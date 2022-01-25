Thinking about getting the best Android TV box? You've got a lot of options: tons of TVs from companies like TCL and Sony run on Android. There aren't quite as many choices if you want a standalone Android TV streaming device, but there's still variety. Here, we've assembled a list of our favorite ways to get Android on your big screen — plus a recommendation for a new screen with Android TV built right in.
1. Nvidia Shield TV (2019)
Nvidia's tubular Shield TV has been available since 2019, so it's not the newest "box" on this list — but we still think it's the best Android TV device for most people today. Thanks to its custom Tegra X1+ chipset (and despite its two gigs of RAM), it's super snappy. It also plays nice with more audio and video standards than you can shake a stick at, including Dolby Vision and Atmos, and has some of the most natural upscaling you'll see in any streaming device. Nvidia's also traditionally offered legendary software support for its Shield TV devices, too; in fact, they just recently got Android 11.
It's expensive at $150, though, and it's got HDMI 2.0b — which doesn't mean much now, but could present an issue when content that takes full advantage of HDMI 2.1 is more prevalent (whenever that is). If neither of those things bother you, the Shield TV is an excellent pick.
- Resolution: 4K
- Operating System: Android TV (Android 11)
- Ports: HDMI 2.0, MicroSD, Ethernet
- RAM/storage: 2GB/16GB
- Dimensions: 6.5 x 1.57"
- Price: $149.99
- Audio: Dolby Digital (AC3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC3), Dolby ATMOS, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X, DTS Core
- Great performance
- Nvidia's excellent update track record
- Really good upscaling
- Pricey
- Limiting port selection
2. Chromecast with Google TV
The Chromecast with Google TV is a great option if you're put off by the Shield TV's high price. At 50 bucks, it also offers broad AV standard support, and unlike the Shield, it has HDMI 2.1. It's only got eight gigs of storage, though, which will be a problem if you want to use lots of apps. It's also only got one USB port, which is used for power — so if you want to connect accessories like SD cards or hard drives, you'll need a USB hub.
Still, it's simple to use and doesn't cost much, and being a first-party Google product, it'll (hopefully) enjoy long software support. It's a great starter Android TV device.
- Brand: Google
- Operating System: Google TV (Android 10)
- Ports: HDMI output, USB-C
- RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB
- Connectivity: 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2
- Price: $49.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
- Cheap
- Discreet form factor
- Nice remote
- 8GB of storage space is flatly ridiculous
- Only one USB port, no Ethernet, no SD card slot
3. Nvidia Shield TV Pro
The Shield TV Pro is the fancier version of the base-model "tube." It has all the same features, plus extra RAM and storage, USB ports, and Plex integration — the Shield itself can act as a server that you can stream content from to other devices. It's real expensive at $200, but if you were thinking about the regular Shield, the added perks might be worth it for you.
- Brand: Nvidia
- Operating System: Android TV (Android 11)
- Ports: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power
- RAM/storage: 3GB/16GB
- Price: $199.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos
- More RAM, storage, and ports than base-model Shield TV
- Can be used to host a Plex media server
- Even pricier
4. Onn Android TV 4K
If you're looking for something really cheap, Walmart's Onn Android TV 4K is 30 stinkin' bucks — and frequently discounted, to boot. Performance is fine, but build quality is what you'd expect at the price. And while it does support 4K video, it lacks Dolby Vision certification — so it's only got HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It also doesn't have Atmos support. But again, it's $30, so it's hard to judge it too harshly. If you want the cheapest Android TV solution possible, this is the one for you.
- Operating System: Android TV
- Ports: HDMI output, microUSB for power only
- RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB
- Connectivity: 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4
- Price: $19.88
- Display: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Audio: Dolby audio
- Resolution: 4K
5. Hisense U7G Series TV
But say you're in the market for a television that has Android TV built in. In that case, the Hisense U7G line is a great place to start. It comes in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, supports 4K/120Hz playback, and works with standards like Dolby Vision and Atmos. It's also very well regarded: Rtings gave it an 8.1/10 for general use (and it scored especially high marks for gaming). Pricing starts at $850 for the 55-inch model, but it's often on sale for hundreds less.
- Screen Size: 55", 65", 75"
- Operating System: Android TV
- Panel Type: LED (VA)
- Resolution: 4K
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Price: Starting at $850
