There's never been a better time to pick up a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, especially as Amazon's Prime Day draws closer. With so many options to choose from, finding a great Amazon deal can help make the decision a lot simpler. There's no doubt that Prime Day 2023 will bring a ton of opportunities for you to pick up a great smartwatch or fitness tracker at a discounted price.

We even expect to see some price cuts to one of the best Android smartwatches on the market right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, before Prime Day ends. So we're here to help you approach Prime Day 2023 with all the necessary info to see just how big of a discount you'll get — and maybe you can skip the virtual lines and grab a good deal a little beforehand.

Best early Prime Day smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung's first attempt at a "Pro" watch met all the expectations set upon it and more. Not only did the company deliver a solid foundation for future watches, but if you're looking for a high-tier smartwatch capable of almost everything, you really can't go wrong here. Chipping out the usual $500 for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn't easy, but due to the special deal Amazon is currently running, you can grab it for $420 right now. That's not a huge discount, but it isn't bad for a smartwatch that hasn't been on the market for long, and it's the lowest we've seen it drop thus far. $424 at Amazon

Souce: Google Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch was one of the most anticipated smartwatches for a long while, and when Google finally dropped it, we couldn't help but see it as an ambitious first attempt for the Pixel lineup. If you really like using Google's stripped-down and clean version of Android, then the Pixel Watch is a solid choice. You can grab it for just $300 on Amazon right now, roughly $80 off. This is the lowest the Pixel Watch has dropped so far, but if you aren't in a hurry, you can probably wait and get a better deal closer to Prime Day. See at Amazon

While we're waiting for the Prime Day event to actually kick off, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of, especially when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers. And for the most part, you'll want to stick with some of the more well-known brands regarding smartwatches. These include Samsung, Garmin, Google's Pixel Watch, and even smartwatches from Mobvoi, which offers some of the strongest non-Samsung options out there.

There's also a lot to consider when choosing a smartwatch or fitness tracker since not all of them offer the same level of features or compatibility with certain third-party apps. For example, Samsung smartwatches will play the nicest with Samsung smartphones, as they can fully take advantage of all the features Samsung has built into its ecosystem.

Other smartwatches, like those from Garmin and Mobvoi, might not work as well with Google apps, and some may not have as much access to the Play Store as others. Keep all that in mind when choosing a smartwatch. You'll want to make sure that the deals you buy into will give you the best device for your money.

More great Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic isn't the newest or shiniest toy on the block, but it's still a fantastic smartwatch, and you can usually find it for a solid price, especially on Prime Day. We've seen this watch drop as low as $199, which it currently sits at on Amazon. It typically retails for $380, so it's already available at a solid price. $199 at Amazon

Samsung's lineup of Galaxy smartwatches continues to offer some of the strongest contenders, including the newer Galaxy Watch 5 and, of course, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is still one of our favorites. During this year's Prime Day, try to keep an eye out for great deals on these watches and wait for them to drop below their previous lowest prices.

While most of the smartwatches that Samsung offers are solid, the real ones you want to keep your eye on are the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both of these devices offer fantastic features, and we're expecting to see some nice cuts to their prices during Prime Day this year, though Samsung has been stingy with deals up until now. Early deals are a little sparse right now but expect to see some updates here as we get closer to the big day.

Here are some Galaxy Watches to consider during Prime Day 2023, as well as the lowest prices we've seen them hit so far:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $360 — wait for $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $230 — wait for $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $199 — wait for $150

Fantastic Google and Fitbit smartwatch deals

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Sense 2 The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of Fitbit's newest smartwatches. It isn't the best smartwatch/fitness tracker combo out there, but it often gets a steep price cut. This smartwatch normally retails for $299, but you can currently grab it off Amazon for $230. We have seen it drop as low as $80, though, and we expect it to get closer to that price again as we move closer to Prime Day 2023. $229 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch isn't the only smartwatch to keep your eye on this year, as Google has also been working hard to upgrade its Fitbit lineup and offer some fantastic fitness tracker/smartwatch combinations. This year, try to watch out for big discounts on some of the heavy hitters from the Fitbit lineup, including the Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit Inspire 2. Both are fantastic devices with tons of fitness features while also doubling as smartwatches.

Of course, the Pixel Watch is still Google's shining star, and while it's been a huge success for Google, we expect to see some price drops this year. Here's a look at the lowest prices we've seen for the Pixel Watch and some of the biggest Fitbit devices, so you can wait for drops at or below these prices before making the call:

Google Pixel Watch: $300

Fitbit Sense 2: $80

Fitbit Charge 4: $95

Fitbit Inspire 2: $50

Fitbit Versa 4: $147

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 745 The Forerunner 745 is easily one of the most refined smartwatches available on the market right now, especially if you're looking for in-depth fitness-focused features. This smartwatch typically retails for $500, but it's available for just $350 on Amazon right now. $369 at Amazon

Garmin has made quite the name for itself when it comes to smartwatches, and the company's offerings blend the usefulness of a smartwatch with an expert-level fitness tracker really well. Whether you're picking up one of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, or going for the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, all of Garmin's offerings come with fantastic GPS tracking capabilities.

If you're looking to pick up a Garmin smartwatch for its advanced fitness features, these are some of the best options that Garmin has available, as well as the lowest prices that we have seen them reach so far:

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: $350

Garmin Instinct 2: $250

Garmin Instinct 2S: $350

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: $300

Garmin Forerunner 745: $350

Best Mobvoi smartwatch deals

Mobvoi's Ticwatch lineup is one of the best non-Samsung options you can find, and the company's latest Ticwatch Pro 5 even manages to stand up to Samsung's latest options. It's unclear how low this smartwatch's price might drop throughout Prime Day 2023, but we're hopeful we'll see a cut of some sort.

A few great Ticwatches to look out for this Prime Day, as well as the lowest prices we've seen so far:

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra: $199

Ticwatch GTH Pro: $115

Ticwatch Pro 5: $350

More great fitness tracker deals

Source: Amazfit Amazfit Band 7 The Amazfit Band 7 is one of the company's more affordable options, and it already retails for a fairly cheap price of just $50, especially compared to others. Right now, though, you can get it just a bit cheaper, at $45. $44 at Amazon

If you just want to pick up a solid fitness tracker or smartwatch and don't really care about grabbing a brand name, there are plenty of other options from brands like AmazFits and Xiaomi. The Amazfit Smart Bands are already fairly cheap, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 provides a solid fitness tracking experience for under $100 at retail. These options are often much more affordable than the more expensive options and still offer some solid fitness tracking capabilities. While they're already pretty well priced, we're expecting some of these cheaper options to drop even lower over the course of Prime Day, making them even more of a steal.

There are already a few deals available, but here's a look at some of the lowest prices we've seen from these more budget-friendly options:

Amazfit Bip 3: $42

Amazfit Band 7: $40

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: $44

Of course, we'll pick out the ripest deals once Prime Day hits officially, so this list will be updated quite a bit over the coming days. Make sure to check back often for the most up-to-date information through Amazon's Prime Day celebration this year.