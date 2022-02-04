Android is a great platform for gaming, especially when there are so many awesome ports to play. Of course, many games excel with controller support, and this is precisely why we've compiled a buyer's guide for the best controllers for Android.

It can be tough to know which controllers work best with the platform or what features they offer, and with so many options out there, it's easy to buy something that looks good that turns out to be junk. So here's a guide to walk you through finding the best controller to suit your needs. Whether you want something portable, something premium, or something middle of the road, AP has you covered.

Editors choice 1. Steelseries Stratus Duo 8.50 / 10 The Steelseries Stratus Duo is an extremely capable product for an everyday device. You can connect it to Android over bluetooth as well as micro-USB whether you prefer to play cordless or with the least amount of delay possible. It feels weighty in the hand, bordering on a premium feel, with thumbsticks that are side by side, just like a Playstation controller. You can also use the included wireless USB adapter to connect the controller over WiFi to a PC, which means you don't have to use this controller with Android exclusively. Between the affordable price, the versatility of its connections, and the fact it feels great in hand, is precisely why the Steelseries Stratus Duo is my Editor's Choice. It's a sturdy and reliable controller that won't break the bank, and you can even use it to play Stadia, perfect for the Android ecosystem. Specifications Brand: Steelseries

Steelseries Platform: Android, Windows

Android, Windows Battery: Lithium-ion (20+ hours)

Lithium-ion (20+ hours) Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, Micro USB

Bluetooth, WiFi, Micro USB Headset Support: No

No Programmable: No

No Extra Buttons: No Pros Versitile connectability with bluetooth, wifi, and USB-micro support

Good build quality, feels sturdy

Easy to switch from bluetooth to wifi Cons Micro USB

Built-in battery Buy This Product Steelseries Stratus Duo Shop at Amazon

2. GameSir X2 USB-C Gaming Controller 8.00 / 10 A few controllers out there offer similar candybar clamp designs, including devices from Gamevice and Razer, and the GameSir X2 also fills this niche. What sets it above the competition is the fact that its clamps can fit anything that's 167 mm wide, and since this particular X2 is the USB-C version, the USB-C is port adjustable up to a 51-degree angle, which means you can easily insert or remove a phone without risking scratches as you clamp and de-clamp. Oh, and since the device connects over USB-C, latency isn't a concern, making it a prime candidate for cloud gaming. All of the required buttons for console ports and cloud gaming are included, and even though this controller can be wide (when playing on a large phone), it's incredibly ergonomic, which is why it feels great in hand. Specifications Brand: GameSir

GameSir Platform: Android

Android Battery: No

No Connectivity: USB-C

USB-C Headset Support: Yes (but only through USB-C)

Yes (but only through USB-C) Programmable: No

No Extra Buttons: No Pros Reasonably portable

Comes with its own case

The USB-C port swivels for easy insertion Cons Expensive when it's not on sale

No wireless connectivity

Covers headphone jack Buy This Product GameSir X2 USB-C Gaming Controller Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 3. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 9.00 / 10 When it comes to premium controllers, there aren't many options out there. Microsoft has taken the lead in this niche with its Xbox Elite line, with the second generation as the latest option. Not only did Microsoft fix a few issues with the old Elite (like the pealing rubber), the company also added an internal battery while shifting to a darker metal for its shoulder buttons, sticks, and d-pad. Overall, it's a sleek-looking controller that looks premium, and better yet, feels premium. Of course, Android support is why we are here, and the controller will work over bluetooth as well as USB-C. There's a headphone jack built-in, which is great if your Android device does not contain one, and the controller comes with its own case to easily tote the controller around. So even though this is the most expensive controller in today's buyer's guide, you often get what you pay for, and frankly, if you require the cream of the crop, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 should be at the top of your list. Specifications Brand: Microsoft

Microsoft Platform: Android, iOS, Windows

Android, iOS, Windows Battery: 2,050mAh (7.79Wh) Lithium Ion

2,050mAh (7.79Wh) Lithium Ion Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C

Bluetooth, USB-C Headset Support: Yes

Yes Programmable: Yes

Yes Extra Buttons: Rear paddles Pros Premium feel

Good battery life

Interchangeable metal d-pads and thumb sticks

Optional rear paddles

Programmable profiles (PC or Xbox needed)

Comes with a case

Wireless charging dock Cons Very expensive

It's heavy

Built-in battery Buy This Product Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Shop at Best Buy Shop at Microsoft

4. RiotPWR ESL 7.00 / 10 Rotor Riot may not be a household name, but it you're looking for a wired controller, the RiotPWR ESL is a capable device. It's all plastic, which means it's light in hand, and this is a good thing as a phone clip is included, and phones are often pretty heavy, so the lighter the controller, the better. What's nice about the clip is that it's easy to use, thanks to the inbuilt slot to attach it to the controller. Plus, you don't have to use the clip, it's optional, but it sure is handy since the controller is corded. Even better, the built-in USB-C cord is bent at 90 degrees, which means you won't have a cord sticking too far out as you play. So if latency is a concern, like if game on Stadia a lot, then the RiotPWR ESL is a solid choice. Specifications Brand: Rotor Riot

Rotor Riot Platform: Android

Android Battery: No

No Connectivity: USB-C

USB-C Headset Support: Yes

Yes Programmable: No

No Extra Buttons: No Pros Light, easy to hold

Headphone jack

Passthrough charging over USB-C Cons Expensive for a corded controller

No color variety Buy This Product RiotPWR ESL Shop at Amazon Shop at Verizon

Best value 5. PB Tails CHOC 7.50 / 10 The PB Tails CHOC is a stunning device, no doubt about that. Its sharp edges and clean lines make for something that looks pretty modern, and thankfully the sharp edges are more comfortable than you would think. Sure, this isn't an ergonomic device, no doubt about that, but it is highly portable, and it comes with its own cute little shiny carrying case, so you can easily throw the controller in a bag. You can connect the device over bluetooth as well as USB-C, and even though it doesn't look like it, all four shoulder buttons are available, but only on a single row. For a controller that started as a Kickstarter project, not only has it successfully come to fruition, it's a capable little input device that you can tote around with ease that offers all of the buttons required for modern console games as well as mobile offerings. Plus, the controller works on Windows as well as the Nintendo Switch, along with Android, so it's pretty versatile, too, if you happen to game on multiple systems. Specifications Brand: PB Tails

PB Tails Platform: Android, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Android, Windows, Nintendo Switch Battery: 480mAh

480mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Headset Support: No

No Programmable: No

No Extra Buttons: No Pros Small and portable

Comes with a case

Good build quality Cons Sharp edges

Small battery

All four shoulder buttons are on a single row Buy This Product PB Tails CHOC Shop at Amazon

6. KeyMander 2 Mobile 7.00 / 10 The KeyMander 2 Mobile isn't a controller, but it is a handy device for connecting PC peripherals to your Android phone or tablet. Essentially, the KeyMander 2 Mobile exists so that you can play mobile games with a mouse and keyboard, much like you would play games on a PC. Not only does mouse input in a game allow for greater accuracy, but the KeyMander 2 Mobile also offers custom key mapping and mouse sensitivity settings to dial in your preferred controls. There's even macro support. Of course, this all adds up to a clear advantage for those using the Keymander, which may border on cheating, but there's no denying the ability to use a mouse and keyboard with Android games is a novelty in and of itself. Specifications Brand: IOGEAR

IOGEAR Platform: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Battery: No

No Connectivity: USB-C, USB-A

USB-C, USB-A Headset Support: No

No Programmable: Yes

Yes Extra Buttons: No Pros You can use a keyboard and mouse with any game

Portable

Custom key mapping with macro support Cons Cumbersome to set up

Expensive

Build feels cheap, it's all plastic

Confusing packaging doesn't mention Android, but it supports the platform Buy This Product KeyMander 2 Mobile Shop at Amazon

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won't affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

