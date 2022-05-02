The Amazon Kindle has revolutionized e-readers and comes in a few versions, ranging from a basic model to one equipped with an impressive feature set

It's easy to forget that Amazon started exclusively by selling books. Reflecting on that, it's no surprise that Amazon's Kindle tablet and the associated app and subscription service remain today's most effective e-reader platform. There aren't a ton of models to choose from, but the versions that do exist are very different in some fundamental ways. Regardless, these e-readers are a great way to carry your books everywhere or even from your local library.

So, which one is right for you? We here at Android Police have done the research, so you can get the most out of your e-reader. Here are the best Amazon Kindle options available right now and what they can do.

If you love to read and want a premium experience complete with advanced features in any setting, it's hard to pass up the 3rd-generation Amazon Kindle Oasis. It's not the first and won't be the last to feature optional 4G cellular connectivity, which ensures you can always get your hands on new books, as long as you have a little reception. The version with cellular connectivity is a bit more expensive than the base model, but not enough to bypass the premium option. Note that while Amazon doesn't exactly guarantee lifetime cellular data, the only reason the feature has been disabled on previous models was the phasing out of 3G cellular networks. From a general usage standpoint, the Oasis sports the highest-resolution screen of any Kindle and is waterproof for poolside or bathtub use. It's also the slimmest model. Most of it measures barely over 0.1 inches thick, with most of the hardware packed into a slight bulge on the side (and even that's just more than 0.25 inches thick). The only major reason to reconsider getting this premium model is that it's notably more expensive than the rest, although it also uses an outdated micro USB port.

Costs quite a bit Buy This Product Amazon Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite family sits between the high-end Oasis and the affordable base model. The Signature Edition Paperwhite isn't a huge upgrade over its slightly less advanced predecessor, but anyone who takes in a lot of content will appreciate it. The storage has been quadrupled to 32 GB, which is crucial if you enjoy visual media such as graphic novels. The front light now automatically adjusts itself based on ambient brightness, and this is the first Kindle to support wireless charging for an especially convenient experience. It also now sports a USB-C port for wired charging, and Amazon claims that the battery should last up to 10 weeks of moderate usage. Since it comes with a free 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, it's an excellent choice for newcomers to e-readers as well as seasoned veterans.

If you're not concerned with fancy features or an ultra-high-resolution, the basic Amazon Kindle is a perfectly functional e-reader that should satisfy most users. It's relatively lightweight, offers reliable wireless connectivity, and is the most affordable recently released model. It includes a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, and you can save a little money by purchasing the ad-supported version. Unfortunately, it does have a couple of drawbacks. The battery life is less than half that of the Paperwhite series, the resolution is nothing to write home about, and its micro-USB port is pretty antiquated. But, if you like to read and don't want to make a huge investment, it's probably your best bet.

The big selling point of the Paperwhite Kids model is the included Kindle Kids+ subscription, which lasts a year and gives access to a massive variety of kid-friendly reading material. The huge catalog of books makes it a good choice for youngsters who can't make up their minds about what they want to read. Effective parental controls also help caretakers limit the available content to what's appropriate for each child. Additionally, the Kid's version of the popular e-reader isn't even available in an ad-supported version to keep distracting and influential advertisements from encroaching on children's experience. Also appealing is the included case, which helps protect the already durable device from damage at the hands of young people. Even if it does get damaged, it's backed by a two-year warranty because Amazon recognizes that kids aren't always easy on electronics. The combination of the case and warranty make it an all-around better choice than the introductory-level Paperwhite. The only things that might give you pause are its relatively high weight and cost.

The best Amazon Kindle for you

Really, there are only a few Kindles to choose from. Released just last year, the 5th-generation Paperwhite instantly became a fan favorite because it balances premium features with a reasonable cost. In particular, the Signature Edition boasts 32 GB of storage, USB-C charging, and self-adjusting lighting that helps minimize eye strain. It also sports wireless charging and doesn't have any ads baked in, although it comes at a slightly higher cost than the standard Paperwhite.

For that matter, we haven't recommended the standard 2021 Paperwhite, for a good reason. The Paperwhite Kids is functionally identical and costs the same, but it also comes with a durable case and a worry-free two-year warranty. While that's to protect it from damage at the hands of careless youngsters, adults sometimes break things, too. If you want a high-level experience but the Signature Edition is too expensive, you can't go wrong with the Paperwhite Kids.

If you insist on peak performance from your e-reader, or if you travel or commute long distances regularly, the Kindle Oasis might be up your alley. It's as high-end as they get and sports a variety of features that the less expensive models can hardly compete with. One of those features is optional cellular connectivity, which lets you collect new books, comics, and other content without connecting to Wi-Fi. If you're willing to make the investment, the Oasis is one of the best e-readers out there.

Finally, the base model Kindle is still a great device, although it's noticeably lower quality when compared side-by-side with the rest. If you're on a tight budget, though, it's still an excellent way to read your favorite books.

