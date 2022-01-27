One of the bonuses of using Android is Android Auto. It's an app you can install on your phone/tablet to override your car's native equipment, affording users easy access to all of their favorite Android apps--all hands-free, of course. Not only does the use of Android Auto mitigate distractions on the road, but it's also a great way to use your favorite audio and mapping apps, along with a few other favorites.

AP has unearthed the best Android Auto apps currently available on the Google Play Store. This is a growing list, so if you'd like to suggest some additions, feel free to recommend your favorites in the comments.

Here's where you can find our previous app roundups to catch up on the latest and greatest.

Google Maps

There's no denying that the top-used app for Android Auto is Google Maps, seeing that it's installed across a billion devices. It's one of the most accurate and efficient mapping software in the market that dates back to 2008, with years of development behind it, and it's free. There's no need for a subscription, and it's constantly updated to boot. So, of course, Maps is the number-one go-to for Android Auto users with its gigantic installation base, and that's thanks to its fantastic directions when driving that few competitors can beat.

Plus, the map is reactive to lighting, meaning light and dark themes are offered, and they switch automatically, such as when you enter a tunnel. So for everyone using Android Auto, Maps is an obvious choice for in-car navigation. Waze is also great (which is why it's also on the list), but Maps packs many more features, such as offline functionality.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Spotify: Music and Podcasts

If you're looking to play music and podcasts in a single robust app, then Spotify is easily a top choice. Not only because it offers Android Auto integration, but because it's a great music app in its own right. The library is enormous, and even the fledgling podcast library is growing by leaps and bounds, with a few shows that can only be found on the service. While exclusivity is rarely good for consumers since it removes competition from the market, there's something to be said about the ability to carry your music library with you wherever you go, especially since you can access that library just about anywhere. Pair this with Google's voice commands, and now you're jamming to some tunes hands-free while driving.

Plus, anyone can use Spotify for free if they don't mind a few ads in between their songs and podcasts. All around, Spotify is a highly accessible streaming service, and it works great with Android Auto (especially with Car View's removal.)

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Telegram

There's a boatload of messaging apps to choose from, and many work with Android Auto as well as Google Assistant. The one that consistently stands out is Telegram. Sending messages is fast, everything's encrypted, all content is synced account-wide (so you can easily pick up where you left off when moving from PC to Android), there's a native PC app (no need for a web app here), and you can even delete your messages at any time.

Plus, the app is constantly updated. There's a lot to like here, and since Telegram works well with Android Auto along with Google Assistant, you can go hands-free with ease while driving.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Audible: audiobooks & podcasts

This one is for all of you audiobook fanatics out there. Commuting is a great time to listen to an audiobook, and thanks to Audible's Android Auto support, you can easily launch into an Audible audiobook directly from Android Auto's UI.

Amazon owns Audible, so the audiobook selection is superb. Plus the app offers podcasts, too (a worry for some since conglomerates buying up shows will result in them controlling what used to be an open market). You can even purchase audiobooks packed with your e-books right on the Amazon store, which is a great way to save on Kindle and Audible purchases. Best of all, Audible offers convenient features that make it easy to pick up where you left off as well as replay something you missed while distracted. It's a great choice for on-the-go listening.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Waze is an excellent navigation app in its own right, and still in active development. It works through crowdsourcing, and anyone can report accidents or other delays on the road so that the rest of us can see minute to minute information. That allows drivers to choose efficient routes. It's brilliant, which is why Google bought the service.

But despite a lack of offline support, Waze still offers accurate real-time traffic, thanks to the work of its users. Plus, Waze integrates well with Android Auto, and you can even launch apps from within. Waze is an excellent travel companion.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Pocket Casts

Several streaming services offer podcast support, like Spotify and Audible, but if you're looking for a dedicated podcast app, Pocket Casts is a mainstay dating from 2011. It's an oldie but a goodie still going strong despite bad luck with its owners where the company has been sold several times. Thanks to an intuitive UI and queuing feature that makes it easy to set up a list to listen to podcasts, Pocket Casts is perfect for long drives while keeping your hands free.

The app plugs into Android Auto just fine, as well as Assistant, ensuring your hands remain free even if you wish to change what you've previously set up. So if you're a podcast addict who requires control over your entire library for your commutes, Pocket Casts is a great place to start.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Poweramp Music Player

There are tons of music streaming apps, but local music players are something of a rarer breed, especially the good ones. At the top of that list is Poweramp. It's offered Android Auto support since 2019, and it's a favorite, thanks to its clear design and awesome EQ. It'll also play just about any format you throw at it, including FLACs, which makes it an excellent player for audiophiles with killer sound systems.

You won't have to worry about compression degrading your favorite tunes, ensuring you get the best experience possible for your FLAC collection, with an excellent 10+ band graphical equalizer built-in. You can try the full app for free for 15 days, and if you like what you see, there's a full version unlock on the Google Play Store for $5.49.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

TuneIn Radio

Okay, this is going to sound like a wild idea, but have you considered playing the radio through Android Auto? TuneIn Radio is an all-in-one radio app, and it offers over 100,000 radio stations from across AM, FM, and the internet. This includes news stations, as well as popular podcasts and live sports.

The app offers Android Auto support, and with all these stations available, you can listen to the radio while driving. The selection of stations is exponentially better than what's built into most car radios, so it's not such a crazy idea if you enjoy cruising music from around the world as you drive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $149.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Samsung seems to be adopting a new strategy for software updates in Europe Sideloading One UI builds might become much easier

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email