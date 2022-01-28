The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is an excellent tablet. It's built very well, it's quick, it's got a punchy, 120Hz display, and it comes with an S Pen. Compared to the larger and more expensive Tab S7+, the S7's display is both smaller at 11" and an LCD panel rather than OLED. Still, those are pretty mild compromises for an MSRP that's significantly lower: $649 to the S7+'s $849.

Bear in mind that we should be getting full details about the Galaxy Tab S8 in the near future, though. If you want the latest and greatest in Samsung tablets, consider waiting.

