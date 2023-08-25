Buying a new phone can be both an exciting and painful process. It's exciting because you're getting a fun new gadget to play with, but painful because there are hundreds of models to choose from, and some of them are pretty pricey. But never fear; Android Police is here to help. We've done all the legwork and put together a list of the top discounts available right now on Android phones — many of which are models from our roundup of the best Android phones in 2023. So you can feel confident knowing that not only are you getting a good deal but a good phone, too.

Best Android Phone deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $699 $899 Save $200 The Pixel 7 Pro is our current pick for the year's best all-around smartphone. Take everything found in the Pixel 7 and add a bigger, better display, more RAM, a bigger battery, and a better camera. There's really not much else to say here; you're getting $200 off one of our favorite phones. $699 at Amazon $699 at Google Store $699 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $449 $599 Save $150 For a well-rounded phone with solid performance and great cameras, look no further than the Google Pixel 7. It offers a premium design, Google's pure Android experience, and we like the discounted price a lot. You could of course opt for the nearly identical Pixel 7a, which is currently $4 cheaper, but there is a step-down in build quality there, among other trade-offs. $449 at Amazon $449 at Google Store $449 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Samsung's best budget phone and one of the best budget phones on the market, the trusty Galaxy A54 offers the expanded feature set of One UI (along with four years of Android version upgrades), all-day battery life, an excellent 120Hz screen, and inconsistent-but-okay cameras. Amazon is taking $100 off while Best Buy is only taking $75. $350 at Amazon $375 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $400 $700 Save $300 Whether foldables are the future or not has yet to be determined, but there's no doubt they are becoming more popular. Our favorite clamshell foldable right now is the Moto Razr+, which combines a timeless design with cutting edge technology. It's as fun as it is functional, and the current $100 discount helps make the higher price tag easier to swallow. $400 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G $150 off with Best Buy's Activate Today promo $150 $300 Save $150 For a far more budget-friendly phone, check out the OnePlus Nord N30, the successor to one of our favorite budget Android phones from last year. It's not a flagship device by any means, but there is a lot here you wouldn't expect in a $150 smartphone including solid gaming performance, a 120Hz display, and ultra-fast 50W wired charging. $150 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $150 off with Best Buy's Activate Today promo $550 $700 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 is another handset that made our list of the year's best Android phones, thanks to its excellent specs, sharp camera, and two-day battery life. You also get OnePlus' ultra-fast wired charging (80W this time), and if you are ok with same-day activation, you can get $150 off at Best Buy. $550 at Best Buy