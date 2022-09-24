Gaming phones might not be at the forefront of Android's heavy hitters like Samsung and Google, but that doesn't mean there aren't some excellent smartphone options when it comes to chewing through awesome games on Android.
And what is a gaming phone anyway? Does a phone have to contain gamer branding to be considered a gaming device? Of course not. This is why we've drilled down the best Android phones for gaming, whether you want a flashy device with pop-out triggers from Black Shark or one of Samsung's high-end handsets with its own gaming hub.
1. ROG Phone 6
The Asus ROG 6 has seen something of an odd release cycle, where it first launched in the UK but still isn't officially out in the US. The good news for our US readers is that it's already available for pre-order. The bad news is the phone starts at $1,000. While this is a comparable price to many flagships, the ROG 6 is a gaming phone, first and foremost, which means killer specs and middling software. Thankfully Asus knows a thing or two about gaming, so it has built-in robust software that should appeal to gamers, thanks to features like an on-screen performance widget, as well as full control over the phone's frame rate.
Still, as a phone, some areas are lacking, like the cameras and minimal software updates, but in comparison to similar devices, even those that are lower in price will offer even worse software support. So you can rest assured if you go with Asus, things will be less buggy and annoying than anything Xiaomi or Nubia have to offer, which helps to explain the price difference.
Basically, if you're looking to buy the best gaming phone of the year, the ROG 6 is the top contender, and the price indeed matches this label. The expenditure is worth it if you happen to play and stream tons of games on your phone, which is why the ROG is our Editor's Choice.
- SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- Display: 6.78-inches 2448x1080 20.4:9 165Hz
- RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 256GB UFS3.1
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Ports: 2 USB-C, dual nano-SIM, headphone jack
- Operating System: Android 12
- Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC
- Dimensions: 173x77x10.4mm
- Colors: Phantom Black, Storm White, Phantom Black, and Storm White
- Display type: AMOLED
- Weight: 239g
- Charging: 65W
- Price: $1000
- Camera (Rear, Front): 50MP+13MP+5MP (Rear), 12 MP (Front)
- Stereo front-facing speakers are phenomenal
- Fullscreen, no pinhole cameras or notches
- Battery for days
- High framerate screen that actually locks framerates (no auto-adjusting)
- Expensive
- Off-center USB port doesn't work with many third-party controller attachments
- Cameras aren't the best
2. REDMAGIC 7S Pro
When it comes to value, REDMAGIC often undercuts the competition while offering top-of-the-line specs. The REDMAGIC 7S Pro delivers on this front, starting at $730 for an unlocked version on REDMAGIC's site, all while offering a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 5000mAh battery, and your choice of 256GB or 512GB storage paired with 12GB or 16GB RAM. You also get 65w fast charging, along with gaming software for launching titles, not to mention controlling the phone's fan, touch-triggers, and frame rate. Best of all, REDMAGIC is finally offering frequent updates, which helps with the phone's longevity.
All in all, you'll be hard-pressed to find these specs for less anywhere else, and they come in a competent package from a company that has been manufacturing gaming phones for years. And thanks to the included internal fan, you won't find a phone at this price point that can chew through games any better.
- SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ 1080x2400 20:9 120Hz
- RAM: 12/18 GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 256/512 GB UFS 3.1
- Battery: 5000mAh Dual Cell Battery
- Ports: USB-C, dual nano-SIM, headphone jack
- Operating System: Android 12
- Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC
- Dimensions: Height: 166.27mm Width: 77.1mm Depth: 9..98mm
- Colors: Obsidian, Supernova, Mercury
- Display type: AMOLED
- Weight: 235g
- Charging: 65W (65W GaN quick charger in the box)
- Price: $730
- Camera (Rear, Front): 64MP+8MP+2MP (Rear), 16MP (Front)
- Designed specifically for gaming
- Huge battery that lasts for days
- Internal fan actually keeps things cool
- Fullscreen, no cutouts or notches
- Easily record/stream games with visible performance specs
- 120Hz screen
- Under screen front-facing camera is blurry
- The device is huge, and incredibly thick
- Erroneous inputs along bottom edge of bezel less screen
- High framerate support auto-adjusts, workaround required for a static framerate
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of our top picks among all Android phones released in 2022. And since Samsung's flagship phone is so feature-packed, it also doubles as a fantastic gaming phone. Samsung was one of the first companies to create its own sound engine to work around Google's locked-down software. In turn, Samsung was able to include a screen recorder that supports recording of inline sound — a boon for anyone who records gameplay of mobile games. Even though screen recorders are pretty much standard on Android phones now, Samsung still offers one of the most reliable recorders on the market.
Seeing that you get incredible specs with this device, playing the most demanding games is a breeze. And the best part? You can record your gameplay reliably, which is why the S22 Ultra is a great choice for YouTubers. Yes, the price is up there as one of the most expensive phones on the market, but if you're not enthused with the middling software and cameras that come with most gaming phones, perhaps the expenditure will be worth it.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display: 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 AMOLED @ 120Hz (variable)
- RAM: 8GB,12GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Front camera: 40MP f/2.2, 26mm
- Rear cameras: 108 MP f/1.8 primary, 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10 MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 10 MP f/4.9 10x telephoto,
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e; Bluetooth 5.2; 5G mmWave and sub6
- Dimensions: 163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm
- Weight: 229 grams
- Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless (Qi)
- IP Rating: IP68
- Price: Starting at $1,199
- Micro SD card support: No
- Stylus type: S Pen
- Incredible display
- Stylus included, great for tapping games
- Remarkable cameras
- Best build quality in the business
- Very very big, almost too big
- Too expensive
- No charging cable
4. Black Shark 5 Pro
The Black Shark 5 Pro is the latest gaming smartphone from Xiaomi, offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, physical pop-out triggers for gaming, and of course, lots of cooling layers to keep games running smoothly. Unfortunately, there's no fan; everything is cooled passively, so the phone may feel hot when used, though this doesn't impact performance. The included 120W fast charging is incredible, but you will have to take advantage of it often since the battery tends to drain a little too fast for comfort, especially if you leave the frame rate capped at 144FPS.
While the $800 price tag is perfectly acceptable for the killer hardware you get in return, there are competing phones with better specs that are slightly cheaper. Plus, you'll see the same amount of support since the general rule of gaming phones is that pennies have to be pinched somewhere to keep costs down. The pinching is usually on the software side, such as infrequent updates, as well as on the camera side since the cameras here are nothing to write home about. Still, the purpose of this phone is to tear through games, and Black Shark 5 Pro does this with confidence, making it a fine choice for those who frequently game on their smartphone. It's the phone you need if physical triggers are required, as the pop-out triggers are not only a nifty feature to show off, but they work wonderfully.
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display: 6.67-inch 1080x2400 20:9 144Hz
- RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
- Battery: 4650mAh (Dual Batteries)
- Ports: USB-C, dual nano-SIM
- Operating System: Android 12
- Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC
- Dimensions: Height: 163.83 mm, Width: 76.35 mm, Depth: 9.9 mm
- Colors: Nebula White, Stellar Black
- Display type: OLED
- Weight: 220g
- Charging: 120W fast charging
- Price: $800
- Camera (Rear, Front): 108MP+8MP+5MP (Rear), 20MP (Front)
- Thinner than standard gaming phones, making it more pocketable
- Pop-up physical triggers for gaming
- 120W fast charging
- 144hz screen that doesn't auto-adjust, is actually static
- Pinhole camera in the screen
- Battery life stinks
- No headphone jack
- Cameras leave a lot to be desired
5. RedMagic 7
If you're not looking to spend top dollar on your next gaming phone, you'll want to check out the REDMAGIC 7. Sure, it might be slightly older than the 7s Pro, packing the standard version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (and not the plus update), but this is still an incredibly powerful chip, which means the REDMAGIC 7 plays games amazingly, with no performance woes. This way, you can get into a top-of-the-line gaming phone for under $700, especially if you can find one on sale, which is luckily frequent. Heck, you can snag one right now from Amazon for $650, brand new.
You can expect all the useful features REDMAGIC is known for, including touch triggers, an internal fan, and software for launching games and recording them. There's also an optional widget that displays your stats as you game so you can tweak in-game settings to reach the best performance possible. It's a phone for gamers, no doubt, and since it's not the latest model, you can grab one for pretty cheap.
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display: FHD+, AMOLED, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution 1080*2400
- RAM: 12/16/18GB (LPDDR5)
- Storage: 128/256GB (UFS 3.1)
- Battery: 4500mAh w/ 65W Fast Charger, 11A dual battery cells in series
- Ports: USB Type C, Dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Operating System: Android 12
- Front camera: 8M
- Rear cameras: 64M+2M+8M
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2mimo, WIFI6E, NFC (excluding ese), 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor (w/ increased heart rate detection)
- Dimensions: 170.57mm x 78.33mm x 9.5mm
- Colors: Supernova, Pulsar, Obsidian
- Weight: 215g
- Price: Starting at $629 ($729/$799)
- Brand: Nubia
- Great gaming performance
- Shoulder touch triggers are useful
- Long battery life
- Plenty of useful gaming features built in
- Can be buggy
- Cameras aren't great
- Lack of updates
6. Asus ROG Phone 5
The ROG 5 may be an older device, a flagship from 2021, but thanks to the incredible internals, like the Snapdragon 888 and a boatload of ram, games still play great on the device. And since this comes from ASUS, a company that knows a thing or two about gaming, you can expect some extremely handy features packed in. First, of course, you get a high frame rate screen, but you also get exceptional front-facing speakers, not to mention a plethora of tools to use when gaming, like displaying a widget of your performance while you record or stream gameplay.
There's no doubt the ROG 5 is a phone for gamers, and since it's an older model, you can easily pick on up on sale, which is a good idea since ASUS still shows the phone retailing for a cool $1K on its site. So if the latest and greatest has priced you out of the market for a new gaming phone, perhaps taking a step back a year will get you where you need to go.
- SoC: Snapdragon 888
- Display: 6.78-inch 1080p OLED, up to 144Hz
- RAM: 12GB, or 16GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1
- Battery: 6,000 mAh (two 3,000 mAh packs)
- Operating System: Android 12
- Dimensions: 6.09 x 2.72 x 0.36" / 172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29 mm
- Colors: Phantom Black
- Weight: 8.39 oz / 238 g
- Price: $1000
- Camera (Rear, Front): 64MP f/1.8 primary, 13MP f/2.4 ultrawide, 5MP f/2.0 macro, 24MP f/2.45 selfie
- 144Hz OLED screen is crisp and fast
- Dual front-facing stereo speakers are superb, great for all media
- 6,000mAh and a 65W charger guarantees there's no downtime
- Often goes on sale for much less than the retail $1K
- Off-center USB requires proprietary peripherals
- Middling cameras
- Retail prices is too high
The best Android phones for gaming
Gaming phones often get a bad rap, thanks to iffy software and middling cameras, but neither are really necessary to play games. If you're looking to get ahold of some of the best hardware out there, gaming phones usually offer the cream of the crop with powerful chips and tons of RAM. Perfect for tearing your way through the most demanding mobile games.
Of course, not all gaming phones are equally made, so we've compiled this guide to help everyone find their best gaming phone. Maybe you want something on the cheaper end but don't want to compromise on specs; the REDMAGIC 7S Pro is a great choice. Or perhaps you prefer to go all out where money isn't a worry and get in on some awesome cameras — then the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a fine choice even though it's not even branded as a gaming phone. Of course, if you're looking for the highest-end gaming phone currently available, then the ROG 6 should definitely be on your radar. Basically, there's no shortage of options to choose from, which is why we've whittled the list down to the best available.