When designing games for the latest Android phones and the best Android tablets, it is always interesting to see what can be done with console-borne genres. Some of the best games on the Play Store have taken inspiration from gameplay loops or design philosophies popularized by console titles, the Metroidvania and hack-and-slash genres being good examples, and a classic example of the latter is God of War. The original PlayStation 2 title is one of the most influential video games of all time, given its fluid combat, awe-inspiring scale, and gratuitous violence. With the explosive popularity of God of War: Ragnarök on console and PC, AP would like to spotlight a few great Android games inspired by the God of War franchise that are available right now on the Play Store. Once you start looking for God of War’s influence in modern game design, you'll start seeing it everywhere. You have been warned.

1 Shadowblood

Casting off with a keeper, Shadowblood is a top-down hack-and-slash RPG that pits your character against waves of monsters. You select your character class, each of which offers its own abilities and equipment, and head straight into the fray; there's even an avatar that fights with two blades if you want an experience that feels a bit more Kratos-y. In terms of gameplay, the primary loop is classic hack-and-slash combat with multiple attacks and combos at your disposal, used against various enemies and bosses. Ultimately, the combat is satisfying and visually impressive, the controls are perfect for the mobile platform, and the various classes provide a great deal of replayability.

2 Mortal Kombat: A Fighting Game

The progenitor of video game violence, the Mortal Kombat series now has a modern iteration available on the best Android phones. The game approaches combat in a rather frantic way, requiring you to tap on your opponent in order to attack them, with occasional quick-time event prompts to swipe in a certain direction to perform a special attack. The iconic fatalities return, and in defiance of tradition, they also take the form of quick-time events deployed during the actual animation. It is cool to see these characters on the Android platform, and the gameplay is solid enough to make for a decent time waster. Best of all, you can play as Kratos, which is specifically why Mortal Kombat: A Fighting Game is on the list.

3 Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

World of Warcraft fans will feel well served here; Evil Lands: Online Action RPG places you into a third-person western fantasy sandbox world full of quests, enemies, and things to explore. Before heading out into the world to begin your adventure, you select your starting class, equipment, and abilities. The progression revolves around questing, leveling up, and managing your equipment and abilities, the usual MMORPG tune. The combat deserves a special mention for its fluidity and accessibility, starting with only a single attack button that branches out and an auto lock-on that switches between enemies almost instantaneously. The gameplay is solid, and the character progression is satisfying in that creeping, hard-to-put-down RPG way. Worth a look if you’re in the market for a new RPG that offers plenty of GoW themes.

4 BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game

While offering similar primary and tertiary gameplay loops as the previous entry, BladeBound: RPG Adventure game presents a more traditional RPG experience, and that will definitely be a plus for some players. You begin by selecting one of two genders, although you surprisingly have no starting classes to choose from. After this, you are treated to a series of tutorial missions that run you through the combat and looting systems. The all-important action combat looks great and feels satisfying to play, with your character's multiple abilities making up for the lack of weapon variety. BladeBound is a bit of a hefty download, but it's easily worth the time invested.

5 Immortal Awakening

Back to the MMOs, Immortal Awakening provides a stellar online RPG experience in the same mold as World of Warcraft and Neverwinter. After selecting your character class, the game releases you into an open world full of enemies, quests, and other players. Combat takes the form of a top-down hack-and-slash system that starts simple but gains in complexity as you level up. Acquiring new abilities increases your battle prowess alongside your base stats, as do items from completing quests and defeated enemies. One standout feature is the ability to auto-run towards quest objectives by pressing on your quest journal, a feature that proves very useful in densely populated areas and makes it impossible to get lost or wander into a high-level area by accident. While it's a little slow to get started, Immortal Awakening is a neat little RPG to keep you occupied.

6 ScourgeBringer

A well-known and outstanding little genre fusion, ScourgeBringer is a 2D Metroidvania that attempts to marry that traditional explorative gameplay philosophy with the rogue-lite genre. You are the titular ScourgeBringer, a warrior investigating a varied and diverse series of dungeons full of danger and treasure. Combat provides that classic Devil May Cry setup of employing gunplay into your stylish swordsmanship combos. Enemies keep you on your toes with those bullet hell-inspired attacks that are pretty synonymous with both Metroidvania and rogue-lite games at this point, making great use of the 2D space. Style-wise, the game looks amazing; with so many things happening on screen at once, it can make your head spin. The game does discourage exploration through its difficulty, as health is easily lost and hard to recover, incentivizing you to just run through the levels. If you played and liked Dead Cells, ScourgeBringer will grab your attention and keep it.

7 Blade of God: Vargr Souls

By far the most God of War-like in today's roundup, Blade of God: Vargr Souls is a third-person hack-and-slash game with a great emphasis on spectacle. It wastes no time in expressing its inspirations, pitting you against a big lava monster that you slowly dismember in stylish and brutal pre-animated takedowns, a signature feature of the God of War series. The game even takes place within Viking mythology, like the more recent God of War games. Combat itself is exactly what we've come to expect, a single attack button that branches out as the game progresses, and you gain new equipment. Style-wise, Blade of God: Vargr Souls is pretty over the top with scale, full of giant statues and castles shaped like skulls, with huge skeletons in lava for boss fights. While there are some performance issues on weaker devices, the game is still amazing to look at and feels great to play. The combat's impact is satisfying, the weapons are beautifully designed, and the enemies are cool. Solid stuff.

8 Grimvalor

Finishing up with a gem, Grimvalor is a 2D hack-and-slash action-adventure game centered around stylish combat and fast-paced platforming. As per usual, you spawn into the world with the simple goal of moving to the right and killing whatever gets in your way. Grimvalor's platforming-centric control style makes aerial combat preferable to the boots-on-the-ground approach. Right from the start, you get a double jump, dash, and wall running ability, all for scaling the terrain and getting the drop on enemies. Said adversaries can feel insultingly easy at the beginning but ramp up in difficulty as the game goes on. The environment design won't bring tears of joy, but the combat is captivating in that stylish Devil May Cry kind of way, in that you feel skilled and competent without being overpowered. A treat for the God of War fans, to be sure.

Show no mercy with the best Android games similar to God of War

That's all for the God of War roundup, for now, at least. Tight combat and impressive spectacle owe their popularity to games like the original God of War, so having some great action games on the Play Store to honor that legacy. Some amazing games didn't make the cut this time, so stop by in the future; your favorite might make the list. But if your thirst for violence is not yet sated, take a look at our best fighting games on Android roundup. Want to relive the console experience? Try out these great Android controllers. Just be sure to remember that violence is never the answer. It's the question, and in these games, the answer is yes.