Although you can play Android games on your smartphone, you may have a better experience on a bigger screen. There's something relaxing about kicking back on the couch and playing your favorite game on your Android TV. While the games collection isn't as extensive as for smartphones, the library is growing. You'll need your phone remote to play them. Some also support your favorite Android controllers. We compiled the best games you can play on your Android TV, so you don't have to scour through the Google Play Store listing.

9 Magic Rampage

A fun platformer with light RPG elements

In-app purchases ✔️ $1.99 - $21.99 per item Price Free Subscription ❌ No Publisher Asantee Games Publish Date March 4, 2015

Magic Rampage is one of the best games you can play on your Android TV. It is a throwback to the classic platformers from the '90s. The RPG offers fast-paced action, character customization options, and dozens of magical weapons. The game features classes like Mage, Warlock, Rogue, Paladin, Warrior, Druid, and Thief. You can tweak your character's magical armor and weapons.

You can plug in two controllers and invite your friend to play in the local versus mode. You will play as the main character and fight it out in the battle arenas. Magic Rampage also supports joysticks and physical keyboards for a better gameplay experience.

8 Machinarium

A charming puzzle game

In-app purchases ❌ No Price $6.99 Subscription ❌ No Publisher Amanita Design Publish Date March 1, 2013

Machinarium is a well-crafted puzzle game on Android. The game's premise is simple. You play as a robot called Josef who wants to save his girlfriend Berta from the villains. The puzzles are neither too simple nor challenging, striking the right balance to keep you engaged. The adorable graphics and memorable music are a bonus. For $7, you get a cute puzzle game without in-app purchases and ads.

7 Crossy Road

Simple yet addictive

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.49 - $29.99 per item Price Free Subscription ❌ No Publisher HIPSTER WHALE Publish Date January 7, 2015

Crossy Road is a fun game where you hop across roads and streams while avoiding getting hit by obstacles. While the premise of the game is simple, it gets addictive as you make progress. You will dodge traffic, avoid hopping into the water, and try not to get eaten by animals. You can collect the coins scattered across the game to unlock new characters if you do not want to make in-app purchases.

The graphics, sound effects, and soundtrack are charming, adding to the game's quirkiness. Crossy Road works well with the Android TV remote, with simple controls for jumping and changing direction.

6 Asphalt 8 - Car Racing Game

Enjoy special racing events and challenges

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.29 - $99.99 per item Price Free Subscription ❌ No Publisher Gameloft SE Publish Date August 20, 2013

Asphalt 8 is a racing game from Gameloft's Asphalt franchise. You'll compete against skilled racers, complete challenges, and participate in special racing events. You'll explore beautiful landscapes and bustling streets during your high-speed races. The game features a variety of vehicles, including brands like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bugatti. You can customize your racer avatar, controls, and on-screen icons to match your style.

Another addition to the game is the ability to perform stunts, such as barrel rolls and 360-degree jumps. For maximum enjoyment, connect a Bluetooth controller to your Android TV.

5 Anomaly 2

Defeat the enemy in a post-apocalyptic world

In-app purchases ❌ No Price $4.99 Subscription ❌ No Publisher 11 bit studios Publish Date November 13, 2013

Anomaly 2 takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where alien machines dominate Earth. Humans are on the brink of extinction and have banded together to search for food and supplies.

Anomaly 2 retains the core elements of Anomaly Warzone Earth and includes fun new gameplay additions to take the tower-offense concept to a new level. You can transform your troops into war mechs to give you a boost in some combat scenarios. Build your squad using unique tactical combinations to destroy enemy machines. You'll see alternative endings based on your strategy and approach during gameplay. The game also offers a multiplayer experience where you can play as the towers or humans.

4 Orbia

A casual game with a soothing soundtrack

In-app purchases ✔️ $1.99 - $15.99 per item Price Free Subscription ❌ No Publisher JOX Development LLC Publish Date April 11, 2018

Orbia is a casual game with minimalistic graphics and simple controls. All you have to do is time your taps to reach your goal without hitting moving obstacles. The game's pace increases as you progress to the next level. You can collect bonuses and chain together combos to win more rewards. The game lets you explore numerous worlds and unlock unique skins as you level up. Since Orbia is a simple game, you can play with your Android TV remote.

3 Riptide GP: Renegade

Race on jet skis to reclaim your title

In-app purchases ❌ No Price $2.99 Subscription ❌ No Publisher Vector Unit Publish Date August 2, 2016

If you're familiar with Riptide GP 2, Riptide GP: Renegade has a similar setup where you race on super-powered jet skis. You'll perform stunts over waterfalls, speed across massive waves, and evade cops through waterways. You play as a hydrojet rider framed by a racer and evicted from the Riptide GP league. You seek revenge after serving two years in jail and try to reclaim your title. You'll unlock new playable characters and vehicles when you level up and increase your crew.

2 BADLAND

Avoid obstacles and traps in a lush forest

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.99 - $3.99 per item Price Free Subscription ❌ No Publisher HypeHype Inc. Publish Date November 28, 2013

BADLAND is a side-scrolling platformer where you play as forest dwellers, dodging obstacles and traps. You can play up to 100 levels in the single-player campaign, while the multiplayer mode features 23 levels and allows up to four players. You can also create levels with the level editor. Although the game is free to download, you'll pay to unlock more levels.

1 Into the Dead

Zombies galore

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.99 - $9.99 per item Price Free Subscription ❌ No Publisher PIKPOK Publish Date March 27, 2013

Into the Dead is a game set in a zombie apocalypse where you keep moving to stay alive. Your character runs through a field while you control whether it should turn to the left or right. You'll have to dodge hordes of zombies, abandoned cars, and trees. You can kill zombies by shooting them using weapons you get from crates. The game also includes mini-goals and missions to keep things interesting. Into the Dead has gamepad support for better control during gameplay.

Make the most of your Android TV

