Part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle is looking after your dietary habits. Of course, snagging takeout frequently and snacking on the wrong kinds of foods won't do you any favors in the long term. But sometimes, we need more awareness of how to overcome our current eating habits, and we need to know where to start when it comes to developing a better diet. So we've created a list of some of the best Android apps that are easily accessible on your favorite Android phone to help enable healthier choices for your daily food intake and meal planning.

MyFitnessPal

You can't go wrong with MyFitnessPal, the all-in-one food tracking app. The app serves as your nutrition coach and food diary, helping to recommend well-balanced meals so you meet your dietary goals. MyFitnessPal also saves you time as you record your daily food intake since you can scan the barcodes for the products you own/consume to get the information you need to record instantly. Never forget to miscount your calories again now that you have access to the best food tracker.

Lose it!

If you're looking for a more personalized food-tracking app, Lose it! is an excellent choice. You can take pictures of your food to help log what you've consumed, set macro dietary goals for weight loss plans, and select custom recipes that exactly fit your needs. Sometimes the cookie-cutter methodologies don't work out for us, but why not just create our own goals using the help of an app instead? The Lose it! app might just be the push that gets us there.

Lifesum

You may be completely lost and don't know where to begin when it comes to dieting. Thankfully, Lifesum provides complete meal plans for every type of diet/goal, along with healthy recipes to help you create a balanced diet. It also offers a built-in calorie tracker with a sleek UI to view macros and calories at a glance. Unfortunately, you'll need a paid subscription to sync with third-party services, which can be a roadblock for some users.

Mealime

Starting fresh on any diet can be cumbersome. Not only do you have to keep track of your eating activities, but you require a lot of meal planning. It's not easy to shop for all the ingredients to carefully prep those meals, which is why we turn to Mealime. Mealime helps plan your meals for you and your family, generate grocery store shopping lists, and a paid subscription giving access to detailed nutritional information, meal plan tracking, and exclusive recipes. Have personal preferences or allergies you need to note down? Mealime takes care of all that for you.

Freeletics Nutrition

You may know Freeletics for its popular bodyweight training app, but Freeletics Nutrition is a standalone app dedicated to improving your nutritional and weight goals. Basically, you are what you eat. Freeletics Nutrition doesn't believe in focusing on calorie counting; it is all about the final results to get to where you want to be for healthy eating and weight. In addition, you can pay for a subscription to access a nutritional coach to help you along the way. Are you worried about finding the right meal plans without meat? Well, vegetarians and pescatarians are also well accommodated within this app. There's a plan for literally anyone.

BodyFast Intermittent Fasting

A beginner-friendly app to get ahold of a safe and effective fasting plan. It includes recipes, fasting plans, coaching tips, and food/water tracking; you'll learn what you're eating and how each stage affects your body. If not done correctly, fasting may pose some risks, which is why you'll turn to the help of BodyFast Intermittent Fasting. In addition, you'll have access to a BodyFast coach, trackers with timers and reminders, and plans tailored to your dietary needs and goals. So never worry about learning how to fast on your own ever again.

Senza

Senza is the ultimate ketogenic and fasting dietary help; you gain access to beginner guides, keto-specific recipes, and daily recommendations. The app also includes carnivore and paleo diets for recipes and tips. It also has advanced features like potassium, sodium, magnesium, glucose, and ketone intakes. Instead of acquiring a virtual coach, you'll connect with live nutritionists for advanced support. In addition, you can now sync your progression with Fitbit and Google Fit; that way, you can keep up with your exercise, weight, and dietary advancement, all in a single place.

Yuka — Food & cosmetic scan

A set dietary plan can only do so much for your weightless goals. However, it is possible to maintain a healthy lifestyle if you know how to make informed choices. This is where Yuka comes in. Yuka is the ultimate food scanning app that takes scientific data to evaluate the nutritional value, additives (how much), and the organic dimension of the product. It'll then assess a level of risk and recommend better alternatives. Yuka is the app to take with you while you're shopping or taking a trip to your food pantry. Don't get fooled by what you're eating ever again!

Live life to the fullest while eating healthy

A healthy body is also a healthy mind. So be sure to take care of your physical health and well-being to live life to the fullest. The best Android apps are also companion apps that enable a healthier lifestyle that enforces your nutritional and dietary plans. So not only is being health conscious for your daily food intake vital, but you'll also want to look into the best Android apps for health and fitness to supplement your lifestyle goals.