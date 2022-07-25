Sometimes, a 100-inch smart TV just isn't enough. If you're looking for that movie theater vibe without the $20 popcorn, an in-home projector could be in your future. These handy devices can be used in your basement or on the front lawn, as long as you've got the brightness to compensate for the glare. And if you're looking for a familiar operating system to go with it, we've collected some of the best Android-powered projectors to help you improve your viewing experience.

From affordable, portable options that might need a little help in the lighting department to obscenely expensive devices that project 4K masterpieces out of thin air, these projectors will transform any large, white wall into the ultimate display of epic movies, cinematic TV shows, and even immersive gaming. Take a look at our top picks for the best Android projectors below.

Editors choice 1. Anker Nebula Mars II Pro 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is right in the sweet spot for Android projectors. The price isn't too high, particularly compared to some of the models on this list, and it still performs admirably across the most essential features. The 3.5-hour battery life should get you through most movies, as long as you aren't embarking on a Synder Cut Justice League marathon. The sound quality is surprisingly impressive, thanks to the dual 10W audio drivers. All that's packed into a decidedly compact, portable projector with a convenient handle for maximum portability. Despite being our Editor's Choice, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is, of course, not perfect. Some users reported audio lag when paired with certain devices, like the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, and 500 lumens is a bit low for daylight outdoor viewing. Still, these are far from deal breakers, and with all the other great features on this projector, we feel confident recommending it as a go-to option. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 1280 x 720

Premium pick 2. Xgimi Halo+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you've got a bit more money to throw around, the Xgimi Halo+ could be the Android-powered projector you're looking for. You'd expect the picture to be crystal clear at this price, and that's exactly what you get with this device. The resolution is high, the colors are crisp, and the details are actually noticeable, even without the optimal lighting conditions. The picture adjustment is also quite impressive, providing the best viewing experience automatically without having to adjust settings on your own. Plus, with the Android TV 10 interface built in, you can enjoy all that content without navigating an outdated operating system. There is one huge downfall of the Xgimi Halo+ though: no Netflix. Even if you manually download it, the streaming app just won't play its movies and shows, which is heartbreaking. You can attach a casting device to get around the problem, but it's definitely a big con for this notably expensive device. That, combined with the annoyingly low battery life (90-120 minutes), means that even shorter movies are going to require a power cable. Still, if video quality is more important than anything to you, this is going to be one of your best bets for the price. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Best value 3. Auking Mini Projector 2022 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Affordability, thy name is AuKing! We don't blame you if you're intimidated by all these other $200+ projectors. That's why we've included the AuKing Mini Projector, a more affordable alternative to the standard projector experience. This projector is a bit different, as it does not provide any built-in interface, but instead works with your Android phone or other streaming devices, like a gaming console or laptop. This means you're going to have to use a lot of cords to get the job done, but for the price, you could do a lot worse, particularly given the impressive brightness at 2600 lumens. If you've got the money to spend, though, we wouldn't recommend pinching pennies with this projector. The lack of built-in interface really does hamper the ease of everyday use, and the cheap plastic body doesn't inspire confidence in longevity. Plus, there are copyright issues with this kind of projector when it comes to popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, so you could run into some problems when watching your favorites. Overall, this is a budget pick through and through, so if price is your most important feature, the AuKing Mini Projector can help you out. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 800 × 480

4. BenQ GS50 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Don't let its placement dissuade you; the BenQ GS50 projector was on the verge of taking our top spot on this list. As a portable projector, the picture quality is extremely impressive, thanks to a higher resolution than most others on the list and HDR-level detail in the picture. Sure, 500 lumens isn't necessarily worthy of a letter home, but it's more than enough to manage in low-light situations. The cool, durable design is made to endure bumps, scraps, and even a splash here and there, which is always nice when it comes to portable projectors. And with an Android TV dongle included, you're all set to get your content on without buying anything extra. The BenQ GS50 is on the more expensive side, although it's a bit cheaper than the Anker Nebula Mark II Pro, so it's got that going for it. The biggest issue we found in our review, though, was that despite the USB-C charging port, the projector was a bit finicky about what kind actually worked. According to the box, it requires a 45W charger, and we couldn't get any others to work, so keep that in mind. The Netflix problem also rears its ugly head with this projector, so you'll have to do without your Stranger Things or find a workaround. Overall though, if you've got the money, the BenQ GS50 is a more than respectable option, boasting great picture quality in a portable projector, which is not easy to come by. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

5. XGIMI Aura 4K 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Before you look at this price, let me warn you, it's quite jarring. Compared to other projectors on this list that are a literal fraction of the price, the Xgimi Aura is certainly at the high end of the spectrum when it comes to cost. In fact, this projector is our honorary "if you won the lottery" pick because it was just too expensive to be considered the Premium Pick. Still, you very much get what you pay for with this device, offering unreal picture quality at 3840 x 2160(4K) resolution and HRD support. The short throw distance is perhaps the best feature, though, allowing you to place the projector directly beneath the wall for the easiest setup you can imagine. The only downside we saw, in fact, was that it doesn't offer much in terms of customizability, but the default settings should be plenty clear for you to watch it anywhere in your home. That, combined with the excellent sound quality, makes this an absolute must-buy, as long as one of your rich relatives has left you a small fortune in their will. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 3840 x 2160(4K)

6. AKASO WT50 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Back on the moderately affordable side of the projector discussion is the Akaso WT50, an unassuming projector built for portability. It's quite small, incredibly light, and comes with a handy tripod for simple setup in your home. Unfortunately, the specs aren't too impressive, although at this price point, you can't be expecting the world. The brightness sits at only 50 ANSI lumens, which is not going to be favorable in anything but dark rooms and midnight viewings, so don't expect that sunset movie marathon to look great with this projector. The audio quality is non-existent, providing no built-in speaker, but instead providing a headphone jack (3.5mm) and Bluetooth support, so you can connect your own speakers for a more connected experience. While the tripod makes physical setup easy, the software side is a bit more complicated, and you'll need to tinker with the settings to get the right picture for your room. Again, the price and portability make the Akaso WT50 so attractive, so if you're in the market for a cheaper, portable-er option, you just found it. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

7. KODAK Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon That's right; they don't just make cameras. Kodak certainly isn't as popular as it used to be, but the Kodak Luma 350 is not a projector to skip if you're looking for a deal. It's definitely on the higher end of the budget options, but it has many features to warrant the extra cost. For one, it's got Android built in, although it only runs Android 6, so you might feel like you're time traveling a bit when you use it. It also comes with a larger-than-most image size at 200 inches, but the video quality isn't great at only 854 x 480 native resolution. Brightness isn't terrible either at 350 lumens, which should be enough for most situations, but you could certainly do better if you've got a lot of windows and want to watch at noon. Overall, the Kodak Luma 350 is full of trade-offs but none that would be considered serious dealbreakers, particularly at the lower price point. Read More Specifications Native Resolution: 854 x 480

What's the best Android projector you can buy?

As you've seen from the list, the most important aspect to consider when looking for an Android-power projector is price. The range is substantial among just these seven options, from $60 to almost $3,000, so your budget is going to factor in heavily. Factoring in value, though, we've got to say the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro offers the most bang for your buck. Lots of features, solid video, picture, and audio quality, portable with good battery life, and stylish, durable design make it one of the best options out there, if not the best for your money.

In so many words, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro checks the most boxes, and that's what you're going to have to do when it comes to picking your perfect projector: decide which boxes you need checked. There are a lot of different options for many prices with a lot of different functionalities, and you'll need to decide what's important to you, and it will largely be impacted by where you want to use your projector.

FAQ

Q: Is Android good for projectors?

There are scores of projectors out there with varying functionalities, and some even have Android built in for an easy interface. You'll be able to access streaming apps like YouTube for endless content or even cast your smartphone or tablet on the big screen.