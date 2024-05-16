You don't need to pay full price for great Android apps and games as they frequently go on sale. However, they're often lost in a sea of apps and games which are designed to take your money and give little in return. We've done the hard work and picked out the best apps and games on sale this week so you can put that money towards one of our favorite Android tablets. Regardless, we always recommend staying up to date on the top Android games.

Related Best Google Play Pass games and apps available in 2024 A Google Play Pass subscription is the best way to avoid advertisements and in-app purchases

Apps

Out of all the apps on sale this week, Golden Hour+ ( $4.99 - $3.49) is invaluable if you're traveling. This handy app lets you calculate the time and duration of sunrise and sunset at any location, helping you plan that perfect moment.

There are a variety of other useful apps on sale this week, including EasyJoin, which lets you read and send SMS/MMS messages from any device. This app is handy if you constantly receive calls and texts and need to use your phone and your computer during them. There's also the Stitch Photos app, which lets you combine multiple screenshots into one.

Stitch Photos $2.99 FREE Articles Grammar Test Pro $1.99 $0.49 EasyJoin $16.99 $9.49 Xproguard Photo Vault $5.99 FREE Super Shortcut: Multitasking $1.99 $0.49

Games

Worms W.M.D: Mobilize ( $5.99 - $2.49) is the best game on sale this week. This spiritual successor to Worms Armageddon arrived on Android a few years after its launch on PC and consoles, and the Play Store is the cheapest way to pick up this fantastic turn-based battler.

If Worms W.M.D: Mobilize isn't for you, there are plenty of other games on sale this week, including Worms 4, which is a more recent incarnation of the franchise. Try Limbo for some spooky platforming, or give the digital adaption of Scythe a go.

Lego Bricktales $4.99 $1.99 LIMBO $3.99 $0.49 Forager $7.99 $4.99 Crying Suns $8.99 $5.99 Endling Extinction is Forever $9.99 $4.99 Scythe: Digital Edition $9.99 $4.99

Icon packs & customization

Redesign your phone with these wallpapers, icon packs, and widgets.

Blaux - Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.49 $0.99 Bluediant - Icon Pack $1.49 FREE Dusk KWGT $2.49 $0.49 Matrix Code - Live Wallpaper $4.49 $1.49

Android Police is the best place to stay up to date on the Play Store's weekly deals. However, if you want another way to get great games for less than full price, try out Netflix Games' library of fantastic games.