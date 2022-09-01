Go Plus Ultra, become a pirate, or sit back and just play cards with these great games on Android

Anime is a wondrous medium; it can be funny or sad, mindlessly action-packed, or thought-provoking. Anime can inspire you to become your best or contemplate the meaning of existence. Some do this to the point of you wanting to embody your favorite characters.

Thankfully, like the best RPGs on Android, your favorite anime characters are an arm’s stretch away. Just pick up your phone, open the Google Play Store, and install a game. But with hundreds of games to choose from, how do you pick the best one? Fret not; this list compiles the best anime games for your phone or tablet.

1. Bleach Mobile 3D

2 Images

Close

Ichigo Kurosaki is a regular high school student. That is, until one fateful night, evil strikes and threatens the well-being of his family. Ichigo manages to fend off the evildoers with the help of Rukia Kikuchi, a powerful Soul Reaper and inherits her powers. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and the pair joins forces to rid the world of evil.

Bleach Mobile 3D is a free-to-play action role-playing game. It features an expansive customization system that allows you to improve your character’s stats. Outfit them with a variety of belts, hats, and accessories. As Ichigo, you’ll hack and slash your way through hordes of demonic enemies and use spectacular special moves to devastate imposing bosses.

2. Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost

2 Images

Close

Become a detective in this video game adaptation of Bungo Stray Dogs. Tales of the Lost follows the events of the anime while also adding new events, characters, and outfits. Assemble a team from familiar characters like Nakajima Atsushi and Dazai Osamu.

Bungo Stray Dogs is a free-to-play puzzle role-playing game. By clearing colored orbs on the bottom portion of the screen, you provide your characters with bonuses. Specific colors increase your character’s attacks for the following turn or even directly hurt or heal them. It may seem simple initially, but the game becomes more challenging whenever new orbs are introduced.

3. Fate/Grand Order

2 Images

Close

It’s 2017 A.D. Mash, a quaint young girl, welcomes you into the Chaldea organization. Chaldea works tirelessly to ensure the future prosperity of humanity. But things turn south pretty quickly as humankind’s demise is expected to occur within the next century.

More importantly, though, Mash turns from a timid nerd into a giant shield-carrying monster-killing machine, and you’re now her master. Whoa, right? With Mash at your side, you must figure out what exactly threatens humanity’s existence and prevent it from happening. Fate/Grand Order costs nothing to install and try. Better yet, it feels like a JRPG in the most classic sense of the genre. In other words, prepare for turn-based combat, lots of reading, and being called senpai.

4. My Hero Ultra Impact

2 Images

Close

In the world of My Hero Academia, 80% of people are born with superpowers. Some use their powers to do good; others become villains and cause mischief. Unfortunately for Izuku Midoriya, he falls into the remaining 20%. But one day, he meets the greatest hero of them all: All Might. He encourages the young man: “You too can be a hero, young Midoriya.”

And you too can be Midoriya, dear reader. Or pretty much anyone else from the hit anime My Hero Academia. My Hero Ultra Impact is a free-to-play turn-based RPG. It features playable characters like Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Momo Yaoyorozu. Assemble a team of your favorite heroes in this vibrant adventure and go Plus Ultra on some villainous dastards.

5. One Piece Treasure Cruise

2 Images

Close

Luffy aspires to become a pirate. But there’s a problem: he’s just a kid. Nonetheless, he’s emboldened by the promise of great treasure. Despite his young age, Luffy stands up to bullies without hesitation. He looks up to his idol, the legendary pirate, Shanks, and hopes to become as brave and righteous as him one day.

One Piece Treasure Cruise takes after many turn-based role-playing games. Tapping on a character prompts them to attack. That said, if you match the tap on the next character as the first finish their attack, you gain a combo boost. This simple addition keeps you involved in combat at all times as you travel along the path to becoming the greatest pirate. Unlike Luffy’s ambitious business venture, One Piece Treasure Cruise is free-to-play.

6. Pokémon Masters EX

2 Images

Close

Aside from Pokémon GO, Pokémon Masters EX is probably the closest you can get to a traditional Pokémon game on a mobile device. And it’s free! As per usual, it lets you create your own trainer, choose a starting Pokémon and embark on an adventure to become the very best. Along the way, you’ll meet familiar characters like Brock and Misty.

Gameplay-wise, you’ll collect and evolve new Pokémon by hatching eggs, outfit your trainer, and develop your team for an exciting 3-on-3 turn-based combat. Unleash the full potential of your Pokémon by using their powers on enemies susceptible to their element. Or initiate mind-numbing special attacks to enjoy epic animated cutscenes.

​​​​​​​

7. SAO Unleash Blading

2 Images

Close

SAO Unleash Blading follows the Alicization Arc of events. Kirito and Eugeo set out into the depths of the underworld to save Alice. Exploration, turn-based combat, and bright anime visuals await you in the free-to-play JRPG, SAO Unleash Blading.

But don’t be fooled by the vibrant aesthetics. Even though SAO Unleash Binding unfolds in a virtual world, characters can get badly hurt and even die. Build a party of characters, including mainstays like Asuna and Leafa, to aid your cause. Descend into various dungeons to level up your characters and link their attacks to bring down particularly resilient foes.

​​​​​​​

8. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

2 Images

Close

Konami could do a lot better when it comes to its big titles. Series like Castlevania, Silent Hill, and Metal Gear Solid have been dormant at best. On the mobile side of things, though, there’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Master Duel revolves around the collection of cards.

Build a powerful deck from a selection of over 10000 cards, including the Dark Magician and the ever-awesome Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Amassing all of them could set back your bank balance, but other than that, Master Duel is a free-to-play experience.

Play competitively online or enjoy a lengthy single-player campaign at your own pace. There’s a reason why Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel made it into the list of best card games on Android. If you enjoy card games like Hearthstone and Shadowverse, Master Duel might well be up your alley.

Android Gaming is better with a big screen

Those are the best anime games. As you can see, they cover a variety of genres, from puzzlers to role-playing games and card games. They all play well on a phone, but some would look even better on a bigger screen — a modern Android tablet, for example. If you're looking for something a little more relaxing, there are plenty of incredible word games for Android in the Play store.