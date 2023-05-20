Even if you've set up data saver mode on your Android phone or tablet, it's easy to go over your data limits by accident. Fortunately, it's easy to keep track of your data usage and weed out those data-hungry apps along the way.

All Android devices, including our top budget options, include an in-built way to track your data. However, this tool is relatively limited, so you'll want to download a dedicated app to manage your data usage effectively. We've gathered eight of the best data-saving apps into this list, so you can skip the search and start saving.

Are you struggling to decide? Install a few of these apps simultaneously to help you choose which is best for you.

1 Check Internet Data Usage

Check Internet Data Usage lets you track data usage and Wi-Fi use. You'll need to input your data limits manually; then, the app will notify you when your limit has been exceeded. It's a straightforward app to set up and use, but there isn't much to it beyond these basic features.

Check Internet Data Usage also lets you browse and compare past data usage at a glance. It's perfect if you're unsure how much value you're getting from your current plan.

2 GlassWire Data Usage Monitor

Glasswire is the sleekest data monitoring app for Android, but it isn't just for show. Its clean design will clearly display your data usage in easy-to-read graphs, while letting you check individual apps' data usage at a glance. You can also block individual apps from using data.

Glasswire has a lot of other tools to help manage your data. It can alert you when your network throttles your connection, and a notification icon lets you track data usage without opening the app. It's an excellent app that should provide everything you need to save some cash.

3 Data Usage Monitor

Despite the suspiciously generic name, Data Usage Monitor has all the tools you need to track your data usage. However, it only offers a small number of features compared to apps like Glasswire. It'll warn you when you're close to exceeding your data limit, display usage in simple graphs, and save a record of your data usage.

The free version of Data Usage Monitor comes with everything you need to track data, but the paid version includes widgets and a notification bar icon. These aren't necessary but are handy if you want to track usage without opening the app.

4 Data Usage - Data Manager

Data Usage - Data Manager offers a slick and easy-to-read interface. Your usage is displayed in a pie chart on the home screen, divided by app. It's an easy way to check your data usage quickly, but you can also open a breakdown of each app's usage for more detail. Of course, it will also notify you when you're over your data limit.

This app also includes features for free that are locked behind paywalls on most other apps. This includes a notification bar icon, so you never need to open the app to check your data usage.

5 DataEye

DataEye offers a few features that help it stand out from the crowd but misses out on some essential tools. It's easy to block individual apps from using data, and you can also set data limits per app. It's a great way to avoid hitting your total data limit when using data-hungry apps.

However, it isn't easy to quickly visualize your data usage in DataEye. We recommend using an app with good widgets to track data usage and use DataEye to manage your app's data use.

6 Data Usage Manager & Monitor

Data Usage Manager & Monitor is perfect if you want as much information as possible about your data use. It offers plenty of tables, charts, and graphs to visualize data use, and its unobtrusive widgets don't clutter your home screen.

While this app locks a few features behind a paywall, most aren't essential. However, the expanded alert functionality is worth the fee if you need to manage your data carefully. However, if you're looking for an app to visualize your use, you probably don't need the paid version of Data Usage Manager & Monitor.

7 Data Monitor

Data Monitor is an excellent app if you need a simple way to check your data usage, but you may also find it a little bare-bones. Its interface isn't as streamlined as most apps on this list, but it's one of the best for raw data visualization. It'll show you your history of data usage, broken down into Wi-FI, data, and percentage of your quote columns.

Like most of these apps, Data Monitor locks widgets and the notification bar icon behind a premium subscription.

8 My Data Manager

My Data Manager offers everything you need to track data usage per app, but unlike most apps, it can track data usage across devices. You can add multiple devices by entering a simple code from the original device, and the app will then sync your data usage. You can't set limits for other devices, but it's a handy way to track their usage.

My Data Manager also includes trackers for text messages and minutes so that you can track all parts of your data plan in one place.

Don't let data limits catch you unawares

These apps will all help you save data, but if none feels right, here's how to check your data use on your Android device without installing any extra apps.