorites, though thanks to Dot Emu's efforts, playing the classic arcade version in color is also fantastic. Don't miss out; this is one of the best shmups ever made.​​​​​​​

And this concludes today's arcade game roundup. Hopefully, everyone could find a few quality titles to play through to scratch their arcade itch; whether you enjoy classic arcade games like R-Type or prefer newfangled releases like Downwell, there are plenty of different genres to choose from. Of course, if you prefer to play your games on a larger screen, a great Android tablet can help you find a great device to enjoy all these games larger than life. Enjoy the selection, and remember, this roundup is constantly updated, so sound off in the comments if there's something you'd like to see added.