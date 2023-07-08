The Play Store is packed with brilliant games for your phone, but as you know, your phone isn't designed for long-term gaming sessions. While there are excellent Android controllers out there, sometimes you need a dedicated gaming handheld. This is where Android handhelds come in, combining the versatility of Android with the convenience of a gaming console.

Android handhelds aren't created equally. Some are dedicated cloud gaming devices, so they will struggle to handle all but the least-demanding Android games. Others are built for emulating retro games, so they don't offer a screen appropriate for streaming AAA titles. However, the beauty of an Android handheld means you have plenty of choices that range in ability for plenty of specific use cases.

Android handhelds have existed for years, but a recent surge in interest in handheld gaming (thanks Nintendo, Valve, and Asus) has led major hardware manufacturers like Logitech and Razer to invest in creating their own Android handhelds. Nowadays, there are plenty of options on the market, from cloud gaming consoles to dedicated offline handhelds. Deciding which one is for you can be challenging, so we've curated this list of the best Android gaming handhelds to help you find the perfect device.

Our picks for the top Android gaming handhelds in 2023

Ayn Odin Best overall The perfect all-rounder The Ayn Odin has everything you want from an Android gaming handheld, from powerful hardware to cloud streaming support. While it's not the most affordable handheld on the market, the powerful hardware is competitively priced, making this a valid competitor to nearly every other handheld on the market. The Ayn Odin offers active cooling, a customizable game launcher, and hardware to tackle any native Android game. Pros Powerful hardware can tackle native games with ease

Sturdy build design is perfect for long gaming sessions Cons Setting up emulators isn't simple

Unecessary for those who only game one way $279 at Ayn

The Ayn Odin is the best Android gaming handheld you've never heard of. It's a remarkable device that ticks all the boxes for an Android handheld, with some extra features that make it our best overall pick. The Ayn Odin packs a 6" 1080p screen, and while the size and look are akin to a Nintendo Switch Lite, the Ayn Odin is more functional and ergonomic to hold.

Inside the Odin Base model, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with integrated Adreno 630 GPU (the same chipset found in the Google Pixel 3), which is more than enough for playing native Android games.

The Ayn Odin is designed to tick all the boxes for an Android handheld, and unlike most other handhelds, it can handle emulated consoles up to and including the PS2. If you fancy some extra RAM and storage, you can upgrade to the Pro model for $289, but you probably won't notice any difference over the Base model as you can easily expand storage via the SD card slot. At $199, the Lite has a weaker chipset but comes with Android 11, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, making it more reliable on the software side without sacrificing much performance.

Logitech G Cloud Premium pick A streaming powerhouse $330 $380 Save $50 Compact and versatile, the Retroid Pocket 3+ ticks all the boxes for an Android gaming handheld. While its relatively small size might be offputting for some, its ability to handle console emulation, game streaming, and some Android games is a significant boon. With 128GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery, it's the perfect handheld to take on long journeys. Pros Ergonomic design

Large screen Cons Overpriced

Disappointing performance for native games $330 at Amazon $349.99 at Logitech

Although the Logitech G Cloud is advertised as a cloud gaming handheld, its hardware is perfectly capable of running native Android games and some emulated consoles. It's the largest Android handheld on the list, but this is primarily thanks to its ergonomic grip. You get a 1080p screen and Xbox-style layout, which are both ideal for cloud gaming, hence the name of the handheld.

The G Cloud can play graphically intensive Android games, but you'll need to tweak the video settings to hit a reliable 60FPS. Emulated games are a similar story; 2D games will run with few (if any hiccups), but you may encounter poor performance in 3D games from PS2 emulators and the like.

The Logitech G Cloud is a great all-rounder, but this performance comes at a price. $350 is a lot to spend on a handheld, especially one dedicated to streaming. That being said, you're certainly getting what you pay for here. Logitech hasn't cut any corners; you've got the requisite amount of ports (3.5mm audio jack, USB-C, MicroSD card slot), and the battery should last the advertised 12 hours, as long as you stick to streaming games.

Abyxlute Best value Everything you need without the huge price tag A budget Android gaming handheld dedicated for streaming games, the Abyxlute is a decent choice for someone looking to spend as little as possible on an Android handheld. However, terrible performance for native games means you'll notice the sacrifices this budget console makes Pros Compact size

Perfect for emulating older consoles

High-quality build Cons Uncomfortable to hold for long periods

Small screen

Weak speakers $209 at Abyxlute

When we tested the Abyxlute console, we felt it succeeded in its goal of being the best budget streaming console. While there are more flaws with the Abyxlute than the Logitech G Cloud, it's significantly better priced at just $209. It doesn't skimp on the essential features, either. The 7" screen offers crisp visuals, and an 8-hour battery life is plenty for long gaming sessions. Admittedly, it isn't as ergonomic as we would like; the rounded edges are still a touch too angular. Your hands will also cover the speakers this way, but headphones are a must regardless due to the weak volume.

While performance on some Android games isn't stellar (I struggled to get Genshin Impact to rise above 20FPS), less-intensive games like Dead Cells ran at a smooth 60FPS after tweaking the settings. Emulation is a similar story; stick to GBA, N64, or PS1-era games.

While it certainly cuts corners, it's remarkable what the Abxylute can do at its low price. Expect to encounter some performance issues occasionally, but it's hard to beat the value of this Android gaming handheld.

Source: Razer Razer Edge For those who don't want to compromise on performance The Razer Edge's powerful hardware makes this Android gaming handheld a standout for native gaming, but its odd screen ratio and high price are hard to justify. While you won't be disappointed with native gaming here, it's easy to see how an Android controller might be a better call Pros Vibrant OLED screen

Powerful hardware Cons Awkward screen ratio

Doesn't offer much over an Android controller $600 at Razer

In 2022, Razer released the Kishi V2, a snap-on controller for your phone that offered an unbeatable gaming experience without breaking the bank. The Razer Edge is essentially an Android gaming tablet that ships with the Kishi V2 controller. The tablet boasts a vibrant 6.8" OLED screen and hardware to handle any native Android game; the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset far outstrips anything else in the Android gaming handheld world.

Alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, you get 128GB of internal memory, WiFi 6E support, and 6GB RAM (you can upgrade to 8GB). This can handle any game you throw at it, whether streaming AAA titles or playing the most demanding games on Android. Unfortunately, the screen's bizarre 20:9 ratio means you'll inevitably run into pillarboxing, especially with streamed games.

It's worth noting again that the Kishi V2 controller is a separate entity from the Razer Edge tablet. It's not modified to fit the tablet; it's the same controller you can snap onto your phone. You can expect a few days of use with intermittent gaming, and for marathon sessions, the Edge recharges in under two hours.

Retroid Pocket 3+ A compact retro handheld with a lot of potential Compact and versatile, the Retroid Pocket 3+ ticks all the boxes for an Android gaming handheld. While its relatively small size might be offputting for some, its ability to handle console emulation, game streaming, and native Android games is a significant boon. With 128GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery, it's the perfect handheld to take on long journeys. Pros Compact size

Perfect for emulating older consoles

High-quality build Cons Uncomfortable to hold for long periods

Small screen

Weak speakers $0 at Amazon

While other Android gaming handhelds offer better hardware and a more ergonomic fit, few manage to compromise, as well as the Retroid Pocket 3+. While its small 4.7-inch screen and compact body may suggest it's a device designed for emulators first and foremost (which it is), there are no restrictions for streaming or playing native Android games. A whopping 128GB of storage means you will rarely have to worry about running out of storage space, and the 4,500mAh battery is ideal for long trips.

At $149, the Retroid Pocket 3+ is priced competitively; while you can find cheaper Android gaming handhelds on the market, they'll usually cut some corners to hit that mark. The Retroid Pocket 3+ still manages to cram in some handy extras. A Micro HDMI port is a nice touch, and we celebrate any handheld that comes with a 3.5mm audio jack built in. The Unisoc Tiger T618 processor, found on budget Android tablets and 4GB memory, can tackle most emulated or Android games you want to play.

Anbernic RG353P For the ultimate retro gamer $140 $140 Save $0 While some might want to opt for a more powerful handheld, Anbernic's RG353P is perfect for those looking for an Android gaming handheld dedicated to retro gaming Pros Compact design

Unique look

Can handle some native games Cons Tiny screen won't suit modern games

Touchscreen doesn't add anything to the experience $140 at Amazon

The Anbernic RG353P is an unashamedly retro device, making this one of the best Android gaming handhelds for GBA or PSP games. The 1.6ghz RK3566 CPU can't handle the kind of games the Razer Edge or the Ayn Odin are designed to handle, but the chipset, combined with 2GB RAM, can run anything up to the PS1 era with ease.

The 3,500mAH battery backs up the Anbernic RG353Ps goal of being the perfect retro handheld. Expect to get up to 5 hours of gaming, depending on your emulator of choice. As an Android handheld, you can technically run native Android games or use game streaming apps, but the blocky 3.5″ screen is far from ideal.

For what you're getting, $150 is more than reasonable. It's the best Anbernic product you can buy right now, and small touches like a touchscreen (ideal for emulating Nintendo DS games) and the rounded grips make all the difference.

Find the Android gaming handheld that's perfect for you

Android gaming handhelds have come far since the days of inconsistent retro consoles funded by unfamiliar names. Logitech's G Cloud and the Abxylute highlight how Android is fast becoming the ideal platform for companies looking to expand into handheld gaming, and there's still space for newcomers like Ayn to crush the competition with a well-made device.

Many Android handhelds allow users to play games in multiple ways, but few do it better than the Ayn Odin. It's competitively priced, and thanks to the powerful (if dated) chipset, it can handle nearly any game you can throw at it without breaking a sweat. If you're looking for an Android handheld that does everything well, it's a perfect pick.

However, budget devices like the Abxylute and the Anbernic RG353P fulfill their primary use cases (streaming and retro emulation, respectively) with aplomb, so think carefully about what kind of gaming you expect to do on your Android gaming handheld.