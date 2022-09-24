Gaming phones might not be at the forefront of Android's heavy hitters like Samsung and Google, but that doesn't mean there aren't some excellent smartphone options when it comes to chewing through awesome games on Android.

And what is a gaming phone anyway? Does a phone have to contain gamer branding to be considered a gaming device? Of course not. This is why we've drilled down the best Android phones for gaming, whether you want a flashy device with pop-out triggers from Black Shark or one of Samsung's high-end handsets with its own gaming hub.

Editors choice 1. ROG Phone 6 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Asus ROG 6 has seen something of an odd release cycle, where it first launched in the UK but still isn't officially out in the US. The good news for our US readers is that it's already available for pre-order. The bad news is the phone starts at $1,000. While this is a comparable price to many flagships, the ROG 6 is a gaming phone, first and foremost, which means killer specs and middling software. Thankfully Asus knows a thing or two about gaming, so it has built-in robust software that should appeal to gamers, thanks to features like an on-screen performance widget, as well as full control over the phone's frame rate. Still, as a phone, some areas are lacking, like the cameras and minimal software updates, but in comparison to similar devices, even those that are lower in price will offer even worse software support. So you can rest assured if you go with Asus, things will be less buggy and annoying than anything Xiaomi or Nubia have to offer, which helps to explain the price difference. Basically, if you're looking to buy the best gaming phone of the year, the ROG 6 is the top contender, and the price indeed matches this label. The expenditure is worth it if you happen to play and stream tons of games on your phone, which is why the ROG is our Editor's Choice. Read More Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display: 6.78-inches 2448x1080 20.4:9 165Hz

6.78-inches 2448x1080 20.4:9 165Hz RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage: 256GB UFS3.1

256GB UFS3.1 Battery: 6000mAh

6000mAh Ports: 2 USB-C, dual nano-SIM, headphone jack

2 USB-C, dual nano-SIM, headphone jack Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC Dimensions: 173x77x10.4mm

173x77x10.4mm Colors: Phantom Black, Storm White, Phantom Black, and Storm White

Phantom Black, Storm White, Phantom Black, and Storm White Display type: AMOLED

AMOLED Weight: 239g

239g Charging: 65W

65W Price: $1000

$1000 Camera (Rear, Front): 50MP+13MP+5MP (Rear), 12 MP (Front) Pros Stereo front-facing speakers are phenomenal

Fullscreen, no pinhole cameras or notches

Battery for days

High framerate screen that actually locks framerates (no auto-adjusting) Cons Expensive

Off-center USB port doesn't work with many third-party controller attachments

Cameras aren't the best Buy This Product ROG Phone 6 Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. REDMAGIC 7S Pro 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon When it comes to value, REDMAGIC often undercuts the competition while offering top-of-the-line specs. The REDMAGIC 7S Pro delivers on this front, starting at $730 for an unlocked version on REDMAGIC's site, all while offering a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 5000mAh battery, and your choice of 256GB or 512GB storage paired with 12GB or 16GB RAM. You also get 65w fast charging, along with gaming software for launching titles, not to mention controlling the phone's fan, touch-triggers, and frame rate. Best of all, REDMAGIC is finally offering frequent updates, which helps with the phone's longevity. All in all, you'll be hard-pressed to find these specs for less anywhere else, and they come in a competent package from a company that has been manufacturing gaming phones for years. And thanks to the included internal fan, you won't find a phone at this price point that can chew through games any better. Read More Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ 1080x2400 20:9 120Hz

6.8-inch FHD+ 1080x2400 20:9 120Hz RAM: 12/18 GB LPDDR5

12/18 GB LPDDR5 Storage: 256/512 GB UFS 3.1

256/512 GB UFS 3.1 Battery: 5000mAh Dual Cell Battery

5000mAh Dual Cell Battery Ports: USB-C, dual nano-SIM, headphone jack

USB-C, dual nano-SIM, headphone jack Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC Dimensions: Height: 166.27mm Width: 77.1mm Depth: 9..98mm

Height: 166.27mm Width: 77.1mm Depth: 9..98mm Colors: Obsidian, Supernova, Mercury

Obsidian, Supernova, Mercury Display type: AMOLED

AMOLED Weight: 235g

235g Charging: 65W (65W GaN quick charger in the box)

65W (65W GaN quick charger in the box) Price: $730

$730 Camera (Rear, Front): 64MP+8MP+2MP (Rear), 16MP (Front) Pros Designed specifically for gaming

Huge battery that lasts for days

Internal fan actually keeps things cool

Fullscreen, no cutouts or notches

Easily record/stream games with visible performance specs

120Hz screen Cons Under screen front-facing camera is blurry

The device is huge, and incredibly thick

Erroneous inputs along bottom edge of bezel less screen

High framerate support auto-adjusts, workaround required for a static framerate Buy This Product REDMAGIC 7S Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at REDMAGIC

Premium pick 3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of our top picks among all Android phones released in 2022. And since Samsung's flagship phone is so feature-packed, it also doubles as a fantastic gaming phone. Samsung was one of the first companies to create its own sound engine to work around Google's locked-down software. In turn, Samsung was able to include a screen recorder that supports recording of inline sound — a boon for anyone who records gameplay of mobile games. Even though screen recorders are pretty much standard on Android phones now, Samsung still offers one of the most reliable recorders on the market. Seeing that you get incredible specs with this device, playing the most demanding games is a breeze. And the best part? You can record your gameplay reliably, which is why the S22 Ultra is a great choice for YouTubers. Yes, the price is up there as one of the most expensive phones on the market, but if you're not enthused with the middling software and cameras that come with most gaming phones, perhaps the expenditure will be worth it. Read More Specifications SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display: 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 AMOLED @ 120Hz (variable)

6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 AMOLED @ 120Hz (variable) RAM: 8GB,12GB

8GB,12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Front camera: 40MP f/2.2, 26mm

40MP f/2.2, 26mm Rear cameras: 108 MP f/1.8 primary, 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10 MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 10 MP f/4.9 10x telephoto,

108 MP f/1.8 primary, 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10 MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 10 MP f/4.9 10x telephoto, Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e; Bluetooth 5.2; 5G mmWave and sub6

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e; Bluetooth 5.2; 5G mmWave and sub6 Dimensions: 163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm

163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm Weight: 229 grams

229 grams Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless (Qi)

45W wired, 15W wireless (Qi) IP Rating: IP68

IP68 Price: Starting at $1,199

Starting at $1,199 Micro SD card support: No

No Stylus type: S Pen Pros Incredible display

Stylus included, great for tapping games

Remarkable cameras

Best build quality in the business Cons Very very big, almost too big

Too expensive

No charging cable Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Samsung

4. Black Shark 5 Pro 7.75 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Black Shark 5 Pro is the latest gaming smartphone from Xiaomi, offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, physical pop-out triggers for gaming, and of course, lots of cooling layers to keep games running smoothly. Unfortunately, there's no fan; everything is cooled passively, so the phone may feel hot when used, though this doesn't impact performance. The included 120W fast charging is incredible, but you will have to take advantage of it often since the battery tends to drain a little too fast for comfort, especially if you leave the frame rate capped at 144FPS. While the $800 price tag is perfectly acceptable for the killer hardware you get in return, there are competing phones with better specs that are slightly cheaper. Plus, you'll see the same amount of support since the general rule of gaming phones is that pennies have to be pinched somewhere to keep costs down. The pinching is usually on the software side, such as infrequent updates, as well as on the camera side since the cameras here are nothing to write home about. Still, the purpose of this phone is to tear through games, and Black Shark 5 Pro does this with confidence, making it a fine choice for those who frequently game on their smartphone. It's the phone you need if physical triggers are required, as the pop-out triggers are not only a nifty feature to show off, but they work wonderfully. Read More Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display: 6.67-inch 1080x2400 20:9 144Hz

6.67-inch 1080x2400 20:9 144Hz RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery: 4650mAh (Dual Batteries)

4650mAh (Dual Batteries) Ports: USB-C, dual nano-SIM

USB-C, dual nano-SIM Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC

2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC Dimensions: Height: 163.83 mm, Width: 76.35 mm, Depth: 9.9 mm

Height: 163.83 mm, Width: 76.35 mm, Depth: 9.9 mm Colors: Nebula White, Stellar Black

Nebula White, Stellar Black Display type: OLED

OLED Weight: 220g

220g Charging: 120W fast charging

120W fast charging Price: $800

$800 Camera (Rear, Front): 108MP+8MP+5MP (Rear), 20MP (Front) Pros Thinner than standard gaming phones, making it more pocketable

Pop-up physical triggers for gaming

120W fast charging

144hz screen that doesn't auto-adjust, is actually static Cons Pinhole camera in the screen

Battery life stinks

No headphone jack

Cameras leave a lot to be desired Buy This Product Black Shark 5 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Black Shark

5. RedMagic 7 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're not looking to spend top dollar on your next gaming phone, you'll want to check out the REDMAGIC 7. Sure, it might be slightly older than the 7s Pro, packing the standard version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (and not the plus update), but this is still an incredibly powerful chip, which means the REDMAGIC 7 plays games amazingly, with no performance woes. This way, you can get into a top-of-the-line gaming phone for under $700, especially if you can find one on sale, which is luckily frequent. Heck, you can snag one right now from Amazon for $650, brand new. You can expect all the useful features REDMAGIC is known for, including touch triggers, an internal fan, and software for launching games and recording them. There's also an optional widget that displays your stats as you game so you can tweak in-game settings to reach the best performance possible. It's a phone for gamers, no doubt, and since it's not the latest model, you can grab one for pretty cheap. Read More Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display: FHD+, AMOLED, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution 1080*2400

FHD+, AMOLED, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution 1080*2400 RAM: 12/16/18GB (LPDDR5)

12/16/18GB (LPDDR5) Storage: 128/256GB (UFS 3.1)

128/256GB (UFS 3.1) Battery: 4500mAh w/ 65W Fast Charger, 11A dual battery cells in series

4500mAh w/ 65W Fast Charger, 11A dual battery cells in series Ports: USB Type C, Dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type C, Dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Front camera: 8M

8M Rear cameras: 64M+2M+8M

64M+2M+8M Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2mimo, WIFI6E, NFC (excluding ese), 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor (w/ increased heart rate detection)

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2mimo, WIFI6E, NFC (excluding ese), 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor (w/ increased heart rate detection) Dimensions: 170.57mm x 78.33mm x 9.5mm

170.57mm x 78.33mm x 9.5mm Colors: Supernova, Pulsar, Obsidian

Supernova, Pulsar, Obsidian Weight: 215g

215g Price: Starting at $629 ($729/$799)

Starting at $629 ($729/$799) Brand: Nubia Pros Great gaming performance

Shoulder touch triggers are useful

Long battery life

Plenty of useful gaming features built in Cons Can be buggy

Cameras aren't great

Lack of updates Buy This Product RedMagic 7 Shop at Amazon

6. Asus ROG Phone 5 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The ROG 5 may be an older device, a flagship from 2021, but thanks to the incredible internals, like the Snapdragon 888 and a boatload of ram, games still play great on the device. And since this comes from ASUS, a company that knows a thing or two about gaming, you can expect some extremely handy features packed in. First, of course, you get a high frame rate screen, but you also get exceptional front-facing speakers, not to mention a plethora of tools to use when gaming, like displaying a widget of your performance while you record or stream gameplay. There's no doubt the ROG 5 is a phone for gamers, and since it's an older model, you can easily pick on up on sale, which is a good idea since ASUS still shows the phone retailing for a cool $1K on its site. So if the latest and greatest has priced you out of the market for a new gaming phone, perhaps taking a step back a year will get you where you need to go. Read More Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 888 Display: 6.78-inch 1080p OLED, up to 144Hz

6.78-inch 1080p OLED, up to 144Hz RAM: 12GB, or 16GB LPDDR5

12GB, or 16GB LPDDR5 Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

256GB UFS 3.1 Battery: 6,000 mAh (two 3,000 mAh packs)

6,000 mAh (two 3,000 mAh packs) Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Dimensions: 6.09 x 2.72 x 0.36" / 172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29 mm

6.09 x 2.72 x 0.36" / 172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29 mm Colors: Phantom Black

Phantom Black Weight: 8.39 oz / 238 g

8.39 oz / 238 g Price: $1000

$1000 Camera (Rear, Front): 64MP f/1.8 primary, 13MP f/2.4 ultrawide, 5MP f/2.0 macro, 24MP f/2.45 selfie Pros 144Hz OLED screen is crisp and fast

Dual front-facing stereo speakers are superb, great for all media

6,000mAh and a 65W charger guarantees there's no downtime

Often goes on sale for much less than the retail $1K Cons Off-center USB requires proprietary peripherals

Middling cameras

Retail prices is too high Buy This Product Asus ROG Phone 5 Shop at Amazon

The best Android phones for gaming

Gaming phones often get a bad rap, thanks to iffy software and middling cameras, but neither are really necessary to play games. If you're looking to get ahold of some of the best hardware out there, gaming phones usually offer the cream of the crop with powerful chips and tons of RAM. Perfect for tearing your way through the most demanding mobile games.

Of course, not all gaming phones are equally made, so we've compiled this guide to help everyone find their best gaming phone. Maybe you want something on the cheaper end but don't want to compromise on specs; the REDMAGIC 7S Pro is a great choice. Or perhaps you prefer to go all out where money isn't a worry and get in on some awesome cameras — then the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a fine choice even though it's not even branded as a gaming phone. Of course, if you're looking for the highest-end gaming phone currently available, then the ROG 6 should definitely be on your radar. Basically, there's no shortage of options to choose from, which is why we've whittled the list down to the best available.