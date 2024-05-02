Apple TV 4K is among the more expensive streaming devices on the market. The newer Apple TV 4K (2022) streaming box uses the same processor as the iPhone 13 series, offering speedy performance. You can improve your streaming experience with the right Apple TV apps. There's an ocean of apps you can download, whether you're into streaming, music, learning, or meditation.

Knowing which app to install on your Apple streaming product can be daunting. You must make sure you get the best value for your money and the highest entertainment options. To help you decide, we rounded up the best Apple TV apps you can download.

Related How to install ExpressVPN on your Apple TV Access the best international content with this popular VPN

1 Max

The home to original movies and shows

Close

Price Free Subscription ✅ With Ads ($10 per month), Ad-Free ($16 per month), Ultimate Ad-Free ($20 per month) Free trial ❌ No Categories Movies & TV Developers Warner Bros. Discovery

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is a streaming service full of attention-worthy titles. It's one of the most expensive services. The lowest tier starts at $10. However, you get your money's worth with shows like House of Dragons, Sopranos, and Emmy-winning hits Succession and Euphoria. Max has HBO's entire catalog and the most popular Discovery Plus content. It requires tvOS 14.0 or later to download the app.

Max on Apple App Store

2 Netflix

Does it need an introduction?

Close

Price Free Subscription ✅ With Ads ($6.99 per month), Ad-Free ($9.99 per month), Standard ($15.99 per month), Premium ($19.99 per month) Free trial ❌ No Categories Movies & TV Developers Netflix

Netflix runs on almost anything with a screen. The Apple TV streaming device is no exception. It provides unlimited streaming of TV shows, movies, comedy specials, and original documentaries. Netflix is home to award-winning content like Stranger Things, Money Heist, and The Irishman. The streaming service is cheaper than Max at $6.99 per month. Netflix requires tvOS 16.1 or later to work.

Netflix on Apple App Store

3 Calm

The road to peacefulness

Close

Price Free Subscription ❌ No Free trial ❌ Not applicable Categories Health & Fitness Developers Calm

Calm is a fantastic app for guided and unguided meditation. It doesn't require you to log in on Apple TV. All content available in the TV app can be listened to for free without signing in to a Calm account. Calm provides access to a library of guided meditations, popular sleep stories, and more. It also lets you play its background scenes on your Apple TV, so you don't need another app like Cityscape.

Open the Calm app and let the remote sit for a few seconds. The controls and descriptions fade away, leaving you with a peaceful scene to watch. Calm requires Apple TV to run tvOS 11.2 or later.

Calm on Apple App Store

4 Amazon Prime Video

A decent selection of movies and shows