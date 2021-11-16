The best Android apps are well-designed, easy to use, and run well on any device, from older budget devices to newer hardware. In our roundup of the best apps for Android, we'll cross categories to provide you with a starter pack of sorts to figure out which apps to download. If you're new to Android, think of this list as a greatest hits, and if you've been around the platform for a few years, perhaps you'll find something to add to your arsenal. Like with the best Android games, this list will grow and evolve over time, so leave your favorites in the comments.

Google Maps

Let's start off easy with Google Maps. It's an app that I'm sure most of us have used and are familiar with, but that doesn't discount the usefulness of this listing. Google Maps is a staple, not to mention the go-to map software for mobile devices, and for a good reason, this is still one of the best maps and navigation software currently available. It's an excellent app for hunting down food to eat, gas stations to stop at, and you can even review the places you've visited. Plus, the navigation aspect is sublime. While I know people love Waze, there's no denying that Google Maps is used by more people, allowing its crowd-sourced content to continually grow at a much faster clip than any other mapping software out there. So whether you're looking for a rideshare, the closest biking path, or simply want to know how long of a walk it is to the grocery store, Google Maps is more than likely the place you'll be looking for this info.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Tasker

This one is for all of your automation nuts out there. Tasker is one of the most powerful tools on Android, and despite Google's constant whittling away of OS access, the app has continued to find an audience, which is a testament to how useful Tasker is. There are over 350 different actions available to set up your own automations (all without the need for root access), such as turning on a dark mode at a particular time of day or automatically switching off notifications once you connect to your home wifi after work. While I wouldn't call the app intuitive, those that spend their time figuring things out will be rewarded. There's a 7-day free trial for anyone that wants to take a look, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the full app with a single purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Google Drive

There are many cloud storage solutions out there, but seeing that we're all using Android phones, it makes sense that Google's cloud storage option has some of the best integration with the OS and its apps. For me, I'm a big reader, and I prefer to keep my e-books on a local drive, but I also keep my staples in the cloud so that I can access them with ease no matter what reading app I'm using at the time. It's a rare day that an Android app doesn't offer Drive support if it also offers support for other cloud storage services. Plus, with the Drive app installed, you won't even have to rely on other apps with built-in connections to Drive. All around, Drive is one of the most convenient cloud storage services out there for Android users, and since it's an app many of us rely on every day, it's easily one of the all-time best apps out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1,024.00 per item

Poweramp Music Player

If you're looking to play locally-stored music with one of the best audio engines around, Poweramp Music Player is that app. Not only is this the longstanding king, but it's also been updated several times over the years to offer a better and better experience. If you're big into FLACs and other lossless files, this is one of the best apps available to play them. It's an audio player for audiophiles that's also great for everyone else. To this day, you can still unlock the complete feature set of Poweramp through a single purchase, which is remarkable for an eleven-year-old app that's managed to stand the test of time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

YouTube

What would an all-time best-of Android app list be without YouTube on it? As everyone is well aware, YouTube is the go-to service for community-made video content. It also houses all of our purchased Play Store movies, plus there's tons of music on there, along with an endless sea of tutorials, reviews, and first-looks. The answers to all of life's questions are squirreled away somewhere on the service, and it's only a matter of digging them up so that you're better informed. Plus, many make a living posting content to the site. YouTube is basically its own ecosystem of video content, a neverending stream of information at everyone's fingertips, and because of that, it's probably one of the most used mobile apps out there. If you watch video content, then you've more than likely used YouTube several times over. This is an app that doesn't need an introduction, but it is one of the most powerful tools at our disposal, which is why it's in today's best-of roundup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Solid Explorer File Manager

There's a boatload of file managers available on the Play Store, and somehow Solid Explorer has managed to remain one of the best options. Not only does this app work great on Android TV and Chromebooks, but it's also super useful on Android phones and tablets. The number of features available blow the stock pre-installed options on our devices out of the water. There's built-in cloud storage support, including Drive, plus archiving is supported, which means you can easily open RAR files (perfect for those of us that collect comics archived as CBRs). There's built-in NAS support and FTP support, not to mention a host of themes. Best of all, anyone can try the app for free, and if you'd like to unlock the app, you can do so through an in-app purchase. Some functions are sold piecemeal, but these are the more niche options most people won't use.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Bitwarden Password Manager

Password managers might not appeal to everyone, especially since Google offers a built-in manager with Chrome, but if you're looking for an extra bit of security, Bitwarden Password Manager is one of the best choices available. An unlimited number of passwords are supported, plus these passwords are protected with plenty of encryption, including AES-256 bit, salted hashtags, and PBKDF2 SHA-256 keys. There's also a built-in password generator, so you won't have to think up your own passwords. Bitwarden is also a cross-platform service, which means you're covered on other operating systems. Basically, Bitwarden offers all of the features you'd expect from the more well-known subscription apps, except it's open-source, and there's a free tier for individuals. It doesn't get much better than this. Heck, even if you want to subscribe to the premium tier, it's only $10 a year.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Zillow: Houses & Apartments

Straight up, who doesn't love looking at the available houses on the market while dreaming big? Zillow is probably the most well-known real estate app out there, and for a good reason, it's a blast to peruse. Pick a town, and then start looking at the many pics of each home that strikes your fancy. Estimated prices are included, along with the general taxes, which means you can quickly decide if a house fits your current budget. You can even schedule tours of these houses within the app, and you can make offers. Heck, even if you're only into looking at pics of strange houses and crime scenes, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Spotify: Music and Podcasts

I used to be a diehard FLAC fanatic, only playing my music files locally, never streaming. It took a holiday sale on Spotify (free Hulu) for me to take it for a spin, and while I was at first unimpressed, once I built up a library of my favorite music, Spotify became infinitely more helpful. The way I see it is I'm paying Spotify monthly not only for access to tons of music but for Spotify's recommendations. Specifically Discovery Weekly and Release Radar. These weekly customized playlists are how I now discover a vast amount of new music, worlds better than the crawling I used to do on Amazon and iTunes for new releases. For a person who rarely feels subscriptions are worth it, Spotify continues to be worth every penny every month. Sure, there are some downsides, like live music in playlists, and remixes, plus the constant assault of podcast promotion, so it's not all sunshine and rainbows, but I've still yet to find a better music streaming service, and that's coming from a Play Music convert.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

MyRadar Weather Radar Ad Free

I've been using Android since the very start, and over the years, I've installed many different weather apps in an endless search to find the most accurate and beautiful app out there. I'm still hunting, and yet MyRadar is one of the first apps I install on every new Android device. Being able to view an animated weather map assuredly helps me pinpoint where storms are headed, and there's also a quick-view for the current temp and forecast if you're in a rush. The map offers plenty of filters to drill down to the view you require, and there's even a video section for those that prefer to watch someone report the weather. So if you require a weather app with one of the best radar views available, MyRadar is an excellent choice, especially since most phones now come with their own weather apps that do not provide a detailed radar view.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Netflix

What would an all-time best-of Android app roundup be without Netflix on the list? Out of all of the video streaming services, Netflix is at the top, along with Youtube, but since Netflix is more focused on Hollywood-like content, this is the place to go for many of the top movies and TV Shows available in 2021 (when does Stranger Things season 4 start, I'm growing impatient, I need my fix). The basic plan starts at $8.88, Standard is $13.99, and Premium is $17.99. If you want to watch 4K content, then the Premium plan is what you're looking for. All in all, Netflix is available just about everywhere, and since many TVs are now Android TVs, there's a good chance you'll be using the Android app. Best of all, if you're a subscriber, you now get access to a handful of Android games, with more to come.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $13.99

PayPal

There's a neverending supply of banking and money apps on the Play Store, and yet PayPal still manages to be a the top. Personally, I use the app and service as a shield for online purchases, never dirtying my credit or debit cards, allowing PayPal to do all of the work so that I have an avenue to easy returns should there be a dispute. PayPal still tends to side with the buyers, not the sellers, which is excellent for us consumers (but maybe not so great for all you eBay sellers out there). The app offers biometrics for easy sign-ins, alerts any time money leaves or goes, and you can even perform transfers straight from your device. While I would never replace my bank with PayPal, the conveniences and protection that the app brings to the table are certainly worth the effort of connecting a bank account.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

DoorDash

Food delivery services certainly blew up during covid, and despite the strain, DoorDash is still humming along. Yes, Uber Eats is also a top option, but I find the service offers fewer restaurants, so I'm a DoorDash stan. This may differ from area to area, though I do find the app much easier to use than Uber's option. Finding the restaurants I'm looking for is a breeze, and the tracking is reliable so that I know when my order will arrive. Even the fees and deals tend to be better on DoorDash over many of its competitors. Heck, if you find that you use the app all of the time, there's a subscription available that cuts out all of DoorDash's delivery fees. While I don't order as often as I'd like, the convenience of having Indian, Mexican, Thai, Japanese, and southern food at my fingertips is hard to resist.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Telegram

Out of all of the messaging apps on the Play Store, why would I choose Telegram? Well, first and foremost, I love that Telegram offers numerous apps, even for Linux, covering desktop messenger needs for the big three desktop operating systems. After all, if I'm using a messenger, I want to be able to receive those messages on the devices I'm using at the time. Plus, encrypted chats are available, though you'll have to enter into these chats manually, unlike Signal. Plenty of themes are available for those of you into customization, and messages tend to be delivered at break-neck speed (especially compared to SMS). Telegram straddles the middle of the road. It has enough features to compete with the big boys, but it also offers more security than many, and you can't discount those desktop apps since they are extremely handy. The only downside is convincing your friends and family to make the switch.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Uber

Ridesharing has easily changed how many of us get around, and Uber is still the king. More drivers are driving for this service than the rest, which means you'll catch rides faster. Yes, extra fees seem to be continually growing, and there's even a subscription for those that use the app frequently, but that doesn't change how useful the app and this service are. Stuck at the airport? Call an Uber. The car broke down, and you had to leave it at the mechanic? Call an Uber. The uses are endless, allowing people to get around with ease while also cutting down on drunk drivers when the bars get out. The app itself is pretty intuitive, though the design seems to change all the time (calm down, Uber). Still, Uber has literally changed how many of us use transportation, and if you live in a city, that's a very fantastic thing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

