A family vacation should be filled with fun and stress-free experiences. Android hosts a variety of fantastic family-oriented apps for traveling. The best part is no additional tech needs to be purchased, as it only requires bringing a trusty companion Android tablet or phone while on the road. Whether you're getting ready to go out on Labor Day weekend or planning a holiday with your family, you will want to download some family-friendly apps to make the trip much more manageable (and fun). We hand-picked the best apps for families looking for a relaxing outing; we've also considered apps that help fill in the downtime you might have with some budget-friendly entertainment.

1 Playground Buddy

Visit a local playground with your kids

Playground Buddy In-app purchases ✅ Yes $1.49 - $3.99 per item Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Birds Eye Technology Publish date June 6, 2014 Categories Travel & Local Expand See at Play Store

After a lengthy drive, everyone craves fresh air. There's no better pit stop than a playground. The Playground Buddy app helps you locate the closest playgrounds in the area, including reviews (by parents for other parents) and app-specific functions that outline what's on the playground. Whether it's a deal-breaker or not to have swings by a play structure, the app identifies what's available. No more hunting around for a nice playground for your kids to enjoy while you're out and about.

Close

2 Campspot

Book your outdoor stay while on the go

Campspot In-app purchases None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Campspot Publish date May 25, 2021 Categories Travel & Local Expand See at Play Store

If you're planning to travel in an RV or go on a weekend or weeklong camping trip, using an app to find the best campgrounds and RV sites to stay at becomes essential. The Campspot app allows you to book a place well in advance and is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Another huge perk is that the app is free and doesn't cost anything to browse (no subscription is needed). An app like Campspot does a great job of taking the load off finding you a place to stay.

Close

3 GasBuddy

Find the best gas deals

GasBuddy In-app purchases ✅ Yes $4.99 - $9.99 per item Subscription $7.99/month or $89.00/year (Plus Membership), $9.99/month or $99.00/year (Premium Membership) ChromeOS support ❌ No App Publisher GasBuddy Publish date August 27, 2010 Categories Travel & Local Expand See at Play Store

When you're on the road, you have a tight budget for food, lodging, and travel, and when you're paying a premium for gas, it is easy to go over. This is where you'll appreciate an app that finds the best gas prices for your vehicle. GasBuddy helps you locate all the reported gas prices in an area; you can also view the available gas station amenities like restrooms and convenience stores — so if you need to take a pit stop and buy some ice for your cooler, you know exactly where to go. The app also lets you view the trending gas prices to pick the best time (the cheapest opportunity) to fill up. At the end of the day, nobody wants to blow their entire budget on gas, so we recommend using GasBuddy to help keep some costs under control.