The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the company's first foray into note-taking e-readers. The biggest e-reader yet from Amazon, the Wacom-equipped e-ink reader, is taking a swipe at formidable alternatives like the reMarkable 2 . If you take notes on the Amazon Kindle Scribe on the go, a great case is a must-have to protect that delicate display. Here are some of our favorite Amazon Kindle case options to get you started.

The Fintie Slim Case is available in various colors to add pizzazz to your Kindle Scribe. The 360-degree rotating stand easily switches between portrait and landscape orientations, while magnets in the clasp ensure the case is securely closed. The case even has a pen holder to stow away the stylus.

The KuRoKo Kindle Scribe case combines a diary-like design, PU leather construction, and a full-length stylus holder for optimal protection against the elements. The stylishly design case even includes a hand strap for one-handed use, while magnets embedded in the front cover automatically put the Kindle to sleep once closed.

Amazon's official Fabric Folio for the Kindle Scribe offers a great feature set. The post-consumer polycarbonate mid-frame and fabric front protect the Scribe against accidental drops. The magnetic attachment makes it easy to snap the cover on or off, and a stylus loop is included along the lower edge to keep the note-taking pen handy. Available in three colors, the Folio's front cover folds to work like a stand, making it a great option for Kindle Scribe users.

Minimalists will prefer the design of the slim and light Zhaoco Universal Case for the Kindle Scribe. The case uses silicon straps to keep the Kindle securely in place and has a PU leather front for protection against drops. While the case lacks magnets to put the Scribe to sleep automatically, the front cover can fold in four ways to offer optimal viewing angles. A pen loop is also provided to stow away the stylus after use.

If you prefer a splash of design on your electronics, the MoKo Case for the Kindle Scribe will be perfect. The folding case has strong magnets to keep the cover shut, supporting the Kindle's automatic sleep and wake function. You'll find a pen loop at the top to easily access the stylus. A fold-out stand at the back can be angled at two levels for easy reading and note-taking.

The Walnew Stand Case for Kindle Scribe offers heavy-duty protection in a sophisticated folio-style package. Available in a range of colors, the case sports a PU-leather front and polycarbonate mid-frame with raised edges for adequate protection. A fold-out stand and two hand grips to accommodate left and right-handed users round off the package. The Walnew case supports essential features like automatic sleep/wake and includes a handy loop to stow away the stylus.

The Smart Case for Kindle Scribe fits the bill for users who want adequate protection, and a stylish PU leather look. The origami construction conveniently folds away into a stand allowing you to hoist the Scribe in both landscape and vertical orientations. The Smart Case covers all the essentials like a handy slot for the Kindle Scribe's stylus, as well as the ability to sleep or wake the reader using magnets.

The KuRoKo Slimshell Case combines great styling with everyday protection thanks to its microfiber lining and a PU leather front. The origami-style construction lets it fold up at an angle for easier note-taking, while a built-in stylus holder lets you stow away the pen neatly until needed. The case also supports putting your Kindle to sleep to conserve battery life.

The MoKo Case will appeal to minimalists looking for protection against accidental drops. The soft TPU case lacks screen protection but makes up for it with raised edges that should be able to handle a drop. A ruffled back adds additional grip. A stylus slot is also included to keep the Scribe's pen securely in place.

If you want your Kindle Scribe to look like a million bucks, look no further than Amazon's official Kindle Scribe Leather Folio cover. The case includes all the essentials, like a holster for the stylus, a microfiber lining, and sufficient protection. However, it excels with its use of magnets to attach to the Kindle, making it a cinch to pop on or off. Better still, the case can be folded like a stand for hands-free reading.

Great design, premium materials, rugged protection, and an affordable price point - the CoBack Case for the Kindle Scribe has it all. The case even includes a microfiber lining to protect your screen from dust. Additional features include a slot for the Kindle's stylus and an automatic sleep/wake function, making the CoBack Case one of the most value-for-money options around.

Keep your Amazon Kindle Scribe looking new with these stylish and protective cases

An e-ink reader is a long-term purchase, and picking up a durable case for Amazon Kindle Scribe that looks good is necessary to keep it in pristine condition. Of course, a great option that doesn't break the bank is a definite plus. Every case on this list covers the basics, like offering screen protection and, in most cases, a slot to stow away the stylus.

Our top choice is the CoBak Case for the Kindle Scribe because of its premium, textured look that cuts above the alternatives. There's adequate protection, too, thanks to a tough polycarbonate mid-frame. An integrated stylus slot helps keep the note-taking pen within reach for impromptu doodles. The case covers all the essentials, like integrating magnets to wake the Kindle automatically, and is affordably priced, too.

If you'd prefer something a bit premium to protect your investment, look no further than Amazon's official Kindle Scribe Leather Folio Cover. Smartly designed to attach to the Kindle with magnets, the case includes a holster for the stylus and protects the display against scratches with its microfiber lining.

For those who like to show off their gadgets or prefer a minimal case, the MoKo Case is a great option. The soft TPU case protects the Kindle Scribe with its raised corners and adequate grip. There's no screen protection here, but the integrated stylus holder is a convenient addition to keep the note-taking pen close at hand.

The various case options for the Amazon Kindle Scribe guarantee that you'll find one that suits your tastes and budget. However, we've got you covered if you're still looking for a new note-taking tablet.