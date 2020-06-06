After all these years, Google still doesn't provide an easy way to see if a mobile game offers controller support. So I've taken it upon myself to compile the best Android games out there that contain functional controller support, and since this is a running list I've been updating over the last few years, we now have a robust list of 40 games, five of which are new (changelog at the bottom). Not only is controller support extremely useful for Chromebooks, tablets, and Android TV devices, thanks to their large screen that make touch controls uncomfortable or impossible. So if you're like me and prefer to play with tactile controls, this roundup is for you.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is easily one of the best roguelike platformers released in the last few years, and the Android port is simply fantastic. You can select from 30fps, 60fps, and unlimited FPS in the game's settings, and there is also an HD graphics option, which means no matter your device, the game should run great. Having spent plenty of time putting this game through its paces, I can confidently say it runs like butter at max settings on high-end devices. Best of all, controller support is indeed included, which is where this game shines, thanks to its precise controls.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Townscaper

You may not have heard of it, but Townscaper is an excellent city-building game, and it offers a solid sandbox where there are no goals, no timers, no interruptions. You're free to build however you wish, and since building is as simple as tapping on the screen, anyone can play, even grandma. So not only is this a casual city builder that just about anyone can pick up, it's super charming, with an excellent lighting system that is perfect for taking screenshots of your cities. You can even adjust the lighting to choose the amount and direction. Plus, there's controller support, which is why the game is in today's list, but don't fret; the touch controls work great too. All around, Townscaper is an excellent city builder that is perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

DOOM

DOOM pretty much started the FPS genre, and so many hold the game dear to their hearts. While I'm sure there are more than a few of you out there that would prefer to run the game through an emulator, Bethesda's official release on Android is a worthwhile port of the classic to mobile. Sure, the music sounds slightly off, but the touch controls are on point (thanks to a recent fix), and the support for Xbox and PS4 controllers is a welcome sight indeed. The game even supports keyboard and mouse controls, which makes this an excellent release for Chromebook users. Of course, if you're looking for the second game in the series, it's available on the Play Store for the same price as the first.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a classic Metroidvania title from Konami, and its launch on the Play Store came as a bit of a shock to everyone, especially since it's available for $2.99, which is a fantastic deal. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear platforming-based gameplay, so exploration is definitely encouraged. The primary campaign should take around eight or nine hours to beat, and since this port supports physical controllers, it's a perfect title for today's roundup. Seriously, don't sleep on this one. It's a classic for a reason.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light took its time making its way from iOS to Android, but the wait was well worth it. This is a third-person exploration game that's similar in style to the developer's previous work, such as Journey and Flower. This means exploration is the key to success, and thanks to the game's co-op multiplayer aspects, you can explore the title's seven levels with a buddy or two quite easily. You can even play with a controller, which is great for tablets. Now, this is a free-to-play release, and in-app purchases are included, but they are hardly necessary to enjoy the game. While this can be a demanding release, you can still play on a low-end device, thanks to a bout of performance improvements that were released in 2020.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

GRID Autosport

If you're looking for a console-quality racer, GRID Autosport is it. The game arrived on Android at the tail end of 2019, and you can purchase the entirety of the title for $10. If you've yet to play this racer, it mixes many racing styles, ranging from dirt tracks to city streets, and of course, there are a plethora of cars to choose from. In comparison, most racers on Android are free-to-play, and so they often contain questionable monetization systems. Best of all, the game offers a 30-hour campaign, controller support, and exceptional graphics. What's not to like?

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Sparklite

Playdigious has a solid stable of games under its belt, with games like Dead Cells and Northgard. It's a solid publisher, and one of its newest releases is a port for Sparklite, a pixel-based roguelike that plays a lot like a classic Zelda game. Controllers are supported, of course, and the touch controls work well for this being an action-oriented game. As you would expect, you'll solve puzzles as you dive the depths of dungeons, and there are boss fights in the mix, making for a good balance of puzzles and action gameplay. What's really nice is that anyone can test the game for free, and if they like what they see, they can unlock the full title for $5, which is a steal for a 9-hour campaign.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Brawlhalla

The easiest way to describe Brawlhalla is to call it a Smash Bros clone, since the gameplay is pretty similar. At its core, this is a free-to-play platformer brawler, and so the title contains a cash shop for cosmetics as well as an optional Battle Pass subscription that will net users extra rewards over free players. The game itself is best played with an external controller (my preferred way to play), though touchscreen controls are in the mix and can be adjusted in the title's settings. All in all, the Android port of Brawlhalla holds its own, and thanks to cross-play support, you can easily play against your friends no matter their platform of choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $49.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an impressive hack and slash platformer. Not only does the game offer superb graphics, but it's also a premium release. This means you can expect physical controller support, and you can even test out the title's gameplay without going out of pocket since the first act is totally free. There's a reason the game's reviews have remained positive following the original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and rest assured the Android port looks and plays just as great as it does on iOS.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Oddmar

The developer behind Leo's Fortune created a more in-depth platformer called Oddmar, and it's a gorgeous game that improves on everything first fleshed out in Leo's Fortune. This means the game controls incredibly well with touchscreen controls, though if you prefer physical controls, you can bring your own controller to the party. Much like Grimvalor above, you can play through the first chapter of this game for free to get a feel for its mechanics. If you like what you see, you can purchase the entirety of the title through a single in-app purchase. Trust me. The game is well worth the asking price.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.49 a piece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming and life simulator, a niche genre with a strong fanbase. You can easily spend hundreds of hours in this game. Sure, things start simple enough by planting a few crops and maybe raising a chicken or two, and that's all well and good if you prefer to play at a casual pace. But if you're really looking for a game with some depth, not to mention an endless campaign, then Stardew Valley is my top choice in today's roundup, especially since the game supports gamepads reasonably well. While I can't say the controller support stacks up to the console versions of the title, for the most part, the Android port controls just fine.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Call of Duty: Mobile

When it comes to mobile first-person shooters, Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best FPS games on the platform. While I can't say I'm a fan of the title's questionable monetization, loot boxes, and premium pass, the shooting feels great, especially when running and gunning through your favorite stages with a controller. Thankfully, the touchscreen controls work well enough on their own, but there's nothing quite like physical controller support when precision is needed. Sure, the included controller support doesn't quite stack up to the mobile version of Fortnite or the console versions of CoD, but it's still better than being limited to touch controls in a shooter.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Portal Knights

Picture a game like Minecraft, but it comes with a story mode. Now take a look at the pics for Portal Knights. Yep, this game takes the tried and true voxel-based survival gameplay of Minecraft and adds in an RPG-themed story that will surely provide its players with an added purpose. As you would expect of a port for a console game, controller support is included out of the box, and it works exceptionally well. You can still build all manner of crazy structures if that's your jam, but you can also take on a few boss fights or venture down into an enemy-filled dungeon. The choice is entirely up to you, which is why this game is so well-reviewed.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is a console-quality port, and it began its life as a 1989 Master System game. In 2017 the original title was remade for modern consoles, and thanks to its newfound popularity, DotEmu brought the game over to Android in 2019, complete with physical controller support. More or less, the game is a classic 2D platformer, and you can switch on the fly from the old pixel-based graphics to the new hand-drawn art, which is a really cool feature. As you would expect of a lovingly made port, this is a feature-packed release that sports more bells and whistles than I can list, but honestly, I simply love this game because it's a fantastic platformer.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere

Hands down, Grand Mountain Adventure is the best winter sports game on Android. Originally the title arrived on the platform as a testing release, and over time its developer has added lots of new stuff, such as snowboarding, twin-tip skis, new mountains, a plethora of new tricks, controller support, and a leaderboard for those looking to compare race times. Best of all, this is a free-to-play release that offers the first mountain for free, which makes it easy to decide if you like the game before you spend any money on the title. Rest assured, Grand Mountain Adventure is indeed worth the $4.99 in-app purchase that unlocks the entirety of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $6.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dandara is a wonderful Metroidvania title, and it has been updated to the Trials of Fear Edition, which brings with it a new ending, a new boss, new areas, and new weapons. The game, of course, supports touchscreen controls as well as physical controllers, and you better believe the controller support will come in handy since this is a challenging 2D platformer. So if you're looking for a Metroidvania title that isn't randomly generated while offering a solid challenge out of the box, then make sure to check out Dandara.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Disgaea 1 Complete

If you love tactical RPGs, then Disgaea 1 Complete is what you're looking for. The Android version is a port of the remaster that made its way to consoles in 2018. The title's graphics have been improved over the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, and controller support is included. Plus, the newly-added touchscreen controls work well too. Cloud saves are also in the mix, and really, the only problem with this release is the fact that it costs $33, but what you get in return is currently the best version of this SRPG in existence, thanks to a wide range of QoL features that you won't find anywhere else.

Monetization: $32.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Oceanhorn

Oceanhorn is one of the older releases in today's list, but it still stacks up. More or less, it's a game that heavily borrowed the style from the Zelda series, and so it plays similarly. This means you'll venture out into a colorful fantasy world to solve puzzles and fight enemies, and as you can see, the title's graphics are exceptional, plus the game supports physical controllers as well as the Shield TV, which makes this a great game to play from the comfort of your couch with a controller in hand.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.49

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

STAR WARS: KOTOR II

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II took a long time to get here, but now that six years have passed since the first title in the series was released on Android, I'm sure plenty of gamers are eager to know if the port of the sequel stacks up. It's fantastic. After testing diligently on an OP8 and Tabs S7, it's clear the game is optimized well. On top of this, physical controllers are supported out of the box. You can even unlock the framerate, which is handy for devices that support high framerates. I'm telling you, it's a great port, and it's a heck of an RPG too. Knights of the Old Republic II offers a minimum of thirty hours of content that could easily stretch into a hundred.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Rush Rally Origins

Back in 2014, a top-down racer called Reckless Racing 3 hit the Play Store, and to this day, it's one of my favorite racing games since few others have come close. That was until Rush Rally Origins sped its way to Android in mid-2021. Hands-down, Rush Rally Origins is now the king of top-down racers on the platform. Not only does it offer fantastically responsive controller support, but the touch controls work well, too, and there's even a tilt steering option. The title supports 60FPS gameplay, and it holds solid. The physics are also superb. All around, Rush Rally Origins is one of the top racers on Android, especially if you dig anything that's top-down.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Share Share Tweet Email