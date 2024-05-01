Every week, a few of the best Android apps and games go on sale, and we're here to pick out the top sales for you to save you some digging. The highlights of the week include Little Nightmares and Rusted Warfare, two enjoyable titles that are perfect for anyone looking for a new game, while the Mindz tool is an invaluable assistant for organizing ideas. Don't forget to check out the best games on Android across all genres.
Apps
The best app on sale this week is Mindz (
$4.99 $2.49), a nifty tool for planning projects, collecting ideas, or organizing thoughts. It's a comprehensive tool that also lets you export your projects to other programs or back them up to the cloud.
We've also picked out more useful apps you can install for free or at a lower price for a limited time.
Games
The best game on sale this week is Little Nightmares (
$8.99 $5.99). While it took a while for this fantastic horror game to arrive on mobile, this sale is the perfect way to pick up this dark adventure through childhood fears.
There are also plenty of non-horror games on sale this week, from Hero of the Kingdom to Jumbo Airport Story. We've picked out the best of them, so you don't miss out on any of the best games.
Icon packs & customization
If you're looking for a fresh look for your Android phone, the icon packs on sale this week should be your first port of call.
Catch the Play Store's weekly deals
Our weekly roundup isn't the only way to save money on the Play Store. A Play Pass subscription gets you access to many of the top games and apps with just a monthly subscription, and you'll earn rewards in the process.