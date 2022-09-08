In many ways, Android phones are perfect for racing games. Controls are simple and suited to the touchscreen, and you can often pretend your phone is a steering wheel as you race. Racing games are also particularly suited for controllers, so grab one of the best Android controllers if you're about to play some Asphalt 9.

A wide variety of fantastic racing games are available on Android, from realistic racing sims like GRID Autosport to quirky arcade racers like Datawing. Casual players will find something to enjoy here, but as a rule, racing games are about competition, not relaxation. (You'll want to check out our roundup of the best casual games if you want something to wind down with). But no matter your preferred flavor of racing game, we've gathered a selection of the best racing games for Android in today's list.

Asphalt 9: Legends

2 Images

Close

Asphalt 9 is perfect for car enthusiasts who like to take trips out of reality. While the game is full of real-world cars, parts, and real-life locations, it's an arcade game at heart. The focus is on the sensation of high-speed driving, not recreating realism.

Part of what makes Asphalt 9 so accessible is the variety of control options at your disposal; there's tilt-steering, touch controls, and an option that controls the acceleration and steering for you. It's not autopilot, as you'll still need to make quick decisions to win, but it's much easier to enjoy the spectacle of Asphalt 9 with it enabled.

GRID Autosport

2 Images

Close

GRID Autosport was initially released on PC, Xbox, and Playstation in 2014; the Android version is the latest port of many. While the graphics are a tad dated today, it's the closest you can get to a console racing game on the Play Store.

Where Asphalt 9 leans towards an arcade racing style, GRID Autosport offers a realistic experience. It's definitely one to play with a controller and install on one of the best Android tablets for an immersive experience.

Horizon Chase

2 Images

Close

Horizon Chase is an arcade racer that replicates older racing games while implementing enough modern features to make it feel new. Those who grew up on the racing games of the early 90s will feel right at home here, but younger gamers will have a great time too.

Horizon Chase may look simple, but you'll experience just as many nail-biting finishes as on Asphalt 9. It's perfect for those who want a fast, fun, and straightforward racing game.

CSR 2

2 Images

Close

Are you tired of messing up corners in GRID Autosport? Give CSR 2 a go. It's a drag racing game, so you'll practice your gear changes rather than cornering skills. It's got a massive variety of cars and customization options so that you can tinker and race with your favorite vehicle.

While CSR 2 encourages you to purchase its microtransactions, it's enjoyable without spending any money on it. Get this if you need a quick racing game on rails; you can squeeze in on a bus ride.

Trials Frontier

2 Images

Close

Racing isn't just for cars. There's a tragic shortage of good motorcycle racers on Android, but you can't go wrong with Trials Frontier. You won't just be racing; stunts are just as important. It's certainly not for those who prefer a realistic racing game, but in terms of sheer fun, Trials Frontier stands head and shoulders above most of its competition.

Mario Kart Tour

2 Images

Close

Mario Kart is the biggest name in racing games, and after a few years of wonky design choices, Mario Kart Tour has finally come into its own. It's the classic Mario Kart experience built for mobile, with plenty of unique features. For example, the "Tour" part refers to courses inspired by real-world locations.

Mario Kart Tour is a multiplayer game at heart; you can play globally or locally, against friends or strangers. If you can't play Mario Kart on a Nintendo console, give this a shot, you won't regret it.

Rush Rally Origins

2 Images

Close

Top-down racers might not be as realistic as classic first-person racing games, but they'll stretch your racing skills simultaneously. Rush Rally Origins is the best of this subgenre, drawing on the previous games in the series to create a gripping rally experience.

Rush Rally Origins lets you play how you want. Whether you wish to adjust the on-screen controls to fit your thumbs or attach a controller, Rush Rally has you covered. It's also one of the best games on Play Pass, which means subscribers can play it for free.

Data Wing

2 Images

Close

Who said a good racing game required real-world vehicles? Data Wing proves that all you need to have exciting races are neon lights and different colored triangles. While it's a relatively short game, the story-driven approach offers a more engaging experience than most other games on this list.

Data Wing isn't realistic, and you won't use a controller, but don't underestimate it. The only thing that might make it better is a multiplayer option, but this might be a relief for some people. However, there are leaderboards so you can compete with others for the fastest times.

Competition is best on the track

We can guarantee hours of tense competition for whichever game on this list was your favorite pick. We mentioned it earlier, but we seriously recommend picking up a controller to play these games; something like the SteelSeries Stratus+ is perfect. Racing games are also best enjoyed with a friend, but if you're looking for a game that encourages teamwork rather than competition, you try one of the best co-op games for Android.