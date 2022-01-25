One of the best things about Android is its versatility. As an open system, replacing core features like your launch with third-party apps is super simple. Welcome to a continuation of our roundup series on Android's best apps. We here at AP have hand-selected a list of the best third-party app launchers currently available on the Google Play Store in 2022, perfect for mixing up the look and feel of your phone. Better yet, we will continually update this roundup with new and exciting launchers.

With this guide, you won't have to spend precious time digging through the Play Store to find the best options — AP has already done the dirty work for you. So, whether you're a launcher hopper or you're simply looking for something a little more feature-rich than your stock app launcher, you've come to the right place.

Niagara Launcher

The Niagara Launcher arrived out of beta on the Play Store in early 2021, finding a good bit of success over the last year. Niagara is a minimalist launcher that offers quality ergonomics, thanks to its app list that scrolls vertically, line by line, allowing you to control your device one-handed with ease. The app list is also adaptive, putting the apps you need under your fingertip precisely when you need them, such as your messengers and email apps when receiving messages.

The launcher is free to use, and there are no ads, even in the free version. Of course, if you'd like to unlock Niagara Launcher's complete set of features, you'll have to plunk down some cash. You have the choice to pay for a month's or year's worth of access, along with a full unlock for $14.99.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Microsoft Launcher

Even though we're talking about Android launchers here, the Microsoft Launcher actually offers a surprisingly quality experience. All of the expected features are here, including custom icons, custom wallpapers, and a dark theme. Of course, since this launcher comes from Microsoft, it also ties into many of the company's products, even including the option to sign in with a Microsoft account to access tasks, calendar events, and all of the other data you've stored within its services.

Thankfully, signing in with an account is optional — you don't need one to use this app. You can simply use the Microsoft Launcher as you would from any other third party, customizing it to your heart's content. Best of all, the launcher is completely free, so there's no harm in taking a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AIO Launcher

If you're looking for something totally different from a typical app launcher, AIO should be your first stop in today's roundup. Instead of showing off flashy icons, this launcher displays your pertinent info, like how much RAM you're using, where your last calls came from, along with a list of your most-used apps.

The launcher also offers all kinds of other options, like a display of your recent text messages, or what's in your mailbox.Best of all, AIO does all this without collecting any personal info. The launcher may have been around since 2017, but it's definitely gaining attention thanks to its unique and customizable layout.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $5.99

Nova Launcher Prime

Nova Launcher has been a mainstay on the Play Store since its release in 2012. Ten years later, it's still one of the top choices anytime someone asks for a launcher recommendation. It offers a relatively standard Android launcher layout, with a basic app drawer and a multitude of home screens. It's all customizable, of course, which is why it's so popular; it's excellent for themers while offering enough tools to get more out of it than what comes stock on your phone.

Want to change your icon pack? Easily done. Flip from light to dark mode? Even easier. You can even customize the layout of the app drawer. And since this is the premium version, you get a few extra features, including gesture support and an easy way to hide apps. Plus, if you'd like to try it before buying, there's a free version. Even after all these years, the developer is still actively updating the app. What's not to like?

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

POCO Launcher 2.0

Xiaomi's POCO Launcher describes itself as a fast and lightweight browser, and I have to say I agree. It feels pretty lightweight, though its main claim to fame is the intuitive app drawer that offers genres at the top for easy category selection. If you have an extensive library of installed apps, this launcher is the perfect solution for scrolling nightmares.

Oh, and since the app comes from Xiaomi, it's continually updated. It's the same launcher used on Xiaomi's devices, so you know fixes and new features are expected regularly. For a launcher that comes from an Android manufacturer, it's a solid lightweight effort, and it's totally free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Action Launcher has been around since 2013, and while it may not be the newest launcher on this list, it's still managed to prove itself over those years. From the outset, it looks like any customizable third-party launcher, but it also offers an optional pull-out widget drawer as well as a secondary pull-out app drawer for your most-used apps. This way, you can hide things like your weather widget until you need to check the temp, and keep your most-used apps tucked away behind a swipe of the secondary app drawer.

Of course, you don't have to use any of this stuff to have a great experience. On its own, Action Launcher also provides a stock Pixel look for your device. The choices are yours to make, which is where Action Launcher shines.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $12.00

Apex Launcher Pro

Back in the day, it felt like Apex and Nova had a quiet rivalry in the launcher space, with both of these apps serving as prominent go-to's for years and years, often updated back to back. Just like Nova, Apex is still going strong, and that's thanks to its dedicated dev and the fact that the launcher is incredibly customizable.

Free icon packs are on offer, but you can also bring along your own third-party packs if you'd like. A wide array of themes is perfect for setting and forgetting if you'd rather avoid digging into the minutiae. The only caveat here is the price — at $8.99 for the pro version, it's a bit steep. Thankfully, there is a free version if you want to take a look before splurging. So whether you're deep into theming or just want an intuitive feature-rich launcher, Apex is still one of the top choices available on the Google Play Store. Oh, and if you'd like a blast from the past, a classic version of the launcher is also available.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Olauncher

Olauncher is something of a wildcard. It may not be a familiar name like Nova and Apex, but it sure packs a wallop if you dig minimal launchers. Everything is cleanly laid out, and your most-used apps are words on the screen. Pair this with a slick wallpaper; you have an awesome-looking minimal launcher without much effort. You even get a couple of free wallpapers each day (light and dark theme), which is great for those who don't want to put in the time to hunt down their own.

The launcher is free, and there are no in-app purchases or ads either. This is a distraction-free app by design, with an excellent search function that will fill the gaps anytime you need to pull up something that isn't pinned to your home screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

