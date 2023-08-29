Smartwatches have come a long way since their origins as basic step-counters. Nowadays, they can do everything from text messaging to handling wireless payments, and they can even give you important information about your health. Of course along with the increase in abilities, has come an increase in price, with some wearables costing more than $500. Fortunately, we here at Android Police have become quite adept at hunting down discounts, so we've put together a roundup of the best Android smartwatch deals. This way you can get the watch you want, at a price you can feel good about.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Save up to $250 with qualifying trade-in The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic includes all the improvements found in the base model Watch 6, and adds a physical rotating bezel. It's our current pick for the best Android smartwatch you can get, and right now Samsung is offering a few promotions. You can get up to $60 off if your job qualifies for one of Samsung's Offer Programs (education, government, military, etc.), as well as up to $250 in trade-in credit on your old smartwatch. $400 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $280 Save $100 If you want the Samsung Watch experience at a much lower price, check out the Galaxy Watch 5 Aluminum Smartwatch. It has most of the features found on the new Watch 6, meaning it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and right now it's available at a fraction of the cost of its successor. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $299 $349 Save $50 For a more premium design, we like the Google Pixel Watch. It's not as refined as the Samsung models, given that it's Google's first entry into the space, but there is a lot to like here such as exclusive Wear OS apps, striking hardware and software design, and built-in Fitbit health tracking. The current $50 discount just makes the entire package that much more appealing. $299 at Amazon

Source: Fossil Fossil Gen 6 $219 $319 Save $100 If you decide to move outside the Samsung and Google offerings, the prices do get cheaper, but you'll almost certainly have to make some concessions. The Fossil Gen 6 is one of the better options thanks to its sturdy build quality and sharp OLED display, and right now it's available at a fantastic discount. $219 at Amazon