The most used app on a phone is the keyboard app. Whether you're texting friends, sending emails, or searching the web, typing on a large-screen phone is a constant task. While the default keyboard might get the job done, third-party keyboards offer features that make typing fast, accurate, and enjoyable. From customizable themes to predictive text and advanced swipe typing, these apps enhance how you interact with your device. Many of these keyboards have innovative features that improve efficiency, accuracy, and personalization. If you use the default keyboard app on your phone, check out these five keyboard apps that offer a range of customization and unique features.

5 Gboard

The best of Google