The Pixel 6 Pro is, in just about every way, a better phone than the Pixel 6. It has 12 gigs of RAM instead of eight, a 120Hz display instead of 90Hz, and a dedicated telephoto camera, plus a few smaller improvements like ever-so-slightly tighter haptics. If money is no object, this is the best way to experience Google’s flavor of Android.

But as Ryne put it, compared to the base Pixel 6, the $900 6 Pro is 50 percent more money for 15 percent more phone. Unless you positively need any of the Pro’s extra features, the regular Pixel 6 is a better buy.

