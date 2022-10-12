Whether you're into weightlifting or yoga, these apps will help you stay in shape

Staying fit and healthy isn't easy, but thankfully, we live at a time when nutrition and workout plans are readily available via apps. All you need is the determination to stick to those plans. That, and maybe an affordable fitness tracker and a reliable method to track your progress.

Whether you're on Android or iOS, there's no shortage of fitness apps to choose from. Apple offers its premium Apple Fitness+ service with various training routines, both for the body and the mind. But does that mean you have to switch over from your favorite Android device? Absolutely not.

In this roundup, we've compiled a list of our favorite apps on the Google Play Store that serve as worthy contenders to the Apple Fitness+ service.

Adidas Training: HIIT Workouts

2 Images

Close

As one of the biggest sports apparel manufacturers in the world, it's no surprise that Adidas offers its own fitness app. Adidas Training boasts over 180 different exercises, most of which require no equipment. Also, these workout programs range between 7 and 45 minutes. In other words, you can easily find something that fits your routine and skill level. Along with workouts, Adidas Training gives you access to articles that revolve around nutrition, weight loss, and more.

A premium subscription starts at $9.99, while a yearly sub goes for $49.99, which works out to just above $4 per month. You'll need one if you want to create custom workout plans to achieve weight loss or target specific muscle groups. But other than that, Adidas Training is free to use.

Centr, by Chris Hemsworth

2 Images

Close

Next up, we have Centr, by Chris Hemsworth. Yes, that Chris Hemsworth. Centr is an all-in-one app that combines home & gym workouts, with or without equipment, as well as workout and nutrition planners. The app also offers yoga and guided meditation.

Centr caters to users of all skill levels and ages, and an expert in the relevant field guides each discipline. They range from yoga instructors, MMA coaches, psychotherapists, nutritionists, and even Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer.

Subscriptions start at $29.99 per month, with significant discounts for 3 and 12-month subscriptions. That may be a steep price to pay, but Centr offers a free 7-day trial. And if you ask us, it's hard to top a fitness app that has Thor as its marketing face.

FitOn Workouts & Fitness Plans

2 Images

Close

FitOn has a similar offering to Centr, with one major difference: it's free. In FitOn, you'll find various workouts, many of which don't require equipment, including cardio, barre, and pilates. FitoOn adapts to a multitude of goals and intensity levels and curates exercises that target specific muscle groups.

Though it does offer a paid pro plan, the FitOn app prides itself on offering all workouts for free. Free always comes with a downside, right? True. No Thor, in this case. That said, FitOn does feature exclusive workout videos led by celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Halle Berry. A pro subscription would set you back $29.99 per year, but it's only necessary if you plan to take advantage of the app's personalized meal plans and heart rate monitoring.

Nike Training Club: Fitness

2 Images

Close

Nike ups the ante by offering over 200 workouts in various categories, from cardio and HIIT to strength and mobility training. Similarly to Adidas Training, exercises range from 5 to 50 minutes. In addition to workouts, the app gives you access to nutrition and workout tips, as well as videos for creating and maintaining discipline and expert tips. US and UK residents can also take advantage of exclusive livestreams featuring experts that'll improve your fitness regimen.

Did we mention that it's free? Unlike many other fitness apps, Nike's Training Club has no premium subscription. Every workout and meal plan, every on-demand video, and every expert tip is free to access for everyone.

Peloton - Fitness & Workouts

2 Images

Close

Peloton allows you to stream classes in a variety of training disciplines, including yoga, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), stretching, and cardio. By selecting specific filters, such as exercise types and muscle groups, you can easily shortlist workouts that'll bring you closer to your desired result.

The app keeps track of your workouts and offers rewarding challenges to help you maintain motivation. A membership will set you back $12.99, which is miles cheaper than Centr's monthly subscription. Peloton offers a free 30-day trial if you wish to experience its premium features before you make a decision.

Pumatrac Run, Train, Fitness

2 Images

Close

Puma is yet another sports apparel company that provides a fitness app with Pumatrac. Much like Adidas and Nike, Pumatrac offers a selection of no-equipment exercises for people of all skill levels. Choose from pilates, ballet, HIIT, and even boxing. Pumatrac features guided workouts from celebrities, such as fitness and social media personality Pamela Reif and 7-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, in addition to that, Pumatrac also boasts features exercises designed with runners in mind. If you own an Android smartwatch, Pumatrac tracks your heart rate and running pace and gives you insights into your route's distance and elevation changes. All of this and more is available for free, no subscription attached.

Strava - Run, Ride, Hike

2 Images

Close

Sometimes, to get the best results, you have to move out of your comfort zone. In other words, out of your home or gym. Unlike many other apps on this list, Strava focuses on outdoor activities. If you'd rather spend time in the wild than the gym, then Strava's got you covered with everything, from light hiking to running and cycling. Even yoga's on the menu for winding down after all those rigorous exercises.

To keep you motivated, Strava offers a constant stream of monthly challenges and achievement badges to keep you on track. Strava costs $7.99 per month, or as little as $5 if you go for an annual membership. It doesn't offer as many premium features as some of the other apps on this list, but the price reflects that.

Sweat: Fitness App for Women

2 Images

Close

As per the name, Sweat features exercises curated specifically for women, from beginners to advanced. You can expect exercises designed with specific goals in mind, such as weight loss and prenatal and postnatal workouts. Many require minimal equipment, such as dumbbells and a skipping rope, or no equipment at all.

The app gives you access to workout videos guided by professional trainers and updates its content monthly. Sweat offers a free 7-day trial to start off with, but continuous use will cost you a premium: $19.99. That said, the app's more focused design and the plethora of features could make the price worth it.

How do you stay in shape?

There's an abundance of fitness apps on the Google Play Store to choose from. Have you used any of the fitness apps outlined above? Is there a better option that you could swear by? Let us know, and your suggestion might just make it into the next update. Until then, enjoy the above selection of Apple Fitness alternatives on Android.