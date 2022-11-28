Save up to $500 on the 2021 MacBook Pro, $50 on AirPods Pro 2, and $100 on M2 iPad Pro

Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.

1. AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Apple's best-sounding earbuds were already among the best earphones on the market. And with the 2nd gen model, Apple has further extended this lead. For Cyber Monday, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $200 after a $50 discount.

Apple's recently launched AirPods Pro 2 looks identical to the first-gen model. But they bring massive upgrades in the sound quality and ANC department. They can easily give our favorite earbuds a run for their money with their excellent sound quality.

For Cyber Monday, you can get the new AirPods Pro with a massive $50 discount, bringing its price down to $200. It is very rare for a new Apple product to get such a big discount within weeks of its launch. If you are heavily invested in Apple's ecosystem and have a MacBook or iPad, the AirPods is a no-brainer. And yep, you can pair and use AirPods with your Android phone.

2. M2 MacBook Air

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air debuts a new slimmer design that's in line with the same design language the 2021 MacBook Pros follow. And despite the slim form factor, the M2 chip ensures the new Air is powerful for regular workloads and can last through a day of use.

The slim yet powerful M2 MacBook Air is available with a sweet 13% discount on Cyber Monday. With a new redesigned look, a slightly bigger 13.6-inch display, and a faster M2 chip, the 2022 MacBook Air is a major step from its predecessor. It also carries a higher retail price than the M1 Air, but the $150 discount makes it a lot more affordable. So, instead of $1,200, you can get your hands on one for $1,050.

If you need a laptop for basic use, college purposes, browsing the web, or using Microsoft's suite of apps, you cannot go wrong with the M2 MacBook Air.

3. 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro lineup is powered by the same M2 chip found inside the 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, making them among the most powerful tablets you can buy.

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro looks the same as the 2021 model. The only major difference is the switch to the more powerful M2 chip internally. This is the same SoC found inside the 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. While plenty of great Android tablets are on the market, it is hard to beat the iPad's app ecosystem, performance, and accessories support. So, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a no-brainer if you have the money to splurge.

For Cyber Monday, you can get the newly-launched tablet with massive discounts of up to $100, bringing its price down to $1,000.

4. M1 iPad Air

Apple's 2022 iPad Air features an M1 chip, giving it enough horsepower to easily handle even the most demanding workload. The M1 iPad Air provides the best value in Apple's iPad lineup, and it is an even better deal at its discounted Cyber Monday price.

You don't really need to buy the iPad Pro if you don't need the ProMotion display, Face ID, or the extra performance. The cheaper M1 iPad Pro will serve you just fine. With a starting price tag of $600, the 2022 iPad Air is a lot more affordable than the M2 iPad Pro. For Cyber Monday, though, you can get it at an even lower price.

The entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi variant has been discounted by $50 to $550, and discounts on the 256GB model have disappeared entirely.

5. 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro provides the best of both worlds: stellar performance and all-day battery life. You can opt for the 14-inch or 16-inch variant based on your screen size preference, with there being no performance difference between the two models.

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro raised the performance and efficiency bar to a new level with their M1 Pro and Max chips. Coupled with the new chassis design, a dedicated HDMI port, and an SD card slot, they remain among the best laptops you can buy. But being an Apple product, the MacBook Pros are expensive. If you missed buying the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro this Black Friday, worry not. For Cyber Monday, you can score discounts ranging from $400 to $500 on the 2021 MacBook Pros.

The hefty discount brings the price of the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro to $1,600 from $2,000. Similarly, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro for a more reasonable $2,000 instead of spending $2,499 on it.

