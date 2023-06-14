Amazon’s Prime Day has quickly become the sale event to watch out for if you are looking to score exciting deals and offers on pretty much everything from phones to televisions. This year’s Prime Day will be no different, and with the recent Google Pixel Tablet and Amazon Fire Max 11 launches, the tablet space will undoubtedly see a ton of action. But as any Amazon shopping expert will tell you, not every deal during these sale periods is worth your time. So to help, we're gathering all the best Prime Day tablet deals right here. However, as we wait for the sale, here are some of the best early Prime Day offers on tablets.

Best early Prime Day tablet deals

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) The Fire HD 10 comes with a large screen well-suited for media consumption, and the octa-core MediaTek chip helps you get a responsive experience. Being an Amazon product, it’s often on sale, but the best price is typically reserved for major sale events, such as Prime Day. But if you can’t wait, you can still get it at a significant discount right now. $149 at Amazon

Source: Apple Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Apple’s iPad Air (5th Generation) is a fantastic tablet that comes with the powerful Apple M1 chip. So this will last you a long time, even though it’s over a year old right now. It delivers a snappy and responsive experience and has an app library that Android tablets can only envy. While typically, it starts at $600, you can grab it for $500 right now. $499 at Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals to watch

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $600 $700 Save $100 The Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the better premium Android tablets on the market. It’s not crazy expensive as the Tab S8+ or S8 Ultra, but it still comes with plenty of exciting features to offer an excellent experience. For example, it has a 120Hz display, S-Pen support, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. $599 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets on the market, and its lineup includes everything from premium slates to budget offerings. So if you are looking for an Android tablet, it’s a good idea to snag a Samsung slate on the cheap during Prime Day. We expect the Galaxy Tab S8 and better-fitting Galaxy Tab S8+ tablets to get significant discounts during Prime Day as the new Galaxy Tab S9 slates are expected to debut in July. But other Samsung slates are also likely to see some deals, like the Galaxy Tab A8 and the Tab S6 Lite.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals to watch

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) The Fire HD 8 is the best value-for-money slate in Amazon’s portfolio. If you don’t want to spend a lot and need something to watch videos, play casual games, and keep track of social media, the Fire HD 8 is a pretty good option. $74 at Amazon

Amazon-branded products get the most enticing deals during Prime Day. So you can expect deep discounts on the company’s entire slate of Fire tablets, including the Fire HD 10, our current pick for the best Android tablet, and the Fire HD 8, which is arguably the best bang-for-the-buck option in the company’s lineup. For example, we expect the company to match or undercut its $55 Black Friday 2022 sale price tag for Fire HD 8 base model. Even the new Fire Max 11 should get a discount.

Besides its Fire tablets, Amazon will also offer great offers on its Kindle e-readers during the Prime Day sale.

Best Lenovo tablet deals to watch

Although not as popular as Samsung or Amazon, Lenovo’s Android tablet selection is reasonably good, particularly in the budget and mid-range segments. So if you are looking for a large-screen Android slate for your Netflix or YouTube binge sessions, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is certainly worth considering, and it’s pretty likely to see a discounted price during the sale. The company’s new ultra-affordable Tab M8 (4th Gen) is also due for a deal.

Best Apple iPad deals to watch

Apple’s iPads are incredibly popular thanks to their impressive tablet-optimized app library and refined operating system. So if you are already a part of the Apple ecosystem and need a tablet, it makes the most sense to go for an iPad. And the company offers a variety of models at various price tags and in different screen sizes.

While we don’t expect significant discounts, a price cut of around $30-$100 is expected, depending on the iPad model. For example, the base Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen), which can be found around $400 quite frequently, could drop to $380 or $370 during the Prime Day sale.

Best budget tablet deals to watch

There is no dearth of decent budget slates on the market. Whether you want a tablet for your kids or something simple and cheap for media consumption, Prime Day will undoubtedly include quite a few juicy deals. As mentioned earlier, Amazon’s entire Fire Tablet lineup will be on sale and quite affordable. You will also likely find Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab A7 Lite close to $100. Plus, Lenovo’s Tab M9 (2023) could see its first price cut during the Prime Day sale, and similarly, tablets from manufacturers like TCL are also likely to be up for grabs at discounted pricing.