Since Material You arrived last year, more and more apps have been updated to utilize its dynamic theming features. If you aren't familiar with Material You, it's a collection of personalization features in Android 12. Along with new shapes and animations, it can generate a curated selection of themes to match your wallpaper, each with a perfectly contrasting set of colors. There's a lot more under the hood powering dynamic theming, as picking the perfect set of colors isn't a simple process.

We've rounded up the best apps that support Material You. While most Material You supported apps are still developed by Google, the number of third-party apps is steadily growing. If you haven't tested out Material You yet, make sure you get the most out of customizing your phone's Material You theme before grabbing these apps.

Tapet

Tapet, like Material You, is all about unique customization. While many wallpaper apps compete for the most extensive library, Tapet can create completely original wallpapers. Nothing is downloaded from the internet as everything is quickly generated in the app. It's a beautiful way of seeing what Material You can do, as your theme will update as soon as the wallpaper changes.

While Google's Wallpaper app can download a fresh wallpaper every day, Tapet can update as often as every minute. You can customize how often you'd like to see certain patterns and save your favorite ones for the future.

Infinity

While we wait for the final release of Sync's Material You overhaul, Infinity is a brilliant alternative for your Reddit feed. Its Material You theming can be customized in-app, with color sliders for everything from the toolbar to the text on buttons.

Infinity provides a host of excellent features, including Lazy Scrolling. Lazy Scrolling auto scrolls your feed, so you don't have to move your thumb to see new content. It's also open-source, an ideal choice for anyone looking to flesh out their collection of open source apps.

Google Keep

Google Keep is a quick and easy-to-use notes app. As a Google App, it includes the full range of Material You features, from dynamic theming to rounded buttons. Beyond this, it offers a range of color and background options for your notes, bringing a surprising amount of life to your shopping lists.

Google also offers Keep as a web app and Chrome extension. Notes are synced across each version so that you can edit and view notes made on any device.

Inware

Inware breaks down the specifications of your device and wraps it in a beautiful package. Taking the Material You philosophy to heart, it is easy to forget it's not one of Google's apps. It's quick and simple to navigate, offering up your device's data in a series of easy-to-navigate menus.

While your phone can tell you basic information about your device, Inware takes it further by showing Media DRM information, battery temperature, display information and much more. It's ideal if you like to know as much as possible about your device.

Tasker

Tasker is for those who love to automate every little thing in their lives. Part of the appeal of Material You is that after years of identical home screens, Android phones would be noticeably different from one another. Tasker takes this further by allowing you to make your phone work more efficiently. It's similar to Google Assistant Routines but significantly more powerful.

Tasker offers a list of over 350+ actions that you can combine with triggers to make a variety of automatic functions. For example, you can change the volume when leaving the house, or turn on Do Not Disturb when opening a specific app. It's an extraordinarily powerful app that provides a true customization experience.

Niagara Launcher

Material You isn't just for stock Android 12 launchers. Niagara Launcher is a beautifully minimalistic launcher that provides easy access to all your apps with one hand. Due to its minimalistic nature, its Material You features are less obvious than stock Android 12, but it provides just enough theming to round out the experience. Unfortunately, Pixel users will miss out on the Themed icons feature.

Niagara Launcher keeps your experience light. Rather than a fixed layout, information such as calendar events and the media player only pop up when needed. Its unique layout takes some time to get used to, but is a brilliant alternative to the grid layout favored by other launchers.

Wavelet

Wavelet is the ideal app for audiophiles also obsessed with aesthetics. It offers a wide selection of EQ features to tweak your audio, including a bass booster, reverb simulator, and channel balance. Wavelet also offers over 3000 preset optimizations for headphone models, saving you time when setting up a new headset.

Wavelet's Material You integration is remarkably splendid. Beyond the menus and buttons, it tweaks the colors of every graph and slider to match your theme.

With any luck, all of our favorite Android apps will get decked out this year in Material You. Only time will tell which service is the next to adopt dynamic themes.

