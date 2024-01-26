While the screen is fairly durable, its plastic construction makes it susceptible to scratches and other blemishes. But you can extend the life and quality of the e-ink screen with a screen protector. Most screen guards will also stop the display from becoming a fingerprint magnet. To help you find the best option, this list includes the best Kindle Paperwhite screen protector recommendations.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindle e-readers . It features a beautiful 6.8-inch E Ink display for enjoying your favorite e-books , comics, and more.

Miimall's easy-to-install screen protector is perfect for your Kindle Paperwhite. It offers a precise fit, leaves no residue when removed, and doesn’t retain fingerprint smudges. It also has a matte finish, like the Kindle Paperwhite display, and will further reduce glare to aid your reading experience. Moreover, it will keep scratches and scrapes at bay.

If you want an alternative to Mission Cables' tempered glass protector, the Nano Glass Screen Protector from Optic+ is a decent option. However, it’s not entirely glass. Instead, the protector is made of both plastic film and glass. Still, you get excellent clarity and touch response. (Its glossy finish also feels great.) The Nano's only drawback is that it can take a minute for delivery.

Besides the glossy version of its fantastic Kindle Paperwhite screen protector, Supershieldz offers a matte option. It’s equally excellent and protects the e-reader from blemishes and dents. Additionally, it keeps the glare in check without sacrificing clarity or touch response. Unfortunately, it can be tricky to install. But at least you get three screen protectors in each box. So, if you fail, you can try again.

The TiMOVO Screen Protector is another good PET film offering to protect the Kindle Paperwhite screen. It’s similar to the Moko PET Protective Film and has the same feature set, including a matte finish and anti-glare properties. The TiMOVO protector also easily accommodates Kindle Paperwhite cases, and you can use both for complete protection and peace of mind.

The MoKo PET Protective Film is a matte screen protector for the Kindle Paperwhite; its flat finish reduces glare and makes the reading experience pleasant. The Moko film offers complete Kindle display coverage and has 4H hardness to safeguard the screen from scratches, scrapes, and dents. It’s also easy to apply, reasonably priced, and comes in two or three-packs for additional protection.

Supershieldz produces some of the most value-for-money screen protectors for mobile devices, and its Kindle Paperwhite offering is no exception. It’s a high-quality screen protector that will keep your display safe from blemishes. The design is based on a PET film, which doesn’t impact the screen’s clarity or touch response. Installation is also relatively easy, but if you mess it up, you will be happy to know you get three protectors in each pack.

If you don’t like plastic screen protectors, Mission Cables offers a tempered glass design for the Kindle Paperwhite. It provides excellent clarity and superior scratch resistance compared to plastic options. And since the protector is a Made for Amazon product, the Mission Cables protector delivers a precise fit, so the screen isn't compromised. That said, installation can be slightly tricky for those without prior screen protector experience.

The NuPro Antimicrobial Screen Protector is an excellent option to keep the Kindle Paperwhite's display safe. It’s reasonably priced and fits like a glove (which is essential for full-service protection). This screen protector will shield against abrasions and damage from regular use and has an antimicrobial coating that reduces bacterial growth to keep the surface clean. It's also easy to install and comes with the necessary accessories in the box.

Be proactive and add protection to your Kindle Paperwhite display

Screen protectors are a worthy investment for your phone and also your e-reader. So, if you have an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite, it’s time to pick a screen guard. And while there aren’t as many options as you get with popular phones, you can still choose from some great offerings. For example, the NuPro Antimicrobial Screen Protector is perfect for most. It’s easy to apply and keeps the scratches and smudges away.

But if you are a fan of tempered glass, Mission Cables has just what you need. Its Made for Amazon glass protector is high quality and delivers a precise fit. And those with a budget in mind will appreciate the Supershieldz PET Screen Protector. It’s affordable, and you get three protectors in each pack. Besides the excellent value, the Supershieldz offering does a great job of keeping the screen safe.

And remember, all the recommendations, except the NuPro screen protector, also work with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.