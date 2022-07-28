The best horror games for Android are those that can successfully package a scary experience to deliver frights on a tiny screen; it's challenging when you don't have the capabilities of a desktop or console. As people spend less time gaming on their phones than on a console or desktop computer, horror game developers have to create an experience that produces a feeling of fear without spending hours building it up.

We've avoided the cheap frights and generic zombie survival games to bring you a selection of the best horror games available for Android in 2022. However, if they end up creeping you out a little too much, you can always try a non-horror survival game instead.

Distraint

Distraint is a 2D psychological horror adventure game. It's a relatively short title that can be completed within a day, but the creepy atmosphere and dramatic story will stay with you for much longer. This is the perfect game for those who dislike jump-scares and action, as Distraint relies on careful audio and visual design to create a spooky atmosphere.

Distraint is perfect for veterans of the horror genre who want to try something new or newcomers who are nervous about trying out horror games. The gameplay is easy to learn, so you'll waste no time getting creeped out by the story.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's is a name you've almost certainly heard before. Initially released on PC in 2014, it spawned numerous sequels and spinoffs. The original is still a must-play, and it's been remastered and optimized for Android.

This isn't a game for the faint-hearted, however. Five Nights at Freddy's is a tense, edge-of-your-seat experience that's packed with jump scares. Faced with a group of sentient animatronics, you'll be hard-pressed to keep yourself alive as you manage doors and lights with a dwindling supply of electricity. Play it if you enjoy having the living daylights scared out of you, don't play it if you have a childhood fear of animatronics.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree is a fantastic story-driven horror game wrapped up in an adventure game format. Inspired by classic 80s horror films, you'll join a group of friends as they embark on a supernatural adventure. It's creepy, emotional, and, most importantly, believable.

Just like Distraint, this is the perfect game for those who can't stand jump scares; It's also a lot longer. Oxenfree changes the story and dialogue based on your decisions, so think carefully about every choice you make. This also adds extra replayability, as each run will be different.

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor might seem like a silly game to begin with, but don't let the bright colors and friendly animations fool you. It's a tension-filled stealth game broken up by intense chase scenes. Your goal is to sneak into your neighbor's house to discover what secrets they are hiding, all while they attempt to stop you.

Part of this game's brilliance is its AI. It learns from your every move, so you'll have to adapt your tactics if you wish to complete the game. Hello Neighbor isn't the most original horror game around, but it presents it in a fantastic package that'll keep you hooked.

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Thanks to visuals inspired by the earliest Disney films, and a terrifying story, Bendy and the Ink Machine is a must-play for horror fans. It crosses multiple genres, so you'll be solving puzzles one moment and fighting monsters the next. However, it's the story that is the main attraction here, along with its impressive graphics.

Bendy and the Ink Machine is ideal for all types of horror fans. While there are jump scares, they aren't egregious, and the storyline will keep narrative players hooked.

The Baby In Yellow

Just like Hello Neighbor, The Baby In Yellow seems a little silly, to begin with. The titular baby is a creepily-eyed figure that, apart from staring at you unnervingly (like most real-world babies), doesn't seem to be the scariest antagonist. However, as you progress through the game, you'll encounter jump scares, supernatural events, and creepy ragdoll physics that make this one of the most original horror games around.

While The Baby In Yellow is short and the gameplay a little simplistic, it's still a worthwhile experience.

Fran Bow

Fran Bow is a psychological horror game that feels disturbingly real at times. You play as Fran, a young girl who witnesses the brutal dismemberment of her parents. Traumatized by the experience and incarcerated in a mental institution, you'll follow Fran as she attempts to escape.

While it draws on supernatural imagery and imaginary events to create horror, Fran Bow feels like the most realistic game on this list. Play this if you want a horror game that will sneak into your dreams at night. Each chapter is sold as individual paid downloads.

Eyes

Eyes is a fast-paced survival horror game that will keep you on your toes. It draws on a lot of classic horror tropes, but don't let the clichéd atmosphere turn you away. There's no thought-provoking story like Distraint, but there are plenty of game modes and challenges for you to complete.

This is a game that's suited for those who want a quick horror fix. The monsters are varied and challenging, and the sound and visual design perfectly amplify the spookiness of your environment.​​​​​​​

Scare yourself for good

The horror genre contains some of the most engaging and atmospheric games around, and these titles should keep you absorbed for hours. There's a variety to choose from in today's list, so if you're not a fan of jump-scares, we recommend switching it up and trying something new like Distraint.

And if you're looking for more games, make sure to check out our roundup of the best games for Android to play some of the most exciting and atmospheric games available on Android in 2022.