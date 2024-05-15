It's 2024, and managing passwords is still a headache. Every app and service requires you to sign up and create an account, making password management a mess. Despite the availability of some of the best password management apps, the struggle persists. That's why, back in 2022, the FIDO Alliance and major tech players like Apple, Microsoft, and Google joined forces to introduce passkeys.

Passkeys are the future of password-free security, allowing you to sign in to apps and services using biometric authentication like fingerprints or facial recognition. This not only speeds up the login process but also makes it more secure than using traditional passwords. Over the past few months, many companies have updated their apps to support passkeys, and here are some of the best ones to try on Android.

1 1Password

Securely manage passwords and passkeys simultaneously

Close

In-app purchases ✅ $3.99 – $239.99 per item Free trial ✅ Yes Platforms ✅ Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, web, browser extension Publish date June 18, 2006

1Password is one of the best password management apps available, and the company has recently added support for passkeys. With 1Password, you can sync your passkeys across devices — just like sharing passwords across all of your devices — so you don't have to create a new passkey on each device. Whether you're using a Mac, iOS, Windows, or Android device, you can sign in to a service using the passkey created on any platform, as long as the service supports passkeys.

Additionally, 1Password allows you to share passkeys with co-workers and family members for quicker access. However, remember that to register and use passkeys with 1Password on Android, you will need to switch the default auto-fill service on your device to 1Password; otherwise, all passkeys will be saved to Google Password Manager by default. To set up passkeys on 1Password for Android, head over to the app's Watchtower section, scroll down to the passkeys section, and set up passkeys for available services.

2 Amazon

Best shopping app now with passkey login

Close

In-app purchases ❌ No Free trial ✅ Free Platforms ✅ Android, iOS, web Publish date Dec 10, 2014

Amazon is one of the most used online shopping apps, and it now supports passkeys. This means you can log into your Amazon account using biometric authentication. Setting up passkeys on Amazon is easy. Just go to your profile tab in the Amazon Shopping app, select "Your Account," and then "Login & Security." After signing in with your password and 2FA, you can add a passkey to your account. Now, when you log into your Amazon account on a desktop, tablet, or even Prime Video on TV, you can use this passkey to sign in.

3 WhatsApp

Chat securely and log in with passkeys