Android has a reputation for not being very good on tablets ("There are no apps!" is the most common complaint). While it's true that iPad OS enjoys access to more apps that are better optimized for big screens, the best Android tablets themselves are often great pieces of hardware. You can just about spend as much or as little as you like on one — though the pricier ones are generally more capable. Thinking about picking one up? Here, for your consideration, are AP's top Android tablet recommendations.
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is an excellent tablet. It's built very well, it's quick, it's got a punchy, 120Hz display, and it comes with an S Pen. Compared to the larger and more expensive Tab S7+, the S7's display is both smaller at 11" and an LCD panel rather than OLED. Still, those are pretty mild compromises for an MSRP that's significantly lower: $649 to the S7+'s $849.
Bear in mind that we should be getting full details about the Galaxy Tab S8 in the near future, though. If you want the latest and greatest in Samsung tablets, consider waiting.
- Storage: 128, 256, 512 GB (expandable by MicroSD)
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
- Memory: 6, 8 GB
- Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4
- Battery: 8,000 mAh
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11" 1600p TFT LCD, 120Hz
- Size: 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25", 1.1 lb
- Camera (Rear, Front): 13MP f/2.0 primary, 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP f/2.0 front
- Fast performance
- High-res 120Hz display
- Bundled S Pen
- Display is LCD, not OLED
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
The Tab S7+ isn't as easy to recommend to as many people as its little brother simply because it's so expensive: at retail, the base model goes for $849. The markup isn't entirely unjustified, though, considering this more expensive version has a bigger 12.4-inch display that also happens to be a gorgeous OLED panel — a significant upgrade in the eyes of most buyers. If money's no object, the S7+ is the better tablet.
But, again: the Tab S8 series is right around the corner. Unless you find a screaming deal, we recommend waiting to see what the newer models bring to the table.
- Storage: 128/256 GB, expandable by microSD
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
- Memory: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4
- Battery: 10,090mAh
- Camera (Rear, Front): 13MP + 5MP (Ultra Wide), 8MP front
- Display (Size, Resolution): 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 120Hz Super AMOLED
- Size: 285.0 x 185.0 x 5.7 mm
- Great performance
- Excellent display and speakers
- Bundled S Pen
- Pricey at MSRP
3. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)
Amazon's Fire tablets do technically run Android behind the scenes. The company has been positioning the Fire HD 10 as a productivity device — it's even got a bundle that includes a decent keyboard case — but it's probably better to think of it as a media device first and foremost. At just $150, you're not going to find many other tablets period, let alone ones that provide a decent experience. Just be sure to install the Play Store if you do pick one up.
- Storage: 32 or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB
- CPU: Octa-core 2GHz
- Memory: 3GB
- Operating System: Fire OS 7.3 based on Android 9 Pie
- Battery: Rated for 12 hours of mixed use, supports 15W charging
- Ports: USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio
- Camera (Rear, Front): 5MP rear, 2MP front
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.1" 1920 x 1200 LCD
- Price: Tablet: $150 to $205 / Bundle $220 to $275
- Size: 247 x 166 x 9.2mm / 465g (630g w/ case)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5
- Affordable
- Optional keyboard case is decent
- Only 3 gigs of RAM
- Fire OS is often a hindrance
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a refreshed version of the Tab A7 that we liked quite a bit in late 2020. For the same $230 MSRP, you're getting an updated design and a Unisoc processor that's a bit faster than the low-end Snapdragon found in the previous generation. Equally interesting, though, is that you can get upgraded versions that have four gigs of RAM and up to 128 gigs of storage.
- Storage: 32, 64, 128 GB
- CPU: Unisoc Tiger T618
- Memory: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Android 11 with One UI 3
- Battery: 7040mAh
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8MP, 5MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.5" 1200p TFT LCD
- 1200p display
- Updated design over the Tab A7
- Optional upgrades to more RAM and storage
- No fingerprint sensor
- 32 gigs of storage on the base model is limiting
5. Nokia T20
Looking for a no-frills Android tablet for couch duty or to give an older kid? Nokia's T20 could fit the bill. The $250 slate offers adequate performance and great battery life, and Nokia promises security patches for a full three years. The T20's only been available for a few months, but so far, Nokia has been honoring that commitment: the T20 is currently on the January security patch.
Its display and speakers aren't anything to get excited about, but at this price, they don't really need to be. It's a very okay experience at a very okay price.
- Storage: 64GB, expandable by MicroSD
- CPU: Unisoc T610
- Memory: 4GB
- Operating System: Android 11
- Battery: 8,200 mAh
- Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8MP, 5MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.4" 1080p IPS LCD
- Price: $250
- Size: 9.75 x 6.2 x 0.31"
- Stock Android is familiar and easy to use
- Admirable update commitment
- Strong battery life
- Performance is sometimes jittery
- Screen's not great
- Crummy speakers
6. Onyx BOOX Nova Air
The Boox Nova Air is an interesting case. It does run Android, but it's been tweaked to better fit the tablet's e-ink display. The primary use case for the Nova Air is reading, obviously, but it also comes with a stylus for jotting notes, and has Bluetooth so you can pair headphones for audio (the tablet has speakers, too, but they aren't very good). While it doesn't come with the Play Store pre-installed, Boox has instructions to get you started so you can download all your favorite reading apps.
- Brand: Onyx
- Screen: 7.8" HD E-Ink Carta Screen
- Resolution: 1872 x 1404
- Storage: 32GB eMMC
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) + BT 5.0
- Front Light: Warm and Cold Frontlight
- OS: Android 10
- Battery: 2,000mAh, USB-C
- Buttons: Power
- Weight: 235g
- Dimensions: 194x136.5x6.3 mm
- Format Support: DF(reflowable), PPT,EPUB, TXT, DJVU, HTML, RTF, FB2, DOC, MOBI, CHM
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Thin and light
- Handsome design
- It's an e-ink tablet running Android!
- Using Android on an e-ink display is an adjustment
- Bundled stylus is a bit basic
- Play Store not included out of the box
