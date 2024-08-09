Whether you're looking for companion apps to automate your smart home system or fantastic apps to track your next run, we have you covered. Samsung released another stellar smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on Wear OS 5 and One UI 6 Watch, packed with health-oriented features. To help you be productive and stay on track with your day-to-day activities, we rounded up the essential apps to use on your Galaxy Watch 7.

We selected apps based on whether they work with Wear OS and whether users can comfortably access the main features via the Galaxy Watch 7 screen. Though we know that these apps prove helpful on other Android and Samsung devices, the idea is to have a selection of apps optimized for the Wear OS 5 and One UI 6 Watch software.

1 Samsung Health

The only all-in-one wellness center app you'll ever need

Samsung Health In-app purchases None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Publish date April 7, 2015 Categories Health & Fitness Expand See at Play Store

You likely purchased a smartwatch for more than digitized fashion wear. The Galaxy Watch 7's main wellness center is the Samsung Health app. The app is a place to monitor your vitals, track your fitness goals, record your daily stats like step counting, dictate your Energy Score, and gain insight into your physical and mental health. If you have your eyes set on becoming the best version of yourself, the Samsung Health app for Wear OS is absolutely essential to use.

2 Google Maps

A perfect compact fit for all navigational needs

Google Maps In-app purchases None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Google LLC Publish date September 23, 2008 Categories Travel & Local Expand See at Play Store

Before Wear OS 3 launched on Samsung watches (when Samsung watches were using the Tizen OS), Samsung owners had to find alternatives to Google Maps. However, not many existed in the same capacity as Google Maps. Google Maps offers a range of features that Galaxy Watch 7 owners might find helpful. One is navigation and direction assistance while you're on the go or finding your favorite restaurants and parks and learning the best route to get there. Google Maps is a must-have companion app for any Galaxy Watch owner who takes their wearable outside.

3 Samsung SmartThings

A mini-control center sitting on your wrist

Samsung SmartThings In-app purchases None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Publish date April 17, 2017 Categories Lifestyle Expand See at Play Store

Samsung SmartThings is Samsung's de facto automation app for all your smart home devices. With your Galaxy Watch, you can control your speakers, lights, thermostats, and more while viewing the status of the connected devices. It's an incredible app to own, and you can access it with a few simple taps on the wrist.