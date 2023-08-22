Summary Android tablets are still relevant and offer a cheaper alternative to iPads, providing a full tablet experience including streaming and gaming.

As far as we're concerned, the best Android tablet deals are the ones that offer the most value for the money. Whether you're hoping to get a cheap tablet to lounge around with at home, or dead set on picking up a premium device to use for business, one thing to keep in mind is that prices for some of the best tablets range from budget-friendly to downright expensive. That said, if you know where to shop and have enough patience, you can always find a deal on a tablet that's exactly what you're looking for.

Throughout the year, savings events like back to school sales and the always-anticipated Black Friday sales feature tablets on sale, offering high-end devices like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 as well as inexpensive alternatives like Amazon's Fire HD 10 at reduced prices. These sales are the best chances at getting a good price on an Android tablet, however you can still find deals even when there isn't a big shopping event going on. To help you easily find them, we've put together this list of the best deals on Android tablets you'll find today.

Best Android tablet deals

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 $120 $150 Save $30 Starting off with a cheaper tablet, Amazon's Fire HD 10 is an excellent choice if you're after something basic. Ideal for streaming your favorite shows, checking on social media, video calling, and web browsing, it's a simple yet reliable tablet that you'll enjoy picking up at the end of the day and laying in bed with. Both the 32GB and 64GB models are on sale at $120 and $130 respectively, however the 64GB option offers the best value and savings at $60 off. $120 at Amazon (32GB) $130 at Amazon (64GB)

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 If you have an old tablet you're looking to trade-up with, Best Buy is offering an impressive deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9. You can earn up to $650 in trade-in credits towards this powerful little tablet with qualifying devices, meaning you could get the Galaxy Tab S9 for as low as $150 after trade-in. They're also throwing in a Book Cover Keyboard Slim, a 6-month Norton 360 Deluxe subscription, a 1-month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and 3-month YouTube Premium subscription for free. $800 at Best Buy (128GB) $920 at Best Buy (256GB)

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 $200 $270 Save $70 Lenovo's Tab P11 Gen 2 tablet offers a good balance of performance and power for the price. Suitable for light gaming, editing, and even as a laptop alternative, it features a MediaTek Helios G99 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a larger 11.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2000x1200 to deliver impressive performance in most applications. At $70 off, it makes for a great multi-application tablet that you can use for basic work and play. $200 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $194 $230 Save $36 The budget-friendly Tab A8 offers that premium Samsung tablet design in a simplified package, delivering a tablet that's best suited for basic use and streaming. It's not the greatest when it comes to multitasking, but there's enough juice under the hood to handle light gaming and streaming, something you'll be able to do plenty of thanks to it's larger battery. All three storage options are on sale, with the 32GB model now 16% off, the 64GB model now 22% off, and the 128GB model now 25% off. $194 at Amazon (32GB) $218 at Amazon (64GB) $250 at Amazon (128GB)

Source: Amazon TCL TabMax 10.4 $170 $200 Save $30 For the money, TCL's TabMax 10.4 offers a reliable albeit basic tablet that's best suited for single application use. The display features a higher 12000x2000 resolution compared to other tablets in this price range, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor delivers good performance for the price. At $170, it's a solid entry-level tablet that's great for basic home use and even for kids. $170 at Amazon

Are Android tablets still a thing?

Android tablets are definitely still a thing, and quite frankly, they make up some of the best tablets on the market today. They're often a cheaper alternative to an iPad, yet still offer the full-fledged tablet experience including streaming, gaming, and in some cases, even work. But, you need to go in with the proper expectations of what you'll get from your Android tablet.

Premium tablets come with a premium price tag, but they deliver a premium experience with a responsive interface, powerful hardware, and impressive displays and image quality. Cheaper options are going to sacrifice in these areas to deliver a device that's functional, but may lack in some areas such as multitasking or gaming. The old saying of "you get what you pay for" applies double when it comes to Android tablets, so if you want the absolute best experience, be ready to throw down the cash for it.

Which Android tablet is best?

That all depends on what you're looking to do with your tablet. While most tablets will work for just about all sorts of applications, some may be better suited for basic use over more resource intensive applications like gaming or editing. The hardware inside will mainly determine this, so it's best to have an idea of what you're looking to get from your new Android tablet before you buy.

Are you after a media device to stream movies and music? Amazon's Fire HD tablets offer some of the most inexpensive options on the market, delivering tablets that are best suited for streaming movies, reading eBooks, and very light gaming. Maybe you're looking for something that handles gaming properly. Well, then you're best bet is to check out something along the lines of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series. These are fitted with high-end processors and plenty of RAM to tackle even the most resource heavy applications. Or, you may be after a smart home hub that can control all of your smart devices. The Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice for this, offering a good balance of performance and versatility for a very fair price.

Once you know exactly what you want out of your tablet, you'll be able to figure out which Android tablet is the best for you.