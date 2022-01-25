Nvidia's tubular Shield TV has been available since 2019, so it's not the newest "box" on this list — but we still think it's the best Android TV device for most people today. Thanks to its custom Tegra X1+ chipset (and despite its two gigs of RAM), it's super snappy. It also plays nice with more audio and video standards than you can shake a stick at, including Dolby Vision and Atmos, and has some of the most natural upscaling you'll see in any streaming device. Nvidia's also traditionally offered legendary software support for its Shield TV devices, too; in fact, they just recently got Android 11.

It's expensive at $150, though, and it's got HDMI 2.0b — which doesn't mean much now, but could present an issue when content that takes full advantage of HDMI 2.1 is more prevalent (whenever that is). If neither of those things bother you, the Shield TV is an excellent pick.

